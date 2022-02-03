Lawsuit: Lansing Community College did not investigate racist comments by police officer

LANSING — A former Lansing Community College police officer is suing the college for disregarding his complaint about a female colleague's racist remarks and instead firing him for harassment complaints the same colleague brought up after he reported her.

Curtis Sanford reported a fellow officer in April 2021 for making racist comments about George Floyd's death, according to the lawsuit. Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin killed Floyd in May 2020 after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

LCC did not investigate Sanford's complaint and instead turned the investigation around on him, leading to Sanford's firing, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in January.

Lansing Community College spokesperson Marilyn Twine said the college does not comment on pending litigation or personnel matters.

“The college does take all allegations of discrimination seriously and we are committed to a work environment free of explicit bias, prejudice and harassment,” Twine wrote in an email.

Tim Seeger, Sanford's attorney, said Sanford has been unable to get a law enforcement job since he was fired from LCC in May.

LCC's treatment of Sanford has caused him emotional distress, Seeger said. Sanford wants to be able to make a change by speaking out.

"As people remain quiet, these things don't change," Seeger said. "He's frustrated this took place."

Sanford's colleague said she thought Chauvin was "innocent and justified in his actions," according to the lawsuit. Sanford said she made multiple comments about Chauvin and made a point to bring up Floyd when she was around Sanford.

Two days before Chauvin was convicted of murder, the colleague said she would have done the same thing as Chauvin, "meaning she would have placed Mr. Floyd in a ‘neck restraint’ or ‘chokehold,’ the direct cause of Mr. Floyd's unjustified death," according to the lawsuit.

Story continues

Sanford told the woman multiple times that her comments were offensive and made him feel uncomfortable, according to the lawsuit. But the coworker said Sanford couldn't comment on Floyd's death because he is Black and, therefore, biased. The female officer is white.

Sanford complained to his superiors about the female officer's comments and said he felt uncomfortable working with her.

When the training officer spoke to the female officer the next day, the training officer told her there had been complaints about her behavior, but did not mention Sanford's name, according to the lawsuit.

At that meeting, the woman told her training officer she was scared of Sanford and feared for her life, according to the lawsuit. The two had a sexual relationship before she started working at LCC.

The woman had never mentioned her fear before, to Sanford or to anyone at LCC, according to the lawsuit. Her training officer advised the woman to obtain a personal protection order against Sanford.

When the training officer wrote an email to one of her superiors about the situation, the training officer called Sanford a "recipe for deadly workplace violence" and a "ticking time bomb," according to the lawsuit. The training officer recommended Sanford be removed from duty.

The training officer reported, based on what the female officer had told her, that Sanford had been showing some "very serious sociopathic behaviors" and intentionally manipulating supervisors to get revenge on the woman.

The training officer acknowledged Sanford's complaint about racist comments but made no recommendation on it.

When Sanford was called to a meeting with human resources, he assumed it would be about his complaint, according to the lawsuit. But the HR director mainly focused on his coworker's harassment complaints and only briefly acknowledged his concerns. He was taken aback at the questions about he and his coworker's prior relationship, but answered them honestly, according to the lawsuit.

Sanford was never told he was under investigation, according to the lawsuit. The day he was served with a personal protection order, his union representative told him he was suspended but did not say why.

A week later, he got information from the college that said he was tentatively fired and a final decision would be made after an investigation.

A letter from LCC accused him of lying during his HR interview and trying to mislead them about his previous relationship with the female officer, according to the lawsuit. The letter also said he violated an order to not communicate with other LCC employees about the investigation.

Sanford only spoke to his direct supervisor, the acting chief, about the initial interview, according to the lawsuit. The acting chief was invited to the meeting but could not attend. Sanford said he didn't think he was violating any rules by answering questions from his commanding officer.

The letter never mentioned Sanford's complaints of racist comments by the female officer or any related investigation, according to the lawsuit. He does not believe an investigation occurred. In June, the director of labor relations and organizational development wrote in a letter the college had no record of the complaint.

Contact reporter Kara Berg at 517-377-1113 or kberg@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @karaberg95.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lawsuit: LCC did not investigate racist comments by police officer