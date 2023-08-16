New lawsuit from state AG alleges O’Reilly Auto Parts discriminated against pregnant workers

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing O’Reilly Auto Parts, alleging that the company discriminated against its pregnant employees in Washington.

The lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court asserts that O’Reilly “has maintained a policy or practice of unlawfully denying pregnancy accommodation requests.” Those requests include more flexible bathroom breaks, changes to a “no food or drink” policy, permission to sit more often, not having to lift more than 17 pounds, changing work schedules and job duties, and providing “reasonable break time” for pumping breastmilk.

In total, it’s estimated that Washington employees have filed around 134 requests for pregnancy accommodations since 2017. Over that period, it’s alleged that O’Reilly retaliated against the woman making those requests by firing them or forcing them to quit, demoting them, giving them poor performance reviews, condoning harassments from coworkers, and “requesting unnecessary documentation.”

In one instance, an employee said her request for a leave of absence was rejected multiple times “because her due date was an ‘estimate’ and not definitive.” Another two women claimed that managers would hide stools they used during their breaks. One of those women was diagnosed with gestational diabetes and blood clots in her legs during her pregnancy.

“Pregnant Washingtonians should not have to choose between healthy, safe pregnancies and their livelihoods,” Ferguson said in a news release. “My office will hold O’Reilly and any other employer accountable when they violate the law and endanger the health of their employees and their babies.”

The investigation into the company started after two pregnant employees sent complaints to the AG’s office. Since then, Ferguson says that O’Reilly has been “unresponsive and uncooperative.”

His lawsuit looks to fine the company $7,5000 for each violation along with enhanced penalties of $5,000 per violation.

Headquartered in St. Louis, O’Reilly Auto Parts has 169 stores in Washington across 27 counties, including 36 in King County.