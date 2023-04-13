Lawsuit names city as defendant in January collision involving police, civilians

Apr. 12—The city of Bakersfield is facing a lawsuit after a police patrol vehicle collided in January with another car, killing one person and injuring another.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges that Bakersfield Police Officers Richard Robles, 23, and Travione Cobbins, 24, were driving south at excessive speeds to assist in a car chase on a parallel road when they collided on South Vineland Drive and Muller Road with a vehicle being driven by Mario Lares, 31.

Lares died at the scene. His passenger, Ana Hernandez, was taken by helicopter to Kern Medical, along with the two officers.

"They (city government) are the employer of the person who was driving the police car, Officer Ricardo Robles," said plaintiffs attorney Daniel Rodriguez. "The employer is responsible for the acts of its employees if it occurs during the scope of work, which is what happened here."

The legal action followed two claims filed with the city Feb. 23 on behalf of the victims, which is a step required before suit may be brought against a government entity. Municipalities are afforded 45 days to respond to such claims before a lawsuit can be filed. The 45 days ended Monday.

A spokesman said Wednesday the city had no comment on the pending litigation.

Rodriguez, who represents Lares' surviving family and Hernandez, said Officer Robles drove the patrol car that morning at least 70 miles per hour and failed to turn on sirens or overhead lights. He added that his findings suggest there was no indication of braking by the patrol car.

There is a stop sign, according to past Californian reporting, for motorists heading north or south on South Vineland Drive, but no sign for those going east or west.

Officers are allowed to forgo some traffic laws in the event of a Code 3 emergency, as long as they flash their patrol car's overhead lights and sirens, if necessary. Officers who want to go Code 3 must clear it in advance with a supervisor, and even then, they still have to abide by certain road laws, including stop signs.

Story continues

Section 309.5 of the city's police code states that "Officers shall exercise sound judgment and care with due regard for life and property when responding to an emergency call," but added that "Officers shall reduce speed at all street intersections to such a degree that they shall have complete control of the vehicle."

"Even if you do all these things, you still have to be careful," Rodriguez said. "For example, if a police car is going to blow a stop sign, and (the car) has overhead lights on and sirens, they still have to clear the intersection, (which) means they have to pause, stop and look both ways before they go."

He said that, based on information gathered in the case, it's "clear-cut" that officers did not use their overhead lights or sirens, and that it's "highly unlikely" that the officers were given any clearance.

Rodriguez went on to say that most departments prohibit such behavior when police are on roads parallel to the chase. In this instance, police chased the reportedly stolen vehicle on Weedpatch Highway, while officers involved in the crash were on South Vineland, a road running parallel to the immediate east.

"It means that if you have three roads, running north and south and the pursuit is happening on the center road," Rodriguez said, "you're not allowed to have Code 3 on the parallel roads."

With the lawsuit filed, attorneys expect a trial date to be no more than 18 months out, citing a current backlog at the courthouse as a result of COVID-19. They also await the release of the California Highway Patrol's report, which will enter its third month of investigation on April 19. The report could help determine whether criminal charges are viable against Robles.

"The question becomes how soon, or whether, the District Attorney's Office will be filing charges," Rodriguez said, adding that this case is a "wobbler," meaning it could end up as a misdemeanor or felony. A misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in county jail, whereas a felony can result in at least one year in a state prison.

Rodriguez said the respective families want "what is fair," though they legally have no say in what criminal charges are filed.

"Most prosecutors, including the one here in Kern County, are sensitive to the victims of crime and take their feelings to account to make decisions," Rodriguez said. "I'm hopeful the prosecutor here will do that."

He noted Hernandez is currently at home recovering from her injuries. She suffered multiple fractures across her body, as well as a collapsed lung. Hardware was installed in her right hip, left arm and in both legs. She is currently in a wheelchair.

"The BPD car hit the little Honda Accord so hard that it bent the frame — the passenger side, where Ana was seated," Rodriguez said, "and knocked it clear across the intersection, over the ditch."

Hernandez suffered a blow to the head at the time of the crash and does not remember much of the incident, Rodriguez added.

"She's doing everything she can to get back on her feet," he said. "She really doesn't have any clear memory until the hospital."

Meanwhile, Lares was reportedly buried in Mexico in recent days, Rodriguez said. While his surviving wife, Yuvani Lares, continues through her immigration process to the U.S., she has expressed eventual plans to return Mario Lares' body to Bakersfield.

"He was U.S.-born," Rodriguez said of the Bakersfield native and Foothill High School graduate. "He grew up here, and the plan, their hopes, their ambitions, their dreams was that after she went through the immigration process, she was going to move to California, to Bakersfield, to be with her husband."