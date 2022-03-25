Lawsuit: Kentucky police officer used cruiser to hit unarmed man fleeing on foot

Bill Estep
·3 min read

A Kentucky police officer deliberately used his cruiser to run over a man who was on foot during a chase, the man has alleged in a federal lawsuit.

The hit broke the man’s leg and caused other injuries, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit accuses the officer of using excessive, unreasonable force and the city of Radcliff and police supervisors of not adequately training and supervising officers.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeffrey Cross and city attorney Michael Pike said they could not comment on the complaint.

The incident happened last September after a Radcliff officer, Robert Stephens, answered a call from an employee of the Gold Vault Inn who said Anthony Gray would not leave the motel when asked.

When Stephens got there, Gray was walking out of the motel parking lot. There was no apparent justification for police intervention except to make sure he kept going, the lawsuit says.

Despite that, Stephens got out of his cruiser and approached Gray and they talked briefly. Suddenly and without justification, Stephens reached for Gray’s arm and Gray turned and ran, according to the complaint.

Body camera footage shows that Gray did not threaten the officer before he fled. As he ran, Gray yelled to Stephens that he did not have a weapon.

One of Gray’s attorneys, Aaron Bentley, released portions of video recorded on officers’ body cameras.

Gray had committed at most a minor offense and had not verbally or physically threatened Stephens or anyone else, so there was no reason to believe he posed a danger to anyone, the lawsuit argues.

As Stephens chased Gray, another officer, Justin Skaggs, joined the pursuit in his Ford police vehicle.

Skaggs caught up with Gray as he ran alongside Globe Street, then intentionally turned the steering wheel toward the man on foot, hitting Gray and running over his lower left leg, according to the complaint.

“Skaggs’ misconduct was captured on his body camera, and shows indisputably his intentional use of a lethal weapon — his police vehicle — to arrest Gray’s flight,” the lawsuit says.

Using a police vehicle in that way is called a precision intervention technique. It is supposed to be used only to stop another vehicle, not a person, and then only in cases serious enough to justify the potential risk to the occupants of the fleeing vehicle, Gray’s lawsuit argues.

Stephens heard Gray’s leg “crunch” under Skaggs’ car and heard Gray scream in pain, the lawsuit says.

The contact broke a bone in Gray’s lower left leg and caused other injuries to his leg, foot and hand.

The police department “allegedly” investigated the incident, but supervisors did not discipline any officers or provide additional training, the lawsuit says.

Cross and other police supervisors said Skaggs and Stephens didn’t do anything wrong, the lawsuit says.

Police charged Gray, 30, with trespassing, fleeing and alcohol intoxication in a public place. The charges are pending.

Previous connection between Gray, officer

In an earlier case in April 2021, Stephens said in a citation that as he was taking Gray to jail after an arrest, Gray threatened to head butt him when they got to the facility.

Gray was charged in that case with speeding, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while impaired and terroristic threatening.

The speeding and weapon charges were dismissed. Gray pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, impaired driving and terroristic threatening and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 165 days suspended, according to the court record.

Bentley, who represents Gray with Gregory A. Belzley, said he had not seen any documentary evidence that the earlier interaction between Gray and Stephens played a role in the incident at issue in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix is making an all-queer season of The Ultimatum, its messiest dating show yet

    The Ultimatum hasn’t premiered on Netflix yet, but it’s already been renewed for a second season—a season that will feature all-queer participants and a mostly female cast, per Variety. The show, hosted by Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, is one of Netflix’s wildest reality shows yet, so this should fill the void for those who are still waiting on another queer season of MTV’s excellently messy Are You The One?

  • Netflix’s upcoming dating show ‘The Ultimatum’ already renewed for second season — with all-queer cast

    Cheers, queers! Netflix’s new reality dating show “The Ultimatum” has been renewed for a second season, nearly two weeks before its premiere. And this time, it will feature an all-queer cast, the streaming service confirmed Thursday. The show, produced by the same people behind the massively popular “Love is Blind,” Kinetic Content and creator Chris Coelen, is taking true love to the test — in ...

  • Five Pittsburgh Officers Fired for Tasing Black Man to Death

    Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announced the five officers involved in the death of Jim Rogers, 54, have been terminated, reported CNN. Following an internal investigation, which was contested by the Allegheny County’s Court of Common Pleas, the officers were found to have conducted a “series of procedural failures.”

  • British Museum Cuts Ties with Sackler Family

    The Sackler name will be removed from British Musuem galleries, rooms, and endowments.

  • Machine Gun Kelly Releases New Album, ‘mainstream sellout’

    Machine Gun Kelly’s world tour kicks off in June.

  • Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec injured by ball

    Rachel Balkovec, hired by the New York Yankees as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill and will be sidelined for up to a week. The 34-year-old Balkovec didn't sustain a concussion but has facial swelling, the Yankees said Wednesday. “All things considered, I feel very fortunate," Balkovec said in a statement.

  • Orbeez gel bead shooters terrorizing, injuring Dearborn residents, police say

    The pranksters — many of whom are teens — are terrorizing communities nationwide, causing injuries, and have gotten the attention of law enforcement.

  • Sticker shock: Panama City police take new approach to stopping trespassers

    Panama City Police Department officers spent Friday expanding their Trespass Window Cling program into the Glenwood and St. Andrew’s area.

  • Mathurin says he has tried to apologize to TCU dancer

    Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin said Wednesday that he has attempted to apologize to a TCU dance team member after a video widely circulated on social media showed the Pac-12 player of the year possibly making contact with her after the Wildcats' second-round victory. Mathurin didn't say what response, if any, he got from an email he sent through the TCU athletic department when trying to relay his apology. Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement earlier Wednesday that Mathurin didn't recall any contact.

  • Dozens of Teens Arrested as TikTok Trend Spirals ‘Out of Hand’

    Volusia Sheriff; Peachtree City PoliceWhile catching up with some classmates at school on Tuesday morning, North Carolina ninth-grader Andrea Alonso suddenly felt an intense pain in her eye.“She was talking to her friends at the school door, and she felt that something hit her,” Andrea’s mother, Ana Rosa Alonso, told The Daily Beast.After Andrea called her in a panic, Alonso rushed to Olympic High School in Charlotte and found the school nurse preparing her daughter to be taken to the hospital.“

  • Florida Bridge Tender Is Arrested and Fired from Her Job After Police Discovered She Lied About Her Role In the Death of a Grandmother Crossing Bridge

    A Florida woman was fired from her job as a bridge tender after authorities deemed her criminally responsible for the February death of a 79-year-old […]

  • Florida restaurant cancels 'going to prison' party for Jan. 6 rioter seen with Pelosi's lectern

    A Florida restaurant canceled a "going to prison" party for a Capitol rioter who was photographed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) lectern after the owner said that it was drawing too much attention. News Channel 8 reported that Caddy's Bradenton, a waterfront restaurant located outside of Tampa, Fla., canceled the April 1 event for Adam Johnson, who was sentenced to 75 days in prison last month for breaking into the U.S. Capitol...

  • Two babies found living in filth inside RV in Palatka, father arrested

    The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a disabled mobile receiving a tip that a man was living inside a mobile home with no running water, electricity, or working septic system with a one and two-year-old.

  • 'Depraved' woman who raped young girl laughs in court ahead of sentencing

    Vicki Bevan has admitted to 36 sexual offences described by the judge as some of the worst he had seen.

  • Four Dead After Suspected ‘Group Jump’ From Seventh Floor Balcony

    Denis Balibouse/ReutersFour people are dead after a group of five reportedly jumped in unison from a seventh-floor apartment balcony around 7 a.m. Thursday in the Swiss resort town of Montreux on the banks of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.Vaud police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz said the group seems to “have visibly thrown themselves into the void from an apartment” landing hard on the pavement below, where they were found by passersby. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. A survivor is said

  • Mom killed visiting son’s grave on his ‘first birthday in heaven,’ Texas family says

    ”I can’t believe you are gone ... how y’all gonna kill her on her (son’s) birthday at his gravesite??”

  • Former Psych Ward Nurse Convicted In Cold Case Murder Of 12-Year-Old In 1986

    A former Washington psych nurse will likely die in prison for the 1986 murder of a 12-year-old that he was linked to through DNA. That DNA evidence led to the Tuesday conviction of Gary Hartman, 70, for the 1986 rape and murder of pre-teen Michella Welch in Tacoma, Washington, KOMO News reports. He was found guilty of first degree murder during the bench trial he had requested after less than two hours, according to the Tacoma News Tribune. Hartman, a former nurse, apologized and sobbed during t

  • Fatal shooting investigation in unincorporated Lafayette closes roadway

    A homicide investigation is underway in Contra Costa County after a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. We spoke with an eyewitness who described the moments leading up to the shooting. Authorities say a suspect is outstanding.

  • 'I Hope You're Haunted By My Limp Body:' Cleveland Serial Rapist Who Pretended To Be Uber Driver Sentenced

    A serial rapist who sometimes pretended to be an Uber driver to lure in his victims has been sentenced for his crimes. Christian Burks, 26, was accused of kidnapping and raping five women between October 2017 and December 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio, as previously announced by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 41-44 and a half years in prison for a multitude of charges to which he had pleaded guilty to on March 9. Burks pleaded guilty to five counts of rape, fo

  • Owner granted bond in case involving SC woman who lost both arms in dog attack

    South Carolina woman, 39, was mauled by three dogs as she walked along a rural road in Abbeville County. She is in ICU in a Greenville hospital.