Lawsuit: Republic student athlete said he was called racist slurs by teammates, assaulted

A Republic High School student athlete said he was repeatedly called racist slurs by teammates on the wrestling and football teams and that pleas for help to coaches, the athletic director and principal went unanswered, according a Feb. 14 lawsuit filed against the Republic school district.

The student athlete said after complaining, he was assaulted by a teammate who frequently used racist slurs.

The 15-page suit filed in Greene County said the student athlete, who is Black, was also called a racial epithet and a "monkey" and told to "go back to the fields" by other students.

The suit alleges the comments were pervasive in high school restrooms, hallways and classrooms and that school employees did not intervene when racist language was used in their presence.

The suit states the district failed to follow its own policies, which require a swift investigation and response to complaints of racial discrimination and bullying, and highlighted incidents alleging a double-standard along racial lines when it came to student discipline.

The News-Leader reached out to the district for comment on the suit. In the coming weeks, the district is expected to file a formal response with the court.

The statement read: "The Republic school district takes all student complaints alleging harassment by other students seriously and investigates and addresses them promptly. The petition in this case makes inaccurate allegations against the district and district staff members — the district will address those allegations in the litigation."

In the statement, the district said there are limitations placed by law on what details can be shared publicly. "Since the details of the allegations relate to confidential and federally protected student records the district will not comment further at this time."

The family provided a timeline of incidents during the 2022-23 year in an effort to show how the student athlete was subjected to a hostile learning environment due to severe discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

The student athlete said after complaining about the treatment, he learned members of the football team planned to "jump" him and members of the wrestling team planned to haze him and another student athlete who is not white if they sought to rejoin the team.

Due to violent threats, the student athlete finished the school year remotely.

An aerial view of the Republic High School campus in May 2020.

According to the suit, the high school environment did not improve during the 2023-24 year, alleging a teacher wrote a racial slur on the classroom whiteboard and it remained there while she taught.

The suit does not include the name of the student athlete, who is a minor, or the parent who filed it on his behalf. The names of school employees were redacted but their titles were not.

In March 2023, the family filed a complaint with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights. The administrative body, operating under the state’s Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, plays a critical role in vetting allegations of discrimination. It investigated and issued a "right to sue" letter in late December.

The family, represented by attorney Sarah Donelan, is seeking a jury trial plus unspecified financial damages.

Timeline of alleged incidents

The lawsuit includes a lengthy timeline of allegations by the student athlete (referred to here as the "plaintiff") and his family including incidents involving a teammate identified as "student 1" in the court document. This is a sample:

June 2022: Plaintiff attends wrestling camp through Republic High School and is repeatedly called racist slurs. He tells a coach, who said he'd address it, but it did not stop. A coach made offensive and discriminatory comments to minority students.

Start of 2022-23 school year: Plaintiff exposed to racist comments by students, some but not all of which are directed at him, in school hallways, restrooms and classrooms. He said this occurred on weekly basis and often within earshot of school employees.

August and September 2022: Football season starts. Plaintiff said he is called racial slur by teammates at practices and in the locker room. He reports this to the coaches. In November, after the end of the football season, the plaintiff informs others in authority. Family said no action was taken.

That same fall, during wrestling, plaintiff said he was called racist slurs by teammates.

September 2022: Plaintiff said a wrestler called "student 1" in the suit called a non-white teammate a racist slur and then charged at him, grabbed his leg, shoved him into the wall and drove his fist across his face. The suit alleged he was not disciplined.

November 2022: The plaintiff complained to a coach that several teammates including "student 1" called him a racial slur during practice and scrimmages. Coach said he would "take care of it." That month, plaintiff injured his hip during practice and was on the floor applying ice when "student 1" repeatedly kicked him and called him names. Plaintiff said after reporting the assault, the coach said maybe he wasn't cut out for wrestling.

Mid-November 2022: Plaintiff's family complained to the district of discrimination and harassment occurring at the high school and asked for no contact between the wrestling coach and their son. Two days later, that coach and "student 1" followed plaintiff into the restroom and the coach said he saw plaintiff exhaling smoke. Plaintiff said despite evidence showing the vape pen was not his, he was given a 10-day suspension.

December 2022: Plaintiff said he was at lunch when a white student called a Black student a racial epithet and threw a banana peel at him. The Black student threw it back. According to the suit, the white student did not face any consequences but the Black student was forced to stay at clean the cafeteria.

March 2022: Plaintiff said he was informed he'd have to miss the first two track meets that spring as a result of his 10-day suspension four months earlier.

April 2023: The high school was notified, on behalf of the plaintiff, that students on the wrestling team discussed and agreed to haze the plaintiff and another non-white student if they tried to join the wrestling team the next school year.

Late spring 2023: Six months after plaintiff complained of being called racist slurs during football season, the high school investigated. According to the suit, the investigation involved pulling students out of class and asking if they were "racists." As the investigation unfolded, plaintiff said he learned members of the football team planned to "jump" him.

The delayed late spring investigation showed multiple students admitted to calling the plaintiff a racist slur during football season, the suit said.

The suit also alleged that as that was occurring, the high school retaliated against the plaintiff by saying he used the same racist slur and threatened disciplinary action.

