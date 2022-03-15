Lawsuit seeks release of records in boy's death

Mar. 15—The Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government are seeking a formal court ruling on whether the city of Rio Rancho can legally withhold certain law enforcement records, such as public police reports and 911 calls, in the gunshot death of a 2-year-old boy last December.

Such law enforcement records traditionally and routinely have been made available for public inspection, with certain redactions, under the state Inspection of Public Records Act.

But Rio Rancho officials have contended such records are confidential under the New Mexico Children's Code, which covers civil abuse and neglect proceedings, and juvenile delinquency matters. A Rio Rancho spokeswoman said Monday the city doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The New Mexican, and other news media organizations, including the Albuquerque Journal, have filed repeated requests for such information under IPRA after the boy, whose father is a Santa Fe police officer, was fatally shot at his home Dec. 8. But to date no requested records have been produced. No one has been criminally charged in the case.

"The asserted justification for wholesale denial of the records request at issue here was plainly erroneous as a matter of law," states the lawsuit, which was assigned to state District Judge James Noel of Sandoval County. "Should it go uncorrected by a court in this widely publicized case, it threatens to curtain from public view vast swaths of previously public information at the intersection of public safety and child welfare."

"The upshot would be to render invisible many important activities of law-enforcement agencies and child-protective agencies alike, and to undermine the accountability of public servants charged with investigating suspected violations of New Mexico's criminal statutes and safeguarding its most vulnerable citizens," states the lawsuit filed by Albuquerque attorney Charles "Kip' Purcell on behalf of the nonprofit organization, FOG, and the Santa Fe newspaper.

A week ago, the office of New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas concluded that Rio Rancho had misapplied the Children's Code in basing its denials for law enforcement records on exemptions contained in the Children's Code. Balderas' office, acting on a complaint filed by T.J. Wilham of KOAT-TV, urged the city to make the records public. Balderas also told the Journal his agency had been planning to sue Rio Rancho for violating IPRA .

The response to the AG from Rio Rancho over the past week has been inconsistent.

Rio Rancho City Attorney Greg Lauer sent an email to the AG and Wilham on March 7 contending the AG's opinion had "no legal bearing."

"If or when lawmakers determine that indeed any person whatsoever can access what are now confidential records regarding child victims or child defendants — whether a media type acting in some purported public interest or someone with a more prurient motivation — perhaps we'll have a different conversation at that time," Lauer wrote. "Until such a time may arrive, the law now in the statutes prescribes strict and broad confidentiality to protect child crime victims, not an unfettered and open season for anyone to exploit the blood or misery of those children."

Yet, the next day, a Rio Rancho spokeswoman stated that the city was "processing" the media's records requests. Then a city records custodian alerted the news media that new IPRA requests would be required. On Monday, the city sent out an update extending the deadline by which records would be produced to March 24, but it isn't clear what will be made public.

It also isn't clear how the boy was fatally injured.

According to the lawsuit, the AG's office received a Dec. 8 email string from the city of Rio Rancho marked "Confidential/Not approved for Public Release", that indicated a preliminary police investigation that day showed "Lincoln Harmon had 'found a firearm in the home and discharged it himself.'"

Search warrant records filed in the 13th Judicial District Court showed Rio Rancho police seized two Glock handguns and two AR-15 rifles at the Harmon home in Rio Rancho the day of the shooting. An inventory of what was seized identified the boy as the "victim" and his policeman father as the owner of the firearms. There was also mention of a four-year-old child in the home.

"The only circumstance that seems to distinguish this case from the scores of cases in which police departments (including Rio Rancho's) unquestioningly honor IPRA requests for information about suspected crimes involving child victims or perpetrators is that a police officer is one of the parties under suspicion," stated the FOG and New Mexican lawsuit.

"The City's insistence on maintaining blanket confidentiality — ostensibly for the purpose of protecting the privacy interests of children — seems primarily designed to protect a public-safety officer from public scrutiny...."

Over the past five years, shocking deaths of children such as Omaree Varela and Victoria Martens, in Albuquerque, have "shone a spotlight on the ways in which police department and child welfare agencies have failed to protect New Mexico's most precious resource. We know about them because law enforcement officials have responsibly released investigative reports, lapel-camera video and other information. ... They might never have seen the light of day under the interpretation (of the sections of the Children's Code) advocated by the City in this case," the lawsuit added.

The IPRA requires compliance immediately after a request is received, but no later than 15 days.

The city of Rio Rancho's latest directive from its records custodian suggests Rio Rancho "may be attempting to restart the statuatory 15-day clock in the wake of the (Attorney General's) determination letter," the lawsuit added. But the time for "prompt and scrupulous compliance" expired months ago, the lawsuit stated, when the IPRA requests by the media were originally filed and denied.

The lawsuit seeks release of the requested records, as well as damages, costs and attorney fees.