New lawsuit seeks reinstatement of NY congressional maps

DEEPTI HAJELA
·2 min read

A group of New York voters asked a federal court Monday to reinstate Congressional district maps tossed out by state judges last week because they were gerrymandered to favor Democrats.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan, argued that even if those maps were unconstitutional, as state appeals judges found, it is too late to draft new ones.

The plaintiffs pointed to a federal court order from 10 years ago that set New York's congressional primaries on the fourth Tuesday in June, in order to make sure military and overseas voters had ample time to receive and return mail ballots.

A state judge last week ordered the state’s congressional and state Senate primaries delayed until Aug. 23 in order for new maps to be drawn, from their previously scheduled date of June 28.

The suit said that kind of delay isn't allowed under the 2012 court order. Therefore, it said, there’s no time for a new map-drawing process, which has been given over to a single researcher, and the court must reinstate original maps drawn by the state Legislature.

“New York’s decision to wait several more weeks before adopting a new congressional plan as its federally mandated June 28 primary rapidly approaches is untenable,” the lawsuit says. “The state has an obligation to redistrict in a timely manner. Since it has failed to do so, this court must act.”

The plaintiffs were represented by Democratic attorney Marc Elias, who has pursued lawsuits over redistricting maps in other states.

Former Congressman Jon Faso, who has been advising GOP voters in their lawsuits, called the filing the latest in a series of "desperate actions taken by Democrats seeking to preserve their unconstitutional gerrymander of congressional and legislative districts in New York State.”

New York’s Court of Appeals last week rejected the Congressional and state Senate district maps drawn by the Legislature, joining lower courts which found lawmakers had improperly sidestepped redistricting procedures enacted by voter referendum in 2014.

The ruling was a blow to Democrats' hopes of seizing as many as three U.S. House seats from Republicans in the 2022 elections by redrawing district boundaries to dilute GOP votes.

Lawyers for the state’s Board of Elections had been reviewing whether the 2012 court order referenced in the lawsuit would necessitate approval by a federal judge of any shift in the primary date.

That order, written when state politicians couldn't agree on when to hold the Congressional primary, didn’t rule out an August date as long as there was federal judicial approval.

“This decision by no means precludes New York from reconciling their differences and selecting a different date, so long as the new date fully complies" with federal voting law, the order reads. “The court fully recognizes that a permanent primary date is best left to New York, but has acted as it must to preserve federally protected voting rights.”

Multiple states hold their congressional primaries in August.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Energy prices are going up, but so are the service providers' costs to the shale industry

    Inflation is starting to hit the natural gas fields. Appalachia's natural gas producers have been on a roll lately, at least in terms of revenue, as commodity prices have more than quadrupled from their lowest point two years ago at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The region's big natural gas producers — EQT Corp., Range Resources, and Southwestern Energy - all talked about inflation and how it was hitting their expenses now and into the future during their first-quarter conference calls recently.

  • US-made beer mocks Putin and aims to raise funds for Ukraine

    A beer label mocking Russia's President Vladimir Putin -- with the Ukrainian words "Putin Huylo," or "Putin is a d**khead" -- is now on sale in the US state of Virginia. The anti-Putin label is a flagship beer from the Pravda Brewery in Lviv, western Ukraine, which has closed since the beginning of the war. A band of eight local breweries in Virginia have now partnered to produce the beer to raise money to support humanitarian organizations working in Ukraine.

  • Retired NYPD cop convicted of assaulting a police officer in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    A federal jury convicted a retired New York police officer, Thomas Webster, of assaulting an officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

  • Rejected by the Ivy League? Take a different path to college happiness | Opinion

    Kaitlyn Younger, a white, middle-class star student in Collin County, has been stressing out about her grades for years. The self-described perfectionist scored 1550 on her SATs and will graduate from McKinney High School in a few weeks with a 3.95 GPA, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

  • Democrats' Mystery: How to Brighten a Presidency and a National Mood

    LAKEWOOD, Ohio — At a Whole Foods in one moderate Cleveland suburb, shoppers recently worried about war, inflation, a “scary” political climate — and a Democratic Party some saw as slow to address the nation’s burning problems. At a house party for a left-wing congressional candidate across town, attendees fretted over the high cost of living and exorbitant student loan debt as they weighed their choices in Ohio’s primary elections Tuesday. And at a campaign event for Rep. Shontel Brown in Lakew

  • Judge rules that Tulsa massacre lawsuit seeking reparations can proceed

    The three known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa massacre that saw a white mob murder scores of Blacks and raze much of their neighborhood can proceed with a lawsuit seeking reparations for the death and destruction, a judge in Oklahoma ruled on Monday. Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall rejected motions by the defendants, which include the city of Tulsa, to dismiss the case. The lawsuit seeks financial and other reparations, including a 99-year tax holiday for Tulsa residents who are descendants of victims of the massacre in the north Tulsa neighborhood of Greenwood.

  • Haitian families flee homes as violence flares in Port-au-Prince

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitians in the capital Port-au-Prince fled their homes on Monday as gun battles broke out between rival gangs, according to a Reuters witness, following clashes between armed groups that killed at least 20 last week. The country's civil protection authority said on Wednesday that battles between the rival Chen Mechan and 400 Mawozo gangs, the latter of which kidnapped a group of American and Canadian missionaries in October, forced thousands to flee their homes. Gunfire rang out on Monday afternoon in the poor neighborhood of Cite Soleil, where dozens of panicked residents left homes and were running in all directions, according to the Reuters witness.

  • Judge: Transgender student must be allowed to use boys' restrooms at Wooden Middle School

    John R. Wooden Middle School must allow a transgender student to use boys' restrooms after a federal court judge issued a preliminary injunction.

  • Georgia grand jury selected in criminal investigation of whether Trump tried to overturn election

    Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said the panel would seek possible evidence of "an unlawful attempt to disrupt the election."

  • Trump appeals contempt order and $10,000-a-day fine as ‘unconscionable’

    In a court appeal, a lawyer for Donald Trump said Monday it is “unconscionable and indefensible” for the ex-president to be held in contempt and fined $10,000 a day for failing to turn over documents he doesn’t possess.

  • Finland and Sweden intensify talks on joint NATO application

    The two countries are expected to announce a decision about joining the alliance in mid-May.

  • ​Newhouse, Herrera Beutler went further than previously known in attempts to oust Trump, new book says

    Revelations from the book — due for public release Tuesday — have jolted the national political conversation.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Time for a Disney do-over? DeSantis lobs solar bomb. Redistricting musical chairs begin

    It’s Monday, May 2, and we’re coming off a very partisan week of politics and policy in Florida. Bond rating agencies sent some quivers about Disney; voting advocates doubled down on their lawsuit over redistricting, and solar advocates got a jolt of encouragement.

  • George Conway Mocks Trump By Throwing His Own Brand Of Attack At Him

    The former president forgot the name of someone he endorsed for the Senate, earning a jibe from the conservative attorney.

  • DeSantis accuses Disney of cozying up to CCP, making 'a fortune' without mentioning atrocities

    The feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney continues as the governor slammed the company for profiting off of its relationship with China, without condemning its human rights abuses.

  • Putin is inching towards his nukes, threatening to annihilate the world if he fails to capture Ukraine, says foreign affairs expert

    The world has to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, because he is an existential threat to the human civilization, international affairs expert Ivan Yakovina said in an interview with NV Radio. We print an edited transcript of the interview below:

  • Trump Organization Accused of Hiding Witness Who Knew if Trump Lied

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyOf all Donald Trump’s legal problems, the lawsuit over the way his company’s security guards beat up protesters in 2015 seems relatively minor. But lawyers in that case now believe Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, was in the room when Trump allegedly ordered guards to attack the demonstrators.It’s a crucial detail in an ongoing lawsuit in New York City. And, if true, it would mean the former president lied during sworn videotaped tes

  • Philippines' Marcos keeps big lead in poll on presidential race

    Ferdinand Marcos Jr has maintained his wide lead in the Philippines presidential election race in a new survey released on Monday, but some political observers say the game may not be over for closest rival Leni Robredo. Support for Marcos, the son and namesake of the ousted dictator who ruled the Philippines for two decades, remained at 56% ahead of next week's ballot, while Robredo, the incumbent vice president, slipped to 23% from 24% a month ago in the Pulse Asia surveys. Multi world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao and Manila mayor Francisco Domagoso had 7% and 4% support respectively.

  • Arizona GOP Senate frontrunner loses lead amid air assault

    Trump has criticized state Attorney General Mark Brnovich for declining to overturn the 2020 election results.