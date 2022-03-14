Lawsuit: Sandia High employee abused student

Mar. 14—A lawsuit alleges that a former educational assistant at Sandia High School had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old special education student in 2020.

School officials became aware of the relationship after the employee angered the girl by pursuing a second special education student, according to the lawsuit.

The suit identifies Stephon Laabs, 27, as the employee who kindled the relationship by inappropriately touching the girl at a school media room during school hours.

Laabs worked as an educational assistant for Albuquerque Public Schools from Jan. 7, 2020, to March 11, 2020, APS spokeswoman Monica Armenta said in a written statement. Laabs resigned the post, she said.

Armenta declined additional comment about the lawsuit, saying APS does not comment on pending litigation.

Efforts to reach Laabs on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

The suit also identifies APS and two Sandia High administrators as defendants, alleging they endangered students by failing to properly train and supervise special education employees. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

"These are very vulnerable kids, and this is what predators do," said Laura Schauer Ives, an Albuquerque attorney representing the girl. "Predators confuse children into thinking they are in a relationship. That's how they groom people."

New Mexico Public Education Department records show the agency permanently revoked Laabs' certification as an educational assistant in June 2020.

Laabs first obtained the certification in July 2019.

Lauren Rodriguez, a District Attorney's Office spokeswoman, said Tuesday the DA's office is aware of the case but had not made a decision whether to file criminal charges.

The 2nd Judicial District Court civil case sets out a series of events that led to Laabs' termination by APS.

The girl, identified in the suit as G.R., was a junior at Sandia High School in January 2020 when she returned from winter break. Laabs was a new educational assistant assigned to her sixth-period history class.

Laabs flirted with the girl at school and the two regularly exchanged text messages.

Laabs routinely took the girl to a media room during class where he inappropriately touched and kissed the girl, the suit alleges.

Laabs also met with her outside of school several times without her parents' knowledge and had sex with her in February 2020, it alleges.

Several weeks later, the girl became upset and physically attacked Laabs at school after she learned that he was involved with another girl in the school's special education program.

Laabs was sent home after Sandia High staff learned that he had used his position to prey on at least two female students, the suit alleges.

Police investigated and forwarded the case to the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office for prosecution, the suit said.