Lawsuit settled: Allendale Township agrees to put BLM messages in Veterans Garden of Honor

ALLENDALE TWP. — Nearly two years after it was filed, a lawsuit claiming that a West Michigan township violated four residents' civil rights over a commemorative brick program has been settled.

A federal lawsuit filed in December 2021 alleged that Allendale Township violated the free speech rights of several residents by blocking their purchase of commemorative bricks with messages calling for the removal of a controversial Civil War statue in the township’s Garden of Honor.

In this June 2020 file photo, a Civil War memorial statue, depicting a Union and Confederate soldier standing back to back with a freed slave child kneeling between them, stands in the Garden of Honor in Allendale Township, Mich.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court Western District of Michigan by four individuals who advocated for the removal of the statue prior to applying to purchase bricks.

In March 2021, the township board voted unanimously to amend the brick policy, according to meeting minutes. The new policy limited brick inscriptions to certain messages including a veteran’s name, branch of service, dates of service, war or conflict, location of service, rank, unit, medals and awards, and POW or MIA status, according to court filings.

In the settlement agreement, the township agreed to lay 14 bricks — at the plaintiffs' expense of $75 per brick — with racial justice messages in the garden. They will feature messages such as “Black Veterans Matter!” and “Indigenous Veterans Matter!” along with names of local Black and Indigenous veterans, according to a press release issued by the plaintiffs.

"The bricks will also honor units of Black servicemen who fought with great distinction in segregated units, such as the Tuskegee Airmen and the Harlem Hellfighters," the press release stated.

“This is a small but meaningful victory for racial justice and free speech and we're glad that we're on the right side of history,” said plaintiff Tony Miller, a Black veteran of the U.S. Navy. “I am just saddened that it took this lawsuit to get done what should have been done from the beginning.”

Tony Miller, a Black veteran of the U.S. Navy, was one of four plaintiffs in a two-year-long lawsuit against Allendale Township over a controversial commemorative brick program.

The township also will be required to pay $30,000 in legal fees to the University of Michigan Law School’s Civil Rights Litigation Initiative, which represented the plaintiffs.

The township, in a March 14 filing, said the speech in question fell under the protection of "government speech," because the township owns the park, controls the brick program and absorbs the cost of materials and installation.

How it started

The Civil War statue sparked controversy in Allendale in June 2020, amid protests against racial injustice following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. The statue, installed in the late 1990s, depicts a Union and Confederate soldier standing back-to-back with a freed slave child kneeling underneath them.

In July 2020, the township board moved to keep the statue in the Garden of Honor. After continued protests from groups calling for the statue’s removal, as well as counter-protests from those wanting the statue to remain, the board eventually formed a committee to recommend an outcome for the statue.

In May 2021, the committee recommended replacing the Confederate soldier with statues that depicted veterans from marginalized groups. But a month later, the board again voted 5-2 to keep the statue as-is. A failed resolution would’ve had the statue moved to the nearby township museum.

“Our fight for racial justice bricks only underscores the racist nature of the Civil War statue,” Joe Cadreau, an Indigenous veteran who has been instrumental in advocating for his Tribe and all BIPOC, said in the Nov. 27 statement. “A statue that honors a Confederate soldier sends a very strong message about who is welcome in Allendale. We hope Allendale will do the right thing and remove it.”

A statue in Allendale commemorating the Civil War depicts a slave child in between a Union soldier and Confederate soldier. Civil rights groups have called for the statue's removal, saying the portrayal is offensive.

Miller and Cadreau will be featured on bricks along with local veteran and activist Erykai Cage. The full list of veterans to be honored is included in the settlement agreement. The bricks will be installed near the Revolutionary War statue in the garden by June 15, 2024.

“The township’s decision to allow inscribed bricks on any subject but racial justice was a clear violation of the First Amendment,” Michelle Wolk, a student attorney with the CRLI, said in the news release. “We are glad these meaningful bricks will be installed in the Garden of Honor, and hope they serve as a reminder for all who visit the Garden that Black and Indigenous lives matter.”

In addition to Wolk, the plaintiffs were represented by CRLI student attorney Hannah Juge, and Professor Michael J. Steinberg, director of CRLI. The CRLI is a legal services initiative at the University of Michigan Law School.

