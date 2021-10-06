Lawsuit: LSU brushed off complaints against accused rapist

FILE - This Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014 file photo shows the LSU logo on a helmet in Baton Rouge, La. A federal lawsuit says Louisiana State University did too little to address allegations of sexual harassment and assault against a French graduate student, even after learning he had been arrested on a rape charge in central Louisiana. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File)
KEVIN McGILL
·4 min read

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana State University officials did little to address allegations of sexual harassment and assault against a French graduate student, enabling his interactions with undergraduate women and high school girls, even after learning he had been arrested on a rape charge in central Louisiana, six women said in a federal lawsuit.

The suit, filed Monday in Baton Rouge, says two of the plaintiffs, both undergraduate students, were eventually raped by Edouard d'Espalungue d'Arros, who is believed to have taken refuge in France.

The other women — another undergraduate, two graduate students and a professor — all say they were victims of harassment, unwanted physical contact or retaliation involving d'Espalungue. Their complaints with LSU's Title IX office, charged with looking into violations of federal law involving sexual discrimination, went nowhere, according to the lawsuit.

“There is no record that any investigation was launched, or interim measures implemented," the lawsuit said. It also says that the Title IX office “on at least one occasion” said the harassment complaints didn't warrant an investigation, even though d’Espalungue faced multiple such complaints — and the rape allegation in Rapides Parish.

The lawsuit follows multiple scandals involving LSU’s handling of sexual harassment and assault complaints, including some involving star athletes. In addition to litigation, there was a searing independent report earlier this year that documented years of LSU’s mishandling of student allegations of rape, assault and abuse covered under federal Title IX laws.

News outlets reported that d’Espalungue was permitted by a state judge in Rapides Parish to travel to France last year — well after his 2018 arrest, but before he was indicted in February on a charge of third-degree rape. The alleged victim in that case is a University of Louisiana-Lafayette student who said d’Espalungue raped her while both were attending a religious retreat in Rapides Parish.

An arrest warrant has been issued for d'Espalungue, but the prospects for forcing him to return to Louisiana are unclear. “Our office is actively working with law enforcement, including our federal partners, to secure the apprehension of this fugitive,” Brian Cespiva, an assistant district attorney in Rapides Parish said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The suit against LSU also says d’Espalungue was able to use his role at the university to have contact with high school students, and includes allegations that he seduced one such student after she attended an awards ceremony at LSU in April 2019.

Neither the university nor any of the individual LSU officials named as defendants in the lawsuit have filed a response yet. The university declined comment when asked if any of the officials would have anything to say in response. The lawsuit seeks a minimum of $75,000 in damages to compensate them for what the suit calls “physical, mental, emotional and career harm” and an unspecified amount in punitive damages.

The lawsuit says LSU learned of the pending rape allegation in Rapides Parish no later than Oct. 10, 2018, citing local news reports. It says d’Espalungue was removed as a graduate teaching assistant by Troy Blanchard, dean of the LSU College of Humanities and a defendant in the lawsuit.

But the suit says Adelaide Russo, chair of the department of French studies and also a defendant, effectively kept him in contact with students in a variety of ways including roles involving department programs such as French Table and French Movie Night and running social media accounts for the LSU French Club.

Only after an LSU Student Advocacy and Accountability Office investigation into the alleged September 2020 rape of one of the plaintiffs, identified as Jane Doe #1, was d'Espalungue suspended from LSU. There is no indication that the student in that case pursued a criminal charge in Baton Rouge.

Meanwhile, the case against d'Espalungue in Rapides Parish was pending. The alleged victim in that case told The Advocate newspaper, which published a lengthy examination of her case Tuesday, that the case has taken a heavy toll on her emotionally. Her family has filed a federal lawsuit against d'Espalungue — court records detail their most recent efforts to serve him with a summons in France. And she said she is determined to press on with the case after talking with other victims.

“I could drop it all, but what would that mean for those who have finally come forward?” the woman wrote to The Advocate. “In my heart, I’m committed to them. I don’t want to ruin their chance for justice. … I can’t hold the guilt of giving up, of allowing him to get away with it, for a lifetime without fighting.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Andrew’s lawyers to review settlement agreement they claim will end Virginia Giuffre sex assault lawsuit

    Virginia Giuffre has accused royal of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager

  • Who needs 'Jeopardy!' anyway? LeVar Burton named Rose Parade grand marshal

    Beloved actor and TV host LeVar Burton has been named grand marshal of the 2022 Rose Parade in Pasadena after 'Jeopardy!' snubbed him.

  • Johnson vows 'long overdue' revamp of UK's post-Brexit economy

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rallied his Conservative party faithful on Wednesday, vowing a far-reaching overhaul to wean the UK economy off cheap foreign labour after Brexit.

  • Nobel in chemistry honors 'greener' way to build molecules

    Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for finding an ingenious and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules — an approach now used to make a variety of compounds, including medicines and pesticides. The work of Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan has allowed scientists to produce those molecules more cheaply, efficiently, safely and with significantly less hazardous waste. “It’s already benefiting humankind greatly,” said Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede, a member of the Nobel panel.

  • Saudi Aramco closes near $2T valuation as oil prices rally

    Saudi Arabia's oil company Aramco closed on Wednesday just shy of a $2 trillion valuation the kingdom's crown prince has long sought, buoyed by high oil prices and increased demand for energy as economies recover from last year's pandemic lockdowns. Aramco touched the $2 trillion market cap moment during the day, but ultimately closed at $1.99 trillion, or what is 37.3 riyals ($9.95) a share. It hasn't reached this peak in trading since December 2019, days after the company's debut on the Saudi stock exchange.

  • U.S. to fine for-profit colleges for false promises about graduates' prospects

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Some 70 U.S. for-profit colleges, including some of the largest, were sent notices that the Federal Trade Commission could impose "significant financial penalties" if the schools deceive students about how successful their graduates were, the agency said on Wednesday. The FTC commissioners, who often split along party lines, voted 5-0 to use a dormant penalty authority against any school that, for example, overstated how likely it was that graduates would get jobs and how much they could hope to earn. The notices were sent to schools https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/attachments/penalty-offenses-concerning-education/higher_ed_notice_recipient_list.pdf that included "the largest for-profit colleges and vocational schools" in the United States, the agency said in a statement, while adding that a school receiving a letter was not an indication of wrongdoing.

  • Some oil from California spill breaks up in ocean currents

    Some of the crude oil that spilled from a pipeline into the waters off Southern California has been breaking up naturally in ocean currents, a Coast Guard official said Wednesday as authorities sought to determine the scope of the damage. Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said some of the oil has been pushed to the south by currents. Storms earlier in the week may also have helped disperse the oil, which he said could make it more challenging to skim as it spreads out.

  • New HUD rule aimed at preventing public housing evictions

    The Biden administration is trying to prevent evictions from public housing for nonpayment of rent, seeking to shore up protections following the end of the nationwide eviction moratorium. Under a new rule from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, tenants in HUD-subsidized public housing cannot be evicted for nonpayment without providing them 30 days' notice and information about available federal emergency rental assistance. Technically, the rule would go into effect 30 days after publication, but a senior HUD official told The Associated Press that public housing authorities across the country were expected to comply immediately.

  • Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a 'real possibility'

    To get around Republican obstruction, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Democrats are considering a change to the Senate's filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation's debt limit and avoid what would be a devastating credit default. The president's surprise remarks come as the Senate is tangled in a fiscally dangerous standoff over a vote that's needed to suspend the nation's debt limit and allow the federal government to continue borrowing to pay down its balances. Biden has resisted any filibuster rule changes over other issues, but his off-the-cuff comments Tuesday night interjected a new urgency to an increasingly uncertain situation.

  • As Lebanese got poorer, politicians stowed wealth abroad

    A trove of leaked documents confirmed that for years, Lebanon’s politicians and bankers have stowed wealth in offshore tax havens and used it to buy expensive properties — a galling revelation for masses of newly impoverished Lebanese, caught in one of the world's worst economic meltdowns in decades. Bold-faced names in the leaked documents include the longtime central bank governor, a pivotal figure in the failed policies that helped trigger the financial crisis, as well as Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his predecessor. The ICIJ report exposes the offshore secrets of wealthy elites from more than 200 countries and territories.

  • Stephen Colbert Spots The Most Humiliating Thing For Facebook During Outage

    “Ow. Ow. Ow. That must hurt,” said the host of “The Late Show."

  • LSU CB and potential first-round 2022 NFL draft pick Derek Stingley Jr. out indefinitely after foot surgery

    Stingley has missed LSU's last two games and said in a statement that he hopes to return sometime this season.

  • Biden's legal ability to cancel $50,000 in student debt per borrower is still unknown, says the White House. It's been 6 months.

    Biden said Congress could pass a bill to cancel student debt, but Elizabeth Warren previously said doing so would take too long.

  • DWTS : Cheryl Burke Says Cody Rigsby Deserves 'Extra Credit' for Dancing Remotely with COVID

    “I feel like we kind of got screwed by the judges,” the pro dancer said on her podcast following their remote performance

  • International fugitive's possible last sighting was at Dodger game

    Convicted of a massive bank fraud, fugitive John Ruffo has been on the run for more than two decades - and may have been last spotted at Dodger Stadium.

  • Report: Oregon OC Joe Moorhead hospitalized after undergoing surgery before Ducks' loss to Stanford

    Joe Moorhead was not with Oregon when it fell to Stanford in overtime on Saturday.

  • Biden’s Approval Rating Sinks to New Low

    In Quinnipiac's latest national poll, released Wednesday, 38 percent of respondents approved of Biden's performance while 53 disapproved, a record low for his presidency.

  • Alabama to be without LB Drew Sanders for Texas A&M

    Another injury blow for Alabama's defense.

  • A Black man was shot dead in Oregon after hitting on a white man's girlfriend in a 'respectful' manner, DA says

    Barry Washington Jr. and Ian Cranston got into a fight after Washington hit on Cranston's girlfriend outside a nightclub, the district attorney said.

  • Hialeah Middle School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Having Affair With 14-Year-Old Former Student

    Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, was booked into jail in Miami-Dade Monday night.