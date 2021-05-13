Lawsuit: Susan Flores, boyfriend helped relocate Kristin Smart's remains

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Minsky, Santa Maria Times, Calif.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

May 12—Susan Flores, mother of Paul Flores, and her boyfriend are accused of relocating the remains of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in an amended lawsuit filed by Smart's family.

The complaint updated on May 7 in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court claims Susan Flores and Mike McConville assisted Ruben Flores, 80, in moving Smart's remains following a search of his Arroyo Grande residence in February 2020.

Paul Flores, 44, was last seen with Smart before she went missing on May 25, 1996. Smart was declared legally dead in 2002 and her body has yet to be recovered. Paul and Ruben Flores have been charged with murder and accessory to murder, respectively, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

Susan Flores, ex-wife of Ruben Flores, and current boyfriend McConville have not been charged. They could not be reached for comment.

In their lawsuit, Smart's parents Stan and Denise Smart allege severe emotional distress spanning nearly 25 years and are seeking compensation for damages in an amount to be determined at trial. They also are seeking additional damages "to make an example of and to punish" the defendants.

The initial lawsuit was filed on April 22 against Ruben Flores and later amended to include Susan Flores and McConville.

On Feb. 5, 2020, sheriff's officials executed a search warrant at Ruben Flores' home in the 700 block of White Court, Arroyo Grande. The lawsuit alleges that four days later, Susan Flores and McConville worked through the night to remove Smart's body from under the lattice enclosure below the deck of his home.

More than a year later, sheriff's officials executed two more search warrants, on March 15 and April 13, when Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested. No new information has been released as a result of the search warrants.

In the criminal case, both Paul and Ruben Flores are scheduled to reappear for preliminary hearing motions at 1:30 p.m. May 17 and again at 1:30 p.m. June 21 in Superior Court.

Recommended Stories

  • Officer, suspect killed in central Calif. shootout

    A California police officer who was killed while serving a search warrant was identified as a detective in San Luis Obispo. Police said the suspect was lying in wait in the apartment and fired at officers before shooting and killing himself. (May 11)

  • CBS4 news crew attacked while filming fight in South Beach, police say. Two arrested

    A CBS4 Miami reporter and photojournalist filming a fight in South Beach Wednesday night were attacked by a group of people, police said.

  • Self-proclaimed witch charged with murder in Broward missing-mother search, police say

    An Alabama man who is a self-proclaimed witch has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of 21-year-old mother Leila Cavett, Hollywood police announced late Tuesday.

  • Understanding Parasocial Relationships — And Why They Might Be Good For You

    Parasocial relationships are easy, no-risk, low-maintenance relationships we all engage in. And no doubt will engage in for much of our lives.

  • Man Who Pushed Asian Woman to the Ground in Queens Indicted With Hate Crime

    A grand jury in Queens County has indicted a man with a hate crime for allegedly shoving an Asian American woman to the ground in Flushing in February. The crime: Patrick Mateo, 47, is accused of pushing the 52-year-old woman to the pavement following an argument outside a bakery near Main Street on Feb. 16, Forest Hills Post reported. Footage of the incident showed Mateo throwing a box at the woman before pushing her to the ground following an argument around 2 p.m.

  • Newsom recall rival Kevin Faulconer proposes eliminating state income tax for some Californians

    Californians making $50,000 or less and families making less than $100,000 would pay no state income tax under Faulconer plan.

  • Prosecutor: No legal basis for Virginia state trooper to stop Black woman who was pulled from car

    "It's sickening and unacceptable that any member of our community fears for their safety during a routine traffic stop," prosecutor Steve Descano said.

  • New details emerge in fatal shootings of California police

    As two police departments in California mourn the loss of their officers — shot and killed in the line of duty in two separate incidents within 24 hours — new details have emerged about the violence that occurred during a week meant to honor law enforcement nationwide. Detective Lucas “Luca” Benedetti was killed while serving a search warrant Monday evening in the central California city of San Luis Obispo. Officer Jimmy Inn was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the Northern California city of Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

  • Why Would Someone Change Their Social Security Number?

    People may choose to change their Social Security number for a number of reasons, including identity theft or domestic abuse. Here is how to do it.

  • Questions Pile Up in Baffling Case of Missing Alabama Baby

    Screenshot/ALEAThe parents of a 5-week-old baby who disappeared this week gave a press conference Wednesday where they begged for the public’s help in finding their son but offered confusing accounts of what exactly happened. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which sent out the first alert about missing Caleb “CJ” Whisnand, Jr., initially said he was last seen on Saturday night. But police in Montgomery County, Alabama, say they received a 911 call late Monday evening from a Circle K convenience store along a highway outside Montgomery about the missing baby, who weighs 10 pounds and was last seen in a camouflage onesie. Further details of the infant’s disappearance have not been made public, though police say they are reviewing security footage. ALEA The father, Caleb Whisnand, and mother, Angela Gardner, did not refer to their son by name during their Wednesday remarks. Whisnand repeatedly stressed that he could not recall many details about the disappearance. “I don’t remember a lot, but I did remember I was breaking up, ya know, with the cops. If anybody’s got anything, any places that I could have gone, you know who you are,” he said, according to AL.com.Gardner said she had been at home Monday with her 2-year-old child when Whisnand brought the 5-week-old to the convenience store.“He went to go pay gas at the gas station and realized he was gone. He let the police know, and me know, that he was missing… Please find him, please,” she said. Asked about the last time the whole family was together, Whisnand said it was Saturday night when “we were all together sleeping.” Bizarrely, he went on to say, “And I don’t remember much.”“It’s not easy,” Gardner chimed in.Police have largely kept mum about the case, and it remains unclear why the baby was first said to have gone missing on Saturday. Capt. Trent Beasley, who is in charge of investigations at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, said he could not explain why the couple said they were last together with their baby on Saturday.“I can’t speak to their mental state. I don’t know where the father was at when he was answering questions,” Beasley was quoted saying by the Montgomery Advertiser.He said the baby’s father had called 911 four minutes after the baby was last seen on surveillance footage at the gas station.“The video image is a little grainy, but it looks to be him,” Beasley said.Neither parent said they had any suspicions about who had taken the baby, and authorities have not named any suspects. The FBI, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wetumpka Police Department are assisting in the investigation. “The family ain’t the same without family, that’s for sure,” Whisnand said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • DeSantis signs landmark Florida sea level rise bills into law

    TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills Wednesday that lawmakers say will leave Florida better prepared for future flooding and sea level rise. The bills, SB 1954 and SB 2514, will — among other things — set aside hundreds of millions of state dollars for flooding infrastructure projects. The Republican-led efforts would redirect a significant portion of that money from an affordable ...

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Is Volatile After U.S. Inflation Exceeds Expectations

    Silver failed to settle above the resistance at $27.75 and moved closer to $27.50.

  • Japanese towns abandon plans to host Olympics athletes amid coronavirus surge - Nikkei

    Dozens of Japanese towns have abandoned plans to accept overseas athletes competing in the Olympics from July due to concerns about inadequate resources amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday. Of 528 towns registered to welcome international competitors, about 40 have decided not to accept athletes for training camps and cultural exchanges before the global sporting showpiece, the Nikkei reported citing a government source. Ibaraki prefecture Governor Kazuhiko Ooigawa said on Wednesday that he rejected the Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee's request to secure hospital beds for the athletes as the prefecture had to prioritise citizens over athletes.

  • Horse racing scandal

    The trainer of the winning horse that failed a drug test after the Kentucky Derby is changing his story. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has details.

  • The farthest spacecraft from Earth has detected a 'hum' in the space beyond our solar system

    The Voyager 1 probe left our solar system nearly a decade ago. It recently detected a faint hum made by interstellar gas.

  • Officer convicted of murder still gets paid in Alabama

    An Alabama police officer convicted of murder for shooting a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head has been taken off duty but will continue to be paid, the city of Huntsville said. Officer William Darby, who was initially placed on desk duty following the killing of Jeffrey Parker in 2018, can't continue working as an officer because of the conviction and went on leave Monday, city spokeswoman Lucy DeButy told news outlets. While Mayor Tommy Battle, a Republican, and Police Chief Mark McMurray have disagreed publicly with the jurors' decision, Alabama Democratic Party executive director Wade Perry criticized the city's move to keep paying Darby.

  • Gaza teeters on the brink as fighting with Israel escalates

    Screams and flying debris enveloped Umm Majed al-Rayyes as explosions hurled her from her bed in Gaza City. Groping in the dark, the 50-year-old grabbed her four children and ran as Israeli bombs struck their apartment building Wednesday, shattering windows, ripping doors to splinters and blasting away concrete. While casualties mounted this week in the most severe outbreak of violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip since a 2014 war, al-Rayyes and other Palestinians in the line of fire faced an all-too-familiar question: Where should we go?

  • Torrey DeVitto on Chicago Med Exit: 'All Good Things Must Come to an End'

    Chicago Med actress Torrey DeVitto on Wednesday addressed her impending exit from the NBC drama in a heartfelt message to fans. “All good things must come to an end,” she wrote on Instagram, less than an hour after news broke that both she and co-star Yaya DaCosta would not be returning for Season 7. “It […]

  • A Year After Attempting Suicide, This Baseball Player Just Hit a Home Run For the Ages

    🚨HOME RUN🚨The moment every baseball fan has been waiting for: a Drew Robinson bomb! 💣 @Drewrobbb T3 | SAC - 4, LV - 1#ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/abX434fcRZ- rivercats (@RiverCats) May 12, 2021 Just over a year after Drew Robinson lost his right eye in a suicide attempt, the one-time Texas Ranger hit a home run that brought "tears of every emotion in the book" to his eyes as he rounded the bases.

  • Norway drops AstraZeneca vaccine, J&J remains on hold

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway will not resume use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca, and a decision on whether to include Johnson & Johnson shots in its mass inoculation scheme remains on hold, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday. A government-appointed commission had recommended that both vaccines be excluded from Norway's programme due to the risk of rare but harmful side-effects. Authorities on March 11 suspended the AstraZeneca rollout after a small number of inoculated people, some of whom later died, were hospitalised for a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low platelet count.