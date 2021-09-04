Lawsuit: Paraplegic man's foot 'shredded' on rollercoaster

·1 min read

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — A paraplegic man who was injured on a roller coaster is now suing a Utah amusement park, saying his paralyzed leg wasn't properly secured while he was on the ride and his foot was shredded.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Matthew Christensen filed the lawsuit against Lagoon Amusement Park on Thursday in Davis County’s 3rd District Court.

The lawsuit said Christensen's ligament in his big toe was “irreparably shredded," and that he suffered fractures to his lower leg, toe, and two other foot bones.

The theme park in Farmington, north of Salt Lake City, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Christensen is paralyzed from the waist down and he was using a wheelchair at the park during an October 2020 visit with his family and a friend.

Christensen's son and friend helped transfer him from the wheelchair to the roller coaster car.

According to the lawsuit, Christensen had the lap restraint secured correctly but his right leg was not secured properly by the leg restraint, which caused the man's paralyzed leg to dangle below and he was injured when it got caught in the platform.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

    Those figures are up from the 373,516,809 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday, out of 447,619,715 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 1.33 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Darius Leonard wants more information about the COVID-19 vaccine

    More than 93 percent of NFL players are vaccinated. The Colts, Vikings and Bills trail behind other teams, though, and Indianapolis General Manager Chris Ballard conceded Wednesday that there are “consequences” to being unvaccinated. The Colts already have had star players Quenton Nelson and Carson Wentz miss practice time for being high-risk close contacts. Unvaccinated [more]

  • Hurricane Ida turns spotlight on Louisiana power grid issues

    Power out, high voltage lines on the ground, weeks until electricity is restored in some places: The dismal state of power in Hurricane Ida's wake is a distressingly familiar scenario for Entergy Corp., Louisiana's largest electrical utility. Other Louisiana and Gulf Coast utilities have faced similar disasters, sometimes needing to rebuild entire networks. If anything, power restoration has gotten faster in recent decades.

  • Isaiah Thomas, Sooners defense take over in the second quarter

    Watch the first-half defensive highlights that have led to a commanding Sooners lead.

  • Lyft, Uber to cover fees for drivers sued under Texas law

    Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft said Friday they will cover the legal fees of any driver who is sued under the new law prohibiting most abortions in Texas. The Texas law bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and often before women know they’re pregnant. Rather than be enforced by government authorities, the law gives citizens the right to file civil suits and collect damages against anyone aiding an abortion — including those who transport women to clinics.

  • Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

    Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed more than 44 people https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-city-mayor-declares-state-emergency-after-record-breaking-rain-2021-09-02 and caused public transportation in New York City to grind to a halt, with operators promising to restore some lines before the start of the workweek on Tuesday. The loss of life in the Northeast dwarfed the confirmed storm-related death toll of nine in Louisiana. Southern tempers flared as power outages https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/why-hurricane-ida-crippled-new-orleans-power-grid-2021-09-04 that left more than 1 million people without electricity forced many into long lines at gas stations, scrambling to find fuel for generators.

  • Gang who brutally tortured two men for five hours jailed for 37 years

    Both victims, in their 30s, were taken to hospital for treatment of multiple injuries, including fractures.

  • Over 40,000 COVID-19 patients in Florida have had monoclonal antibody treatments. Is it working?

    Over 40,000 COVID-19 patients in Florida have received monoclonal antibody treatments during the pandemic’s summer surge, a statistic Gov. Ron DeSantis is touting as helping to keep people out of the hospital and save lives. DeSantis has opened 21 clinics across the state, which offer Regeneron’s antibody cocktail to patients at no cost. It’s difficult to quantify exactly how much of a ...

  • U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, husband post photo of children

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg posted a picture of himself with his husband, Chasten, and their two babies on Saturday, after saying last month that the couple had become parents. Buttigieg earlier this year became the first openly gay U.S. cabinet secretary, following a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Buttigieg and Chasten holding two swaddled infants, but it gave no other details.

  • Pete and Chasten Buttigieg share photo of their new babies

    "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted.

  • Stanley Tucci reveals he was diagnosed with cancer 3 years ago

    Stanley Tucci revealed for the first time that he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

  • My Friend Warned Me About Breast Implants And I Regret Not Listening

    I’ll never forget the conversation. Looking back, I can play it out in my mind, crystal clear. I was standing in Target, browsing the workout clothes, and filling in my friend about the conversation I had with my plastic surgeon. I had two options after my mastectomy. I could get expanders and eventually exchange those []

  • HIV/AIDS vaccine: Why don't we have one after 37 years, when we have several for COVID-19 after a few months?

    A lab worker extracts DNA from samples for further tests at the AIDS Vaccine Design and Development Laboratory Dec. 1, 2008 in New York City. Chris Hondros/Getty ImagesSmallpox has been eradicated from the face of the Earth following a highly effective, worldwide vaccination campaign. Paralytic poliomyelitis is no longer a problem in the U.S. because of development and use of effective vaccines against the poliovirus. In current times, millions of lives have been saved because of rapid deploymen

  • A Prominent Study Said Ivermectin Prevents COVID, But The Data Is Suspect

    An influential study from Argentina has been used to argue that ivermectin prevents COVID 100% of the time — but its inconsistencies have led experts to question if it could have actually happened as advertised.View Entire Post ›

  • Jesse Jackson's wife headed home from hospital after COVID

    The Rev. Jesse Jackson’s wife will be released from a Chicago hospital where she has been treated for COVID-19, her family said in a statement Friday. A statement from Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, did not specify when his 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, would be released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Rev. Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred recently to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

  • Kathy Griffin Shares the 'One Thing That Doesn't Suck About Cancer' in New Health Update

    Kathy Griffin underwent surgery for stage 1 lung cancer in August

  • It’s Been A Year Since Chadwick Boseman’s Death And Greg Leakes Just Transitioned, Let’s Discuss Colon Cancer

    A virtual colonoscopy might not detect small polyps the way a traditional one can.

  • I’m Managing A Chronic Disease — And I’m At The Mercy Of Health Insurance Companies

    Managing a chronic disease requires a lot of patience, flexibility, and persistence. I have an interesting perspective on the matter. Not only am I a type 1 diabetic, but I’m also a healthcare provider. When you are first diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, no one tells you that on top of the countless finger pricks, []

  • Former Bears TE Zach Miller reveals his leg is still numb after career-ending injury

    Former Bears TE Zach Miller admits there are still lingering effects from the brutal knee injury that ended his career.

  • Doctor who prescribed ivermectin helped found group promoting drug

    The group is “dedicated to developing highly effective treatment protocols to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and to improve the outcomes for patients ill with the disease.”