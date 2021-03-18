Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, investigators work the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, Calif. A judge has ruled that Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, can obtain the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who allegedly shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter Gianna and seven others. The Los Angeles Times reports that an effort by Los Angeles County lawyers to keep the deputies' names under seal was rejected Monday, March 8, 2021, by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Bryant's Instagram posts include images of portions of her lawsuit, which was amended to include the names of deputies Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell and Raul Versales. The suit alleges that Cruz shared photos of Kobe Bryant's body with a bartender and the others passed around ”gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches."

None of the deputies were directly involved in the investigation of the crash or had any legitimate purpose in taking or passing around the grisly photos, the suit contends.

“We will refrain from trying this case in the media and will wait for the appropriate venue," Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted. “Our hearts go out to all the families affected by this tragedy."

Kobe Bryant and the others were killed Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter they were aboard crashed west of Los Angeles in the hills of Calabasas.

The Los Angeles Times later reported that a departmental internal investigation found deputies shared photos of victims’ remains. Vanessa Bryant sued the county and the Sheriff's Department, seeking damages for negligence and invasion of privacy.

A federal judge last week rejected a bid to keep the deputies' names under seal, allowing Bryant to add them and details from the internal affairs investigation to the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Bryant alleges that according to a Sheriff's Department investigatory report, one deputy took 25 to 100 photos on his personal cell phone that had no value to the investigation. The suit alleges that at least eight deputies snapped cellphone photos.

The suit says that on the day of the crash Mejia, who was assigned to the crash site, obtained photos from fire department personnel, then walked over to chat with a female deputy — who wasn’t involved in the investigation — and “for no reason other than morbid gossip,” sent them to her cellphone.

The suit contends that two days after the crash, Cruz “boasted" to a bartender at a Southern California bar and grill that he'd responded to the scene and showed photos the trainee deputy had been sent by Mejia. They included bodies of a girl and of Kobe Bryant, the suit alleges.

The bartender told a table of nearby customers “specific characteristics" of Kobe Bryant's remains, and the patrons became disturbed enough that one filed an official complaint with the Sheriff's Department, the suit says.

According to the suit, Cruz also showed the photos to his niece and another bar patron, and texted images to Russell, who allegedly shared them with a friend.

The suit alleges that within two days, at least 10 Sheriff's Department members had seen the photos and they became “the subject of gossip" within the department.

The lawsuit says that the Sheriff's Department hasn't released results of its internal investigation but Vanessa Bryant obtained the final report through the courts in January.

The report “reveals that the Sheriff's Department has failed to take basic steps to ensure all copies of the improper photos are tracked down and sequestered," the suit alleges.

Recommended Stories

  • Vanessa Bryant airs names of deputies in lawsuit over photos of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash remains

    Vanessa Bryant, widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, shared names of deputies she accuses of improperly sharing photos from crash site.

  • L.A. County sheriff talks about 'lessons learned' after Tiger Woods crash

    L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that Tiger Woods did not receive special treatment after he crashed his SUV last month.

  • Vanessa Bryant Names Deputies Accused Of Sharing Kobe, Gianna Crash Photos

    Legal filings posted on her Instagram account contain disturbing allegations about how those deputies obtained and shared images from the crash site.

  • ‘Kung Fu’ Team on Using Media Representation to Combat Anti-Asian Racism

    The cast and creator of The CW’s upcoming “Kung Fu” reboot are using their platform to condemn the recent influx in anti-Asian hate crimes. “So much about representation and inclusion is not so much that we as Asians need to see ourselves represented on the screens, but we need to be invited into people’s homes […]

  • Kobe Bryant’s family files trademarks for ‘Mamba, Mambacita’

    Since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant and the family have done everything in their power to keep their memory alive forever. According to TMZ, an attorney for the Bryant family filed the trademark application for ‘Mamba’ and ‘Mambacita’ on March 10. Since their untimely passing, Kobe’s estate has filed for several trademarks, including ‘Mamba Sports Academy,’ ‘Mambacita,’ ‘Lady Mambas,’ and ‘Lil Mambas.’

  • 1 Reason JPMorgan Chase Can Keep Winning

    The bank has several diverse streams of revenue, which has proven helpful during different interest rate environments and economic downturns.

  • Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum to become first-time father aged 60

    The musician and his wife Ace Harper are preparing to welcome a daughter.

  • Severe storms, tornadoes possible across the Deep South

    The prospect of more tornadoes overnight and into Thursday across the Deep South had forecasters advising residents to take extra precautions after a wave of storms pounded the region throughout the day Wednesday, leaving a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings. Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected Thursday for portions of eastern Georgia, through the Carolinas into extreme southeast Virginia, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. Other isolated severe storms are possible from southern Ohio into the central Appalachians.

  • Carmelo Anthony defending Steven Adams down the stretch in big moments? Who saw that coming?

    Portland overcame 17-point deficit inside six minutes to play by using small lineup.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Are "Overjoyed" with Pippa's Baby Girl

    The Cambridges can't wait to welcome the new addition into the family.

  • Candace Parker Shuts Down Shaq’s Suggestion That WNBA Should Lower Rim

    Since joining the 'Inside the NBA' panel, WNBA legend Candace Parker has proved to be a formidable foe for Shaquille O'Neal, and we're here for it.

  • Simone Biles and Boyfriend Cozy Up in Robes in Photo After Her Birthday: 'Versace on the Floor'

    Gymnast Simone Biles celebrated her 24th birthday last Sunday, March 14

  • Painting your nails at home is super easy with these manicure kits

    Plus, here's how to score 20 percent off one of Olive & June's systems.

  • History of racist fetishizing of Asian women a factor in Atlanta shootings, experts say

    While police said the suspect denied having racial motivations, experts and activists alike say it's nearly impossible to divorce race from the discourse, given the historical fetishization of Asian women.

  • Montrezl Harrell expands game to assist in Lakers win

    Montrezl Harrell had another stellar game for the Lakers in their 137-121 win over Minnesota, with 25 points, six assists and four rebounds.

  • Thiem looks to reset, return on clay after a tough few weeks

    The U.S. Open champion began the 2021 season with one win in two matches in the ATP Cup before exiting the year's first Grand Slam at the Australian Open in the fourth round. The 27-year-old Austrian's desert swing also ended in disappointment with the top seed's defeat to South African qualifier Lloyd Harris in his opening match in Dubai, which came after a quarter-final exit in Doha last week. Thiem said he would skip the ATP 1000 event on hardcourts in Miami, starting next week, and return to the tour during the European claycourt season.

  • Asia's richest man, a bomb scare and a murder in India

    An explosives-laden car is found near Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai, and its alleged owner is killed.

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “really bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. But an apparent Reynolds supporter and fellow member of the department shared an image on Facebook of then-candidate’s security clearance so as to dispel rumors that he had a criminal record in 2016. The image, naming Reynolds, showed a contract number corresponding to an indefinite arrangement the State Department inked with Blackwater to provide security guards and control services in 2005. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani, Noor Ibrahim, and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • House Republicans vote to approve restoring earmarks after decade-long ban

    House Democrats introduced earmark reforms in late February, and the GOP just voted to repeal its outright ban of them. The Senate hasn't voted yet.

  • U.S. Commerce Dept expands sanctions on Russia after Navalny poisoning

    The United States on Wednesday said it was tightening sanctions on some exports to Russia in response to the poisoning of Kremlin critic leader Alexei Navalny, partially excluding certain items such as those related to aviation and space. The U.S. Commerce Department, in a statement, said the move would tighten sanctions originally put in place in response to the March 2018 poisoning of former Russian military officer intelligence Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, with a military-grade nerve agent. The department "is committed to preventing Russia from accessing sensitive U.S. technologies that might be diverted to its malign chemical weapons activities," it said.