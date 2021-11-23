Lawsuit settled against city landlord accused of harassing female tenants since 2009

Guernsey County Common Pleas Court judge sentenced 23-year-old Mark Lehner to 4 to 6 years in prison on a first-degree felony rape conviction.

WORCESTER – A city landlord accused of harassing female tenants since 2009 has agreed to a settlement to resolve the 2019 lawsuit against him, an employee and two limited liability companies.

According to a court press release, Mohan Prashad made unwelcome sexual advances and comments to female tenants and took negative action against those who resisted his passes. He also allegedly harassed certain tenants through unscheduled and frequent visits to their units.

The lawsuit also details sexual misconduct by David Besaw, a convicted sex offender, Prashad's employee. Besaw allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted tenants and when Prashad was informed of this, the landlord retaliated by filing an eviction notice against one tenant and failed to take action against Besaw.

The settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by the defendants — Prashad, Besaw or Lanaton LLC and Savton LLC, which owned the properties along with Prashad. A consent decree, which must be approved in U.S. District Court, was issued as a resolution to the matter.

Under this decree, the defendants will pay $65,000 in compensation, which will be distributed to harmed parties by the government. They must also pay $10,000 as a civil penalty to the government and relinquish a housing court judgement against a former tenant.

It also prohibits Prashad and Besaw from communicating with current tenants, discriminating or retaliating against tenants, or conducting any property management responsibilities, which will be relegated to an independent court-approved manager.

Prashad and any persons involved with the properties must be trained on the Fair Housing Act, with emphasis on sexual harassment and discrimination based on sex.

“The sexual harassment of tenants is an appalling abuse of economic and social power that warrants serious consequences,” said Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell in the press release.

The Civil Rights Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Housing and Civil Enforcement Section of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division were involved in handling the case.

