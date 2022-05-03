Lawsuit: Police raid targeted wrong address in Gloucester City

CAMDEN – During a predawn raid in February 2020, law enforcement officers used a battering ram to enter the home of a woman asleep in her Gloucester City apartment — only to find they were at the wrong address, a lawsuit says.

Krystal Underwood contends she was secured with zip-ties “while semi-undressed” as investigators executed a 6 a.m. no-knock warrant at her home on the 300 block of Walnut Avenue.

But the civil-rights lawsuit says the subject of the warrant, which had been obtained as part of a drug investigation, lived in the apartment beneath Underwood’s.

It also asserts investigators returned to Underwood’s apartment on two more occasions – “claiming again that the original target of their investigation was in (her) apartment and/or being hidden or protected by (Underwood).”

The suit also says an officer who took part in the raid later approached Underwood at a local tavern, “causing her further anxiety and distress.”

A lawsuit pending in Camden federal court accuses law enforcement investigators of raiding the wrong address in Gloucester City.

It contends Underwood’s experiences caused mental and emotional injuries, requiring the woman to receive psychological treatment at a local hospital and to have “follow-up care and rehabbing.”

The suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, as well as recovery of legal expenses for Underwood, who is now a resident of Jacksonville, Florida.

Defendants include the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and 11 members of its emergency response team, as well as the county prosecutor’s office and one of its narcotics detectives.

Underwood’s attorney, Thomas Gossé of Haddon Heights, filed the suit in Superior Court in Camden in February. It was moved recently to Camden federal court at the request of the county’s attorney, William Cook of Haddon Township.

Gossé and Cook could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The suit also names the building's landlord, Michael Higgins, saying he failed to provide property markings, signs or numbering for the Walnut Avenue property.

An attorney for Higgins also could not be reached.

