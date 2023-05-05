Lawsuit settled between township, family of man who died helping shooting victim at local Walmart

The family of a man who died after a police officer tackled him has agreed to settle a lawsuit for nearly $1 million.

Kenneth Vinyard’s family sued Center Township and officer John Hawk.

His family said he was trying to help a shooting victim outside the Monaca Walmart in November.

Vinyard’s family said Hawk tackled him, causing him to hit his head. Vinyard later died at the hospital.

According to court paperwork, the lawsuit is being settled for $950,000.

