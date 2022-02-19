Lawsuit: Suburban landlord’s refusal to rent to people with arrest records equals racial discrimination

A former tenant is suing the owner of a Lisle apartment complex, alleging it bans people who have faced felony charges even if they were never convicted — a practice his lawyers say amounts to racial discrimination.

Robert Johnson, joined in the federal lawsuit by Wheaton-based HOPE Fair Housing Center, says he lived at Villages on Maple without incident for about 19 months when, in March, he sought to sign a lease on a smaller apartment.

According to the complaint, the property manager ran a new background check and discovered that Johnson, who is Black, had been arrested for possession of a licensed gun in 2015, when he was a security guard.

The case was dismissed a year later, the complaint says, but the property manager allegedly said it didn’t matter: Johnson had 30 days to leave or his rent would be doubled.

“People of color get the short end of the stick most of the time,” Johnson said in a statement.

After Johnson brought his complaint to HOPE, the group sent testers to Villages on Maple and other suburban apartment complexes that share the same owner, the complaint says. In every case, according to the lawsuit, the testers were told they’d be denied if they had a felony charge on their record.

Josefina Navar, HOPE’s director of enforcement, said such alleged blanket policies violate federal housing law.

“Housing providers can’t deny applicants based on arrest history,” she said. “An arrest really only shows someone has been suspected of doing something illegal.”

The Tribune sought comment from B&A Property Group, one of the corporate entities named in the lawsuit, but the company did not respond. Johnson’s lawyers declined to make him available for an interview.

Navar said landlords can’t have a blanket ban even on people who’ve been convicted, but must do individual assessments that consider the nature and severity of the crime, the amount of time that has passed, the person’s renting history and any evidence of rehabilitation.

Navar said given the disparities in the criminal justice system, prohibiting people with arrest records from renting an apartment is tantamount to racial discrimination. According to the lawsuit, 4% of people who live in Lisle are Black, while 28% of those arrested in the village are Black.

“Enforcing a policy has a heavier burden on people of color,” Navar said.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and attorneys’ fees.

