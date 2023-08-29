New lawsuit for Maui wildfires

TechCrunch

Electric Era says it cracked the code for fast and reliable electric-vehicle charging stations that can go wherever they're needed. Founded by former SpaceX engineers, the startup just announced an $11.5 million Series A round led by HSBC's asset management arm. Electric Era intends to use that cash to prove that its soon-to-launch PowerNode stations can help turn around public chargers' wack reputation in the U.S. It's a worthwhile goal, since subpar and scarce public chargers, as well as grid infrastructure challenges, are altogether slowing down EV adoption in the U.S. — hampering the nation's decarbonization plans.