Lawsuit from Greenville DUI crash that killed teen reaches settlement

A wrongful death lawsuit against a woman who was at the time 19 and driving impaired when she crashed her Jeep Cherokee and killed her friend, 17-year-old Jessica Faye Adams, has reached a settlement.

Attorneys agreed to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit last month stemming from 2018 crash on U.S. 25 near the Travelers Rest Speedway, according to online Greenville County court records.

Adams' mother, Tonya Ebenboeck, sought $1,000,000 in actual and punitive damages based on the lawsuit that was filed in October 2021. Under terms of the settlement, $25,000 will go to Ebenboeckbased on the Survival Act. Ebenboeck is also ordered to pay $5,000 toward attorneys fees, according to the settlement.

Calls to Ebenboeck were not immediately returned. Ebenboeck's attorney, David Seay Jr., did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

The lawsuit accused Madison Michelle Bagwell, the driver, of damages arising out of the injury and death of Adams on Oct. 13, 2018 when Bagwell, Adams and two other passengers were driving on U.S. 25 in Travelers Rest when Bagwell lost control of her vehicle, ran off the road and the vehicle overturned.

Bagwell did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment and a phone number for her was not located in public records. Bagwell's attorney, Ross Buchanan Plyler, did not immediately return calls for comment.

Documents previously obtained by The Greenville News from the crash investigation showed that Bagwell was involved in a road-rage incident while leaving a racing event at the Travelers Rest Speedway.

Adams, a Pickens County High School senior, was pronounced dead in a hospital hours after the crash. The other occupants suffered injuries but survived.

Dash cam video from the night of the crash showed Bagwell's response to a trooper's questioning.

"Where’s Jessica? Where’s Jessica?" Bagwell asked. "I just want to see my friend... I don’t care about me; just please let me see her. I can’t lose another friend."

Bagwell's blood alcohol level was .11. She also had marijuana and Xanax in her system, according to statements read in an August 2019 court hearing. Bagwell said in court she did not have a prescription to Xanax. Police also found marijuana in her purse, according to statements read in court.

Bagwell pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in great bodily injury, possession of marijuana, child endangerment and minor in possession of alcohol.

Her sentence has been deferred after she agreed to testify against Adams' father, Nicholas Jimmy Adams, who has been accused of giving the girls alcohol the night of the crash. He is also charged with felony DUI in connection with Jessica's death and his case is still pending.

