Lawsuit: Men beaten, terrorized and sexually humiliated at Los Lunas prison

Apr. 6—A nonprofit pushing for better treatment of state prisoners and a noted civil rights attorney have filed a federal lawsuit accusing nearly a dozen Corrections Department employees of brutalizing and sexually humiliating 14 inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in 2020.

Two groups of men transported from a prison in Grants to the sprawling Los Lunas facility were greeted by a "welcome committee" of abusive jail guards who assaulted the men and tried to provoke them into fighting, according to the lawsuit filed Monday by the New Mexico Prison and Jail Project and attorney Matthew Coyte in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.

In a news release, Coyte said the men were strip-searched "in an extremely degrading manner," with some being beaten and threatened "with acts of sexual violence."

Steven Robert Allen, director of the nonprofit, called the incident "a systematic, premeditated program to terrorize these guys."

The lawsuit — which names nine guards and supervisors and three John Does as defendants — accuses the guards of violating the men's civil rights, including the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

Department of Corrections spokesman Eric Harrison declined to comment on the lawsuit Tuesday but wrote in an email the department has a "zero tolerance policy regarding any and all forms of sexual abuse and sexual harassment."

The department "absolutely will be investigating these allegations thoroughly and will take action to make certain that any staff involved in any kind of abusive or inappropriate behavior are held accountable to the highest level," he added.

Coyte — who previously won a $750,000 settlement on behalf of more than 400 men allegedly made to sit for hours on the floor in their underwear in a degrading manner with other inmates at the prison in 2011 — said the 2020 incident involved several of the same guards, including Assistant Warden Joe Lytle, who is named in the lawsuit.

Prisoners reported seeing Lytle recording the abuse of the prisoners on his cellphone, according to the lawsuit. But Coyte said Tuesday the Corrections Department has denied the existence of that footage.

"I'm very disappointed to be here again today filing another lawsuit against Department of Corrections staff for these degrading and sexually violent incidents," Coyte said Tuesday at a news conference.

"We filed a lawsuit against them for similar conduct 10 years ago ... and it costs the taxpayer an enormous amount of money to litigate these cases," he added.

Coyte said the repeated allegations of abusive conduct point to a need for citizen oversight of the Corrections Department, or the attention of lawmakers.

"Someone needs to have the courage to face up to our Department of Corrections and reform it," he said.

Coyte and Allen noted 90 percent of inmates eventually will be released back into the community.

"When we treat them violently ... we teach them to behave violently," Coyte said.