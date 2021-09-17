Lawsuit seeks $1M after teacher cuts chid's hair

Good Morning America

A Georgia mom's struggle with COVID-19 in her children's schools is resonating with other moms who also trying to navigate the new school year, the third school year in a row to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Atlee Breland, who lives in an Atlanta suburb, took to Twitter earlier this month after her three children -- 15-year-old twins in ninth grade and a 13-year-old in seventh grade -- developed runny noses, coughs and fevers. Breland then elaborated in a series of tweets all that she had to do to get her kids, who have been vaccinated, tested for COVID-19, in order to try to keep them and their classmates and teachers safe.