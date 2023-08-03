Lawsuit: MO parents allege staffer at state school for disabled abused nonverbal son

For the second time in a year, Missouri parents have filed a federal lawsuit alleging their child — who cannot speak — was abused while attending a state-operated school for the severely disabled.

The earlier case involving the Ozark Horizon State School in West Plains is still making its way through the courts.

Filed in late July, the new case — involving a different child and family — the parents allege their 9-year-old boy was repeatedly neglected and abused at the same school in October 2022.

"Both lawsuits state that all the defendants were responsible for the education, safety, and civil rights protection of their disabled students, especially given these minor children suffer from severe autism and were unable to protect themselves or communicate the abuse to their parents," said attorney Dayrell Scrivner, who represents both of the families, in a press release.

"Once again, our community faces chilling allegations that our public schools have allowed another innocent young child to be victimized by those put in charge of their care, safety, and education. This must stop."

The Howell County school was named in the civil lawsuit along with the Missouri State Board of Education, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Missouri Schools for the Severely Disabled, all of which have oversight.

The suit also named Christy Renee Rinear, a staff member from Mountain View, and Sheryl Youngblood, who serves as the school administrator and an area supervisor.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Harpool granted a request from the plaintiff's attorney, Scrivner, to shield the identity of the boy, now age 10, and his parents. They are not named in court documents.

Judge Doug Harpool

The suit alleges Rinear grabbed the boy's arms and slammed him against the wall and he broke away from her and ran, as she gave chase, until he fell.

Five days after that mid-October incident, the suit alleged Rinear grabbed the boy by his arms and raised her hand in the air as if she was going to strike him. She allegedly released the boy when she saw another staff member was watching.

The following day, the boy was taken to a Child Advocacy Center to be examined. There, bruising in the shape of a handprint was documented on the boy's arms.

An investigation was launched by the state Children's Division. According to the suit, it allegedly showed Rinear had "assaulted the minor child on multiple previous occasions" by grabbing him.

The investigation showed Rinear attempted to physically force food into the child's mouth at least once, when he was not eating at the appointed time. He reportedly became upset and started crying.

Staff told the investigators that Rinear was "fixated" on the child and hovered over him and had been instructed to "back off" prior to the mid-October incident. They also said the boy's behavior deteriorated due to the treatment, according to the lawsuit.

Earlier this year, Rinear was indicted by a grand jury with felony charges of child abuse and child endangerment.

If convicted of either count, she faces up to seven years in prison. Her next scheduled court appearance is Friday.

A message seeking comment has been left with attorney Larry Burton, who is representing Rinear in the criminal case.

The suit alleges the state school did not put safeguards in place to protect students following the earlier lawsuit — which alleged similar behavior involving a different employee — or follow its own handbook or policies regarding the way students are treated.

In the suit, the parents allege they were not initially informed and Youngblood knew about the abuse but did not report it to the law enforcement or child protective agency in a timely manner. The suit also alleges staff aware of the incidents were told not to report it to the state hotline.

Rinear remained employed by the state school until Thanksgiving break in 2022, the suit said.

The suit alleges the employees and state agencies violated the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and the Americans with Disabilities Act. It also alleges negligence, negligent supervision, fraud, retaliation, infliction of emotional distress and civil assault and battery.

The family is asking for attorney fees and damages related to trauma and distress as well funds for the care and the treatment of the boy.

