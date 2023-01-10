Lawsuit over RPD fatal shooting of mentally disturbed man can go forward, judge rules

Family and friends of Tyshon Jones at a news conference after his fatal shooting by Rochester police.

A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit from the family of a mentally disturbed man who was fatally shot by Rochester police while he wielded a knife.

Attorneys for Tyshon Jones, who was fatally shot in March 2021 outside the Open Door Mission, contend that Jones was clearly experiencing a mental health crisis and Rochester police ignored the warning signs before the shooting.

In her recent ruling, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford wrote that, based on the allegations in the lawsuit, "it is a reasonable inference that the responding officers were aware of Jones' mental disability."

Also, Wolford wrote, the lawsuit presented "several proposed reasonable accommodations" in the engagement with Jones. They included the use of non-lethal weapons to disarm Jones or the use of the city's Person in Crisis team designed to try to calm individuals with mental health issues.

Wolford noted in her ruling that the threshold is high to grant a request for dismissal, writing that "the court is required, at this stage of proceedings, to draw all inferences in favor of Plaintiffs."

A grand jury declined to indict Rochester Police Officer Matthew Drake, who shot Jones five times. Jones was hit once in the left groin, once in the right chest, once in the arm, and twice in the abdomen.

The lawsuit, which only names the city as a defendant, maintains that the city has not adequately trained police officers on how to serve community members experiencing a mental health crisis and to equip responding officers with the physical and tactical tools to assist them while avoiding subjecting them to excessive force.

The fatal shooting

Shortly before 3 a.m. on March 10, Jones allegedly grabbed multiple knives from inside the Open Door Mission, 210 W. Main St., left the building and was threatening to harm himself, according to Rochester Police.

The entire incident, partly caught on body-worn camera video, unfolded in about seven minutes.

On more than one occasion, Jones told officers, "I'm dangerous." He also said to the officers, "Just shoot me" at least three times.

Officers repeatedly asked Jones to drop the knife. About three minutes after the encounter began on Industrial Street, the man appeared to charge at an officer who had retreated to the sidewalk, footage showed.

From Drake's body camera perspective, the footage becomes increasingly choppy and shaky. "Goddammit," Drake proclaimed after shooting the man. Other officers were immediately told to put on gloves and render aid to Jones.

Officers had requested both a Taser and a bean bag gun that arrived too late.

In the aftermath of the shooting, and the grand jury decision not to indict Drake, Jones' family challenged the response from police.

“For the police officer who chose to use excessive force, not only my son’s life was taken from me, my life has been taken from me,” Jones' mother, Kennetha Short said after the shooting. “I am dead inside."

"We are pleased that the Court is appropriately allowing Tyshon’s case to move forward," the lawyers for Jones' family said in a statement. "The City of Rochester has failed for too long to address the systemic problems in its policing of Black people and those suffering from mental disabilities. We look forward to securing justice, for Tyshon’s family, for Rochester’s communities of color, and for all Rochester citizens and their loved ones who are touched by mental illness."

Local activists likened the killing to the death of Daniel Prude, whose death in 2020 at the hands of city police triggered local protests. Prude's death during a mental health crisis was attributed to asphyxiation by police, who held him to the ground as he was naked and handcuffed, and Prude's use of the drug phencyclidine, or PCP.

(Includes reporting by staff writer Victoria E. Freile)

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Lawsuit over RPD shooting of Tyshon Jones can go forward, judge rules