Lawsuit: Nashville arson investigator's testimony put mother in jail for child's suicide

Editor's note: This story contains descriptions of self-harm and suicide. If you or a loved one are at risk, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for support at 988 or 1-800-273-8255.

A woman who was indicted on arson charges and incarcerated three years after her daughter's death by fire, which police classified as a suicide, is suing Metro Nashville and an arson investigator, accusing them of malicious prosecution.

The lawsuit from Jennifer Parker states the investigator's testimony included misleading or false information that led to her indictment on felony aggravated arson and aggravated child endangerment charges. The state voluntarily dropped its charges against her in December.

The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 1 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. Her attorneys are the Choosing Justice Initiative's Dawn Deaner, who previously served as her criminal defense attorney, and Kyle Mothershead of Relentless Advocacy PLLC.

“The unfounded charges put Ms. Parker in jail for six weeks and cost her family $10,000 in bail money. She spent a year facing the terror of knowing that she could be sent to prison for something she did not do," Mothershead said. "But none of that compared to the emotional anguish she experienced as she was forced to revisit the worst day of her life in order to defend herself against this baseless accusation."

Jennifer Parker's daughter Kalissa had struggled with mental health issues and substance abuse for several years, according to the lawsuit, and had been hospitalized at least four times before she was 18, including after a suicide attempt in January 2016.

The lawsuit states that Kalissa Parker turned 18 on Jan. 4, 2018, at which point her mother could no longer compel her to receive psychiatric treatment.

She died later that month.

The afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, Jennifer Parker heard a noise coming from the first floor of their family home near Percy Priest Lake, according to the lawsuit. She walked out of her room, "only to see Kalissa coming around the corner downstairs on the first floor, engulfed in flames," the lawsuit states.

Jennifer Parker called 911, and firefighters rescued her and her other child and took them to a hospital.

The Nashville Fire Department and Metro Nashville Police Department began a joint investigation of Kalissa Parker's death and the fire, and found an empty bottle of torch fuel and a lighter in the garage, the lawsuit states. They interviewed Jennifer Parker and several neighbors.

The next day, MNPD entered a report classifying Kalissa Parker's death as a suicide. The Davidson County Medical Examiner could not determine her manner of death due to “uncertainty as to how the fire was started and by whom.”

But the investigation stayed open. Under Metro policy, NFD had the authority to decide whether to seek criminal charges for arson, while MNPD had the authority to decide whether to seek homicide charges for Kalissa's death.

After investigating for more than three years, MNPD on April 1, 2021, closed out its investigation and completed another report classifying Kalissa Parker's death as a suicide, noting that evidence was too inconclusive to conclude there was foul play, the lawsuit states.

But NFD chose to seek arson charges. The lawsuit states that NFD Investigator Mark Sells in September 2021 went before a grand jury and accused Jennifer Parker of "having knowingly set her uninsured home on fire."

"Sells’ grand jury testimony asserted that Kalissa was already dead before the fire started, and falsely claimed that the medical examiner’s report supported this conclusion. In reality, the medical examiner’s report concluded that Kalissa died from her burn injuries and identified no other potential cause of her death," the lawsuit states.

The grand jury indicted Jennifer Parker, and she was arrested on Oct. 1, 2021. Her bond was set at $100,000.

She was incarcerated for "about six weeks" until her family was able to afford bond, the lawsuit states. A criminal court judge stated on the record at a hearing that “there are just a lot of holes in the case," according to the lawsuit.

The state voluntarily terminated its prosecution against Jennifer Parker on Dec. 7, 2022.

She is seeking unspecified nominal, compensatory and punitive damages.

The defendants have not responded in court as of Aug. 31.

NFD declined to comment for this story, citing the "pending litigation." Sells, who no longer appears on Metro's online payroll records and who the lawsuit says resigned in February 2022, does not yet have an attorney listed in online court records.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Arson or suicide? Mother charged in daughter's death sues Nashville