Lawsuit: Paterson schools failed to protect 5-year-old from student accused of sex assault

PATERSON — Officials at School 12 in Paterson knew prosecutors were investigating a seventh grader for possible sexual assault of a younger student when they allegedly allowed the accused to prey upon a child in kindergarten in a basement bathroom.

Those incidents reportedly happened in March 2018, and the Paterson Board of Education is considering a $250,000 settlement in a lawsuit filed by the second alleged victim.

The seventh grader was the target of a complaint filed by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office in juvenile court in August 2018, according to records filed in the lawsuit. But the outcome of the criminal case is unclear because of the confidentiality of juvenile records.

What did schools officials know, and when did they know it?

Paterson school officials were aware of the original allegations made against the seventh grader — identified as “K.G.” in court records — 11 days before the incident involving the boy in kindergarten, said a “statement of facts” filed by attorneys for the district in the lawsuit.

School 12 administrators learned on March 12, 2018, that a child identified in court papers as “J.B.” may have been the victim of “misconduct with sexual overtones” involving an older student, the district’s lawyers said. Officials contacted the Prosecutor’s Office and alerted school security to the situation.

Around March 23, 2018, J.B. identified K.G. from a picture as the possible suspect, the district’s lawyers said. School officials “deferred to the prosecutor’s investigation,” district lawyers said.

Jonathan Ettman, the lawyer for the alleged second victim, identified as “A.M.,” said his client, who was 5 years old at the time, was sexually assaulted by K.G. on March 23, 2018, after the first victim identified him.

What allegedly happened?

The 5-year-old was in the school auditorium when he went to the basement bathroom unescorted, Ettman’s complaint said. The seventh grader was allowed to leave his classroom on the building’s third floor and made his way to the basement, according to the complaint.

The older boy allegedly placed his hand over the victim's mouth, forced the child to lie on the bathroom floor and then touched his buttocks and genitals, the lawsuit said.

Ettman argued in court papers that the accused older student should have been supervised considering the pending allegations against him.

The city school board is scheduled to vote on the settlement at its meeting on Feb. 14.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson schools did not protect student from assault, lawsuit says