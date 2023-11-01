Lawsuit: Man at Nashville prison says correctional officers stabbed, beat him

A man incarcerated at a maximum-security prison in Nashville says in a lawsuit filed in federal court last month that he was stabbed and beaten by corrections officers.

Jermaine Gibbs, 30, is suing the Tennessee Department of Correction and several employees at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution for unnecessary and excessive force. Gibbs is represented by Memphis civil rights attorneys Brice Timmons and Craig Edgington.

Documents show that Gibbs was involved in a fight with another prisoner and assessed by the prison’s medical staff as having minor scratches and bruises just before his attorneys say the alleged attack by correctional officers occurred. He was treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center later that day for a stab wound in one of his legs, multiple facial fractures and hemorrhage of both eyes, the lawsuit says.

Riverbend Maximum Security Institution administration building Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.

Edgington said that records regarding the incident show that Gibbs’ version of events is “undeniable.”

“When somebody has a medical evaluation done, and then they are left in your care, and the next time somebody sees them, they've got broken bones and stab wounds, … it seems like you're responsible for that in some way,” Timmons said in an interview. “You at least ought to have to provide me an explanation of how it happened.”

TDOC Communications Director Dorinda Carter told The Tennessean that the policy of the Tennessee Department of Correction is not to comment on pending litigation. TDOC has not responded in court as of publication.

Gibbs’ attorneys also bring claims against former Warden Tony Mays for allegedly failing to train correctional officers on use of force, and for establishing or acquiescing to the establishment of policies and customs allowing the excessive use of force against prisoners.

They have asked the court for a preliminary injunction that would practically amount to a restraining order against the officers named in the lawsuit; or for the court to order TDOC to move Gibbs to a different facility.

Gibbs is serving a 15-year sentence for aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping and carjacking.

Lawsuit: A fight, then a beating and a stabbing

A TDOC disciplinary report obtained by the attorneys and attached to the lawsuit says that Gibbs was involved in a fight with another man the morning of April 11. It says Gibbs was armed with a makeshift knife and the other man had a broom handle, and that Gibbs stabbed the other man, who was later treated at the prison for two minor lacerations.

Officers arrived and deployed chemical agents and the men stopped fighting, the disciplinary report states. Gibbs was seen by a nurse for “minor scratches and bruising,” according to the report. There is no mention of Gibbs having stab wounds or fractured bones.

The lawsuit says that after he was cleared by medical staff, he was escorted by several officers to a different part of the prison. On the way there, the lawsuit says, officers picked him up and dropped him on his head six times and dragged him by his feet.

When they arrived at their destination, Gibbs was “beaten, kicked, tazed, and stabbed … to the point that he had to be immediately transported to Vanderbilt Hospital.”

Timmons said he has viewed records confirming Gibbs’ transport to Vanderbilt that day.

The lawsuit accuses Lt. Charles Stevens, Cpt. Darrell Jones, Officer Madison Campbell, Officer Dakota Taylor and Officer Steven White of taking part in the attack against him.

These employees are all named as defendants. They do not yet have attorneys listed in online court records. Attempts to reach the employees by phone numbers accessed through online records on Monday were unsuccessful, as were attempts to reach them through social media.

All of the officers are still employed at Riverbend, Carter said. Mays, the former warden, retired in May 2023.

TDOC: Stab wounds were self-inflicted, accidental

The lawsuit claims staff withheld a grievance form from Gibbs until April 21. He submitted the form that day.

His grievance was repeatedly “marked non-grievable” for various reasons, and Gibbs continued to appeal, the lawsuit says. It eventually reached TDOC Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Prison Operations Kevin Genovese. On May 25, he wrote that he did not concur with the previous decisions made and ordered the “supervisor to respond to the allegations of staff assault.”

The supervisor, whose name is not indicated on the response, offered a slightly different retelling of events than the one previously given.

The response states that Gibbs, during his attack against the other prisoner, “accidently stabbed in himself in the leg while swing wildly on the floor” and that the other prisoner “violently beat offender Gibbs in the head and neck area with a broom handled” (sic).

Timmons said that existing laws requiring that prisoners exhaust all available remedies before being able to bring a lawsuit, combined with the “hurdles” prisoners face in seeking those remedies, makes it remarkable that Gibbs was even able to get this far.

“These restrictive grievance procedures have created these Byzantine administrative processes that are just designed to eventually make a prisoner fail to take one of the steps so they give up and can't bring a lawsuit,” Timmons said. “I think it's important to kind of contextualize how hard it is for people to even get to this point.”

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

