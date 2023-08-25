Lawsuit in Shasta County Jail death settled for $12.75 million

The city of Redding, Shasta County and a company that provides healthcare for inmates in the county jail have agreed to pay $12.75 million to the sister of a Redding man who died while in the jail near downtown Redding.

Katherine Johnson filed a lawsuit against the three entities and several city and county officials after her brother, Randall Scott Johnson, died two days after being brought into the jail in August 2018.

In her lawsuit, Katherine Johnson said her brother was suicidal when police found him at his home in August 2018 and that they he should have been taken to the hospital rather than jail.

In a statement released this week, Katherine Johnson said she was devastated by her brother's death.

"When he died, something in me died too. Jail workers and medical staff have to understand that the people they see in jail are not disposable, and they have someone who loves them. I can’t imagine what my brother went through, and can’t believe they just let him die on the floor. Would you want your family treated that way? He should have been in a hospital," Johnson said.

Shasta County Jail on June 12, 2020

In the settlement, the city of Redding and the county agreed to pay $1.65 million, while Wellpath, a national for-profit company that provides healthcare to inmates at detention facilities across the country, including Shasta County, agreed to pay $11.1 million.

Officials with Wellpath did not respond to an email sent to them seeking comment. Officials with Shasta County and the city of Redding also did not return phone messages left at the County Counsel's Office, Redding City Attorney's office and with Redding City Manager Barry Tippin.

The incident occurred after a friend of Randall Johnson's called 911 on Aug. 14, 2018, to report that the 56-year-old painter attempted to kill himself by taking a large quantity of methamphetamine.

The lawsuit says the officers reported that Johnson was curled up in a fetal position in the driveway of his home, wearing only underwear and shoes. He also had feces smeared on his back, arms and on his underwear.

Randall Scott Johnson

At the jail, officers allegedly laughed at him after he soiled himself as he suffered the effects of overdosing on methamphetamine, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Sacramento.

Jail videos show that Randall was speaking incoherently, screaming in pain and vomiting, according to the lawsuit. Attorneys for Katherine Johnson said a nurse at the jail falsified intake forms for her brother and did not recommend that he go to the hospital.

During his time in jail, Johnson refused to have his vital signs taken at least three times. The last time he refused to have his vital signs taken was at 10:48 p.m. on Aug. 15, the lawsuit says.

Jail staff reported checking on him several times on Aug. 15. But at 7:35 a.m. the next day two deputies went to Johnson's cell to take him to a mental health clinic, but found him cold and without a pulse, the lawsuit says.

The house in north Redding where Randall Scott Johnson was arrested in August 2018. He was taken to the Shasta County Jail, where he died two days later.

A coroner's investigator and an ambulance were called, but they were unable to revive Johnson. He was declared dead at 8:01 a.m., the suit says.

Julia Sherman, a lawyer for Haddad & Sherwin in Oakland, said the settlement was the largest ever against Wellpath.

“Wellpath has shown time after time that it puts profits over people and money over medical care. Wellpath provided the Shasta County Jail with inadequate staffing, and assigned licensed vocational nurses to work as registered nurses, which is against the law," Sherwin said in a statement. "And, even when one of their nurses committed medical fraud and falsified Randall’s medical chart, they kept her working at the jail. Their practices have deadly consequences. If Wellpath and its employees had done their jobs and followed the law, Randall Johnson would still be alive.”

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Lawsuit in Shasta County Jail death settled for $12.75 million