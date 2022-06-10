Last year, Dea Spanos Berberian filed a lawsuit seeking a forced sale of the largest available chunk of the L.A. Chargers. This year, Berberian has filed a lawsuit seeking control over the trust that operates the team.

Via ESPN.com, Berberian wants sole control over the family trust. She also wants the court to suspend and remove Dean Spanos as a co-trustee.

Siblings Dean Spanos, Berberian, Michael Spanos, and Alexandra Spanos Ruhl each own 15 percent of the team. Of the remainder, 36 percent is managed by the family trust. Thus, whoever controls the trust controls the team. Dean Spanos and Berberian are the co-trustees.

Berberian essentially argues (among other things) that she has been shoved to the side because she is a woman, accusing her brother of acting “out of their deeply-held misogynistic attitudes and sense of entitlement as the men in the family … and to rationalize their pitiable behavior which she believes is intended to teach her that a woman has no rights, no matter what any trust instrument might say.” She also claims in the lawsuit that Dean and Michael “believe to their cores that, regardless of what their parents intended and their wills specified, men are in charge and women should shut up.”

Last year’s lawsuit suggests that, if Berberian were to secure control of the trust, she’d sell 36-percent interest held by the trust. Coupled with her own 15 percent, she’d be able to sell 51 percent of the franchise to a new owner, giving the new owner a greater interest than the 45 percent held by her three siblings and the other four percent owned by others.

New lawsuit regarding control over Chargers alleges misogny among Spanos family members originally appeared on Pro Football Talk