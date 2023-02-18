Lawsuit seeks to demand Pflugerville ESD call election for sales tax reduction

The Pflugerville City Council voted to begin contract negotiations with Travis County ESD No. 2 to again provide EMS services to the city.

A lawsuit has been filed against the Travis County ESD #2 demanding that it calls an election to reduce the sales tax it receives.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 9 in an Austin district court, seeks an order for the emergency services district to let residents vote on a reduction of the sales tax given to the ESD. The ESD board previously rejected a petition asking for this election, ruling the petition was legally insufficient.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit — Jennifer Pakenham, David Rogers and Kristi Powell all signed the petition led by Pflugerville Residents for Responsible Taxation.

“This lawsuit is necessary to protect the right of taxpayers to petition for a tax-reduction election,” attorney Bill Aleshire, who is representing the plaintiffs, said in a news release. “I have never seen a governmental body behave the way the appointed ESD #2 Board has, by flagrantly using its taxpayer-funded website and political mailings to discourage people from even signing the petition, and then refusing to call the election after receiving a valid petition. But, in December, Pflugerville and ESD #2 residents presented a new petition with 7,097 taxpayer signatures calling for a new election.

Rogers, a City Council member, is the only plaintiff who is a member of the group that led the petition. Aleshire said Rogers is part of the suit as a resident and not as a member of the City Council.

ESD 2 officials said they are aware of the lawsuit and are confident on the decision made by the board.

"The board made its decision, with legal counsel, finding the petition legally insufficient, and we are confident that the legal process, and any other avenue this group pursues, will only demonstrate to the residents of Emergency Services District No. 2 that the board acted within its legal responsibility and in the best interest of the community," they said in a statement to the American-Statesman.

The petition seeking to remove a half-cent sales tax from ESD 2 and transfer the half-cent to the city of Pflugerville was submitted to ESD 2 on Dec. 16. On Jan. 17, the Travis County ESD # 2 Board of Commissioners rejected the petition, ruling it did not pass the legal threshold.

"Since the petition has been determined to not be legally sufficient, there is no further action for the board to take,” Rico Reyes, the board president of ESD No. 2, said in a news release. “We remain committed to providing the highest levels of emergency services through the community.”

The board cited portions of the Texas Health and Safety Code and the Texas Election Code in rejecting the petition. The board did not specify which requirements the petition failed to meet.

"The board’s responsibility is to evaluate the petition to make sure it meets certain legal measures to ensure it is valid," ESD 2 said in a statement on Jan. 19. "Under these codes, there are statutory requirements for the petition and the board has determined that the petition did not meet the requirements to proceed."

The Pflugerville Residents for Responsible Taxation say they want taxes used in Pflugerville by leaders chosen by residents and not the ESD. A district official has said that if the petition is successful, the department could lose up to a third of its budget and could force between 80 to 100 firefighters to lose their jobs.

The lawsuit claims that counsel for the plaintiff reached out to ESD #2 on Jan. 28, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 demanding to order an election. ESD #2 has yet to certify the sufficient number of signatures needed to call an election, according to the lawsuit.

“This lawsuit respects the rights of taxpayers who signed our petition and rejects ESD #2’s absurd denial of the taxpayers’ legal rights," said Melody a Ryan a spokesperson for Pflugerville Resident for Responsible Taxation. "We expect to prevail and hope the legal process can be expedited to give our voters an election at the earliest date."

Travis County ESD No. 2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, used to provide EMS services to the city until it said it could no longer afford to because of an increased call volume. In May 2021, voters in the area outside Pflugerville approved creating ESD No. 17 to handle ambulance calls in the ESD No. 2 service area. City officials said the district's stipend of about $2.8 million for EMS calls was unsubstantiated and did not put the item on the ballot, saying they would explore other funding options.

When ESD 2 stopped providing medical services to the city, it hired Acadian Ambulance to do so beginning on Jan. 1, 2022. In March, however, Pflugerville officials voted unanimously to end the contract with Acadian after only two months, citing dissatisfaction with its quality of service, including inadequate response times.

In June, the City Council approved a two-year contract with Allegiance Mobile Health to provide ambulance service to residents. ESD #2 still provides fire services within the city limits.

Allegiance, a private company based in Georgetown, began providing ambulance service on July 1, with the option for renewal for one-year subsequent terms, city officials said.

Officials have said the city wants to eventually have its own ambulance service. In July, they said they would seek to work with ESD #2 to explore long-term options for EMS services.

