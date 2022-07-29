Lawsuit: Man says he was shot with Taser while handcuffed in back seat of cruiser

A Sycamore Township man is suing a Cincinnati police officer, the department and the city of Cincinnati after he said he was shot with Taser while handcuffed in the back seat of a police cruiser in 2020.

According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in April, Samson Jackson was arrested April, 2020. The incident occurred while Officer David Dozier was taking Jackson to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

During the trip, Jackson "became no longer restrained" by the lap bar that held him in the seat safely, the lawsuit states. The lawsuit does not explain how this happened.

"Dozier then exited his vehicle, opened (Jackson's) door, drew his Taser, and fired at (Jackson), hitting him," the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, when Dozier stopped Jackson's hands were cuffed in front of him and Dozier ordered him to put his hands behind him. It is unclear if Jackson's hands were cuffed in front of him or behind him when he was placed in the cruiser.

When Jackson could not move his hands behind him, the lawsuit states Dozier fired the Taser again, shocking Jackson for about 15 seconds.

Jackson accuses Dozier of assaulting him and using excessive force. Jackson also accuses the city of the police department of negligence and failing to train and screen officers properly.

Due to the confrontation, Jackson was charged and eventually of convicted of criminal damaging. Court documents state Jackson ripped open the partition in the police cruiser and attempted to spit on Dozier.

"It's a training issue," Jackson's lawyer Matthew Hammer said. "That did not have to turn into a fight."

Hammer said Dozier was about five minutes from the Justice Center when the incident occurred. He said the Cincinnati Police Department needs more de-escalation training. He acknowledged that police see people on their worst days.

"It's a hard job, but you know that going into it," Hammer said. "I don't think Officer Dozier was properly equipped."

The city has not responded to requests for comment.

Cincinnati police union president Dan Hils said Dozier was disciplined and received a three-day unpaid suspension due to the incident. Hils said Dozier accepted the punishment and did not fight it. Hils said the lawsuit does not accurately capture the actions of Jackson.

"He was doing everything in his power to get underneath the officer's skin. He called him an n-word dozen of times," Hils said. "The TV networks show the tasing, but they don't show the lengthy part of the harassment by this vicious criminal."

Both Dozier and Jackson are Black.

The reason for Jackson's arrest in April 2020 was due to warrants that had been issued on charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault. According to court documents, he was accused of beating a woman, taking her phone and stomping her head. The charges against him were ignored by a grand jury.

Jackson was charged with felonious assault again in December 2020. In that case, he was accused of attacking the same woman from April, this time stomping on her head and slamming it into a curb. In this case, he was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison.

He remains incarcerated at the Noble Correction Institute and is expected to be released in 2024.

The Enquirer has requested body camera footage of the incident along with documents from the Cincinnati Police Department. At 2:30 p.m. Friday, the department had not fulfilled that request.

