New lawsuit filed in shooting at Michigan school
A new lawsuit alleging negligence by school officials and the shooting suspect's parents was filed over the attack at Oxford High School in Michigan (Jan. 27)
A new lawsuit alleging negligence by school officials and the shooting suspect's parents was filed over the attack at Oxford High School in Michigan (Jan. 27)
Security footage now has been made public showing a Black student being ordered by a white lunch monitor at a school in Lorain, Ohio, to […]
"This changes everything, this changes everything!" Noah, host of "The Daily Show," mockingly responded to the podcaster's comments on race.
Children have lost almost two years of normal childhood because of our response to COVID-19. We shouldn’t require them to sacrifice anymore.
“Everything is bigger in Texas, except your house,” a billboard posted in Austin, Texas, read.
A Utah teacher is suing the Park City School District, accusing it of retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment among students. Kathryn Moore specifically accuses the district of "violations of Title IX" and "state breach of contract," according to CNN.The lawsuit, filed in the 3rd District Court for Summit County, says a few of the fifth grade girls in Moore's class told her in December 2020 that "one of the boys in the class was...
Experts say that Black and Latino students would suffer disproportionately if the Supreme Court decides to reverse a long-standing policy on affirmative action
The man followed the woman to her home, and her brother was also a victim in the gunfire, cops say.
“I was caught up in President Trump telling everybody that this election got stolen and he had kind of everybody enraged,” Zachary Wilson told the judge.
Italian by blood and gregarious by nature, June Amundson says “I felt like I came home when I moved” to Little Italy. The 50-year-old embraced the social aspects of the close-knit community in East Baltimore, spending nights and holidays with her neighbors. Increasingly, though, her fondness for the more than century-old neighborhood has turned to concern for her safety. She worries about ...
Almost 30 years after providing testimony that brought the powerful Gambino crime family to its knees, notorious gangster Sammy "The Bull" Gravano said he still has his regrets. Despite a dramatic betrayal that turned Gravano against "the family" and brought down powerful Gambino boss John Gotti for good, no regret loomed as large as the ones about his real family, said Gravano. "Being a gangster, actually in my life, was a curse," Gravano said, "and it did affect my family."
Albuquerque police have made a second arrest in a year-old murder that involved a group of armed robbers who used Snapchat to lure at least two victims. Anna Dukes, 18, was arrested by Albuquerque police on Monday for the murder of Elias Otero, 24, on Feb. 11, 2021 as well as the armed robbery and kidnapping of the deceased man's brother Nicholas Otero, 20, the Albuquerque police announced. A warrant for Dukes' arrest and that of the alleged shooter, her boyfriend Adrian Avila, 17, was issued by
The family of 16-year-old Tate Myre along with three other Oxford students, plan to sue the Crumbley family and several Oxford High School officials.
The driver was run off the road minutes later by pursuing deputies.
Since Rep. Randy Fine is not a lawyer he can be forgiven for misunderstanding criminal law. Let me help his, and the public's, understanding.
A probe has led to the removal of one work from the Hudson High School library, the return of one to the shelf and a committee review of a third item.
Community leaders held a press conference advocating for residents struggling to meet the demands of their new landlord.
A middle-age Southern California man is accused of lying in wait outside local schools for children wearing masks—and then following them around so he can cough at them, spit on them, and taunt them for being “stupid” enough to don the face coverings.The man, captured on video wearing a “Your mask makes you look stupid” T-shirt, has allegedly been continuing his anti-mask harassment campaign for a month in suburban La Crescenta, with a string of alleged incidents under his bel
Princeton gives a pay raise to some of the most privileged people in the world
Exclusive: The suspect, who was arrested days earlier on an unrelated aggravated assault charge in Hancock County, dropped the domestic violence victim off at a Coast hospital under guise of finding her help, records say. Here’s more.
'Abbott Elementary' takes place in the Philadelphia school district. ABC/Gilles MingassonABC’s mockumentary “Abbott Elementary” follows a group of dedicated teachers who work at a Philadelphia school. The show takes a comedic approach toward issues in inner city schools. Here, Lynnette Mawhinney, a former Philadelphia schoolteacher who is now an associate professor of Urban Education at Rutgers University - Newark, weighs in on whether the show accurately portrays the realities of educators in t