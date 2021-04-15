Lawsuit: Former Limestone, Athens superintendents stole students' identities

Eric Fleischauer, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·7 min read

Apr. 15—An alleged scheme by the former superintendents of Athens City and Limestone County schools to defraud the state depended on procuring personal information on hundreds of private school students, and that information is at the heart of a civil class action lawsuit filed Tuesday against the already-indicted defendants.

"In a scheme dating back years, the six defendants stole the identities of hundreds of students in order to wrongfully enroll them in a virtual program without their, or their parents', knowledge," according to the lawsuit filed in Barbour County on behalf of private school students and their parents. "They then funneled millions of dollars from the State of Alabama into their own pockets through a series of shell companies."

Huntsville lawyer Eric Artrip filed the class action on behalf of a child and parent identified in the complaint as Jane Doe and John Doe. He said Wednesday he considered also naming as a defendant Athens City Schools, which allegedly benefited from the conspiracy, but decided not to take a route that could damage the school district — in part because he expects liability insurance and the named defendants' assets to compensate his clients.

"But the Athens school board really did seem to abdicate oversight altogether by providing their superintendent pretty much free rein to do what he and his co-conspirators wanted to do," Artrip said. "What in the world was the school board thinking? That's something we're very interested in learning through discovery in the case."

Athens City school board president Russell Johnson did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The individual defendants in the lawsuit are former Athens City Schools superintendent Trey Holladay and his wife Deborah, a former Athens City Schools teacher; Rick Carter, Athens City Schools' director of planning; former Limestone County Schools superintendent Tom Sisk; and David Webb Tutt and Gregory Earl Corkren, both described in the criminal indictment as longtime friends of Trey Holladay. The corporate defendants include Sage Professional Development, owned by Deborah Holladay; and Tutt Educational Services LLC, owned by Tutt. The Holladays and Carter have denied the allegations.

Corkren last week pleaded guilty in federal court to aggravated identity theft, and he, Sisk and Tutt pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges. Corkren faces up to seven years in prison and the other two face up to five years. The Holladays and Carter are scheduled for a trial beginning Sept. 13 in Montgomery.

The essence of the scheme, as outlined in both the civil lawsuit and the criminal pleadings, was to inflate Athens City's and Limestone County's virtual schools' enrollment numbers to increase the per-student allotment received by the systems from the state Education Trust Fund and to divert some of that money to the defendants.

Kickbacks from "shell companies" contracted by the school systems to assist with their virtual school programs personally benefited the former superintendents and those tied to Holladay who owned the companies, according to the pleadings.

The focus of the conspiracy, according to the civil and criminal pleadings, was to enroll private school students — primarily in Barbour, Marengo and other Black Belt counties — in Athens City and Limestone County schools as virtual students. — Private schools

The problem, according to the allegations in the court documents, is that most students and their parents continued to be enrolled and pay tuition at their private schools and had no idea they were being claimed as students of the public school systems. The defendants accomplished this in part by having headmasters — rather than parents — sign "Athens City Schools Virtual/Non-Resident Enrollment" forms authorizing release of student information to Athens City Schools, according to court documents.

Headmasters were wrongly told they were authorized to sign the forms and were persuaded to sign the forms and to release the confidential information through perks that included dozens of laptop computers purchased by Athens City Schools for each private school, according to the lawsuit, and payments to the private schools totaling $150,000, according to Corkren's plea agreement.

"Defendants deliberately deceived the State of Alabama by falsely showing students to have un-enrolled from their private schools before enrolling in the (Athens Renaissance) Virtual Program," according to the complaint filed Tuesday.

Some of the private school students lived in Georgia and Mississippi, according to the complaint. At the instruction of Trey Holladay, according to Corkren's guilty plea, Corkren created false Alabama addresses for the students "by identifying vacant residential addresses in Alabama on real estate websites, including Realtor.com."

According to the civil lawsuit, Trey Holladay submitted the confidential student information along with the false Alabama addresses to the Alabama State Department of Education, and the state used the inflated enrollment numbers to increase the enrollment-based allocations paid to Athens City Schools.

"The number of falsely reported private school students was approximately 900 students" in fiscal 2017, according to Corkren's guilty plea, and another 550 in fiscal 2018.

Student report cards from the private schools were also doctored so they appeared to be grades recorded at Athens City Schools, according to the criminal allegations.

Trey Holladay's lawyer, Joe Espy of Montgomery, did not return calls Wednesday.

Corkren, who said in his plea agreement that he was first hired by Athens City Schools in August 2015 "to do research into the individuals who were opposing a then-pending tax referendum," created Educational Opportunities and Management LLC to further the scheme, according to his plea agreement.

Between June 1, 2016, and July 31, 2017, Corkren's company was paid $604,612 by Athens City Schools and $120,395 by Limestone County Schools. He gave $90,000 in cash to Trey Holladay — some of it in a gift-wrapped shoe box — $21,000 in cash to Carter, $500,000 to himself and also paid for repairs to vehicles owned by Holladay's family members, according to Corkren's plea agreement.

Corkren's company paid $33,000 per month to the company formed by Tutt, and at Trey Holladay's direction Tutt gave half of that money to Deborah Holladay's company, Tutt said in his plea agreement. Sisk in his plea agreement said he received $13,000 from Corkren that he funneled through an unidentified charity before using it for travel and other personal expenses. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Sisk was "affiliated" with the charity. — Damages

The amount of money received by the defendants could be relevant to the students and parents who are suing them. In addition to a demand that the defendants pay other damages for identity theft, the complaint asks the court for "disgorgement, for the benefit of the class members, of all or part of the ill-gotten profits defendants have received from stealing the identities of plaintiff and class members."

Artrip said his clients are entitled to the defendants' profits, but also were damaged by the defendants' actions.

"Unless you've had your own or your child's identity stolen and used for a nefarious purpose, it's very difficult to articulate what those feelings of violation are like," he said. "It feels like you've had your home burgled. They had someone in their child's life without their permission or knowledge. Those are feelings of violation that are difficult to tamp down."

He said the sense of violation was worse because it was perpetrated by educators.

"They're placed in a position of trust over children in the state of Alabama. That adds another component here," Artrip said.

As educators, he said, they had the same duty to act in the children's interest as a parent does. "What sensible, well-intentioned, ethical parent would steal their own child's identity to line their own pockets?"

eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.

