Lawsuit targets Virginia's policies on transgender students

DENISE LAVOIE
·4 min read

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A faith-based conservative group filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging Virginia's new state guidelines on the treatment of transgender students in public schools, alleging the policies violate parental child-rearing rights and student rights to freely exercise their religion.

The lawsuit filed by The Family Foundation of Virginia, the Founding Freedoms Law Center and a parent from Hanover County asks the court to send the model policies back to the state Department of Education for revision.

The suit alleges the department failed to adequately respond during a public comment period to complaints that the policies violate the constitutional rights of students, teachers and parents. The policies address prevention and response to bullying and harassment of transgender students and participation in school activities.

The policies state that “access to facilities such as restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to a student’s gender identity shall be available to all students.” They also say transgender students may use pronouns reflective of their gender identity, and that failure to speak a student's preferred pronouns could be considered harassment and discrimination.

“We maintain our concerns that these guidelines erase basic parental rights and protection of bodily privacy and safety rights for even our youngest students,” said Victoria Cobb, president of The Family Foundation and the Founding Freedoms Law Center, the foundation’s legal arm.

“The constitution of Virginia ensures that the fundamental right of parents to raise their children in accordance with their own beliefs does not simply get erased simply because the state of Virginia chooses to dismiss those rights to fulfill its own ideological agenda,” Cobb said at a news conference.

The lawsuit does not address whether transgender girls should be allowed to compete on girls' sports teams in public high schools, a topic of controversy elsewhere in the country. An Associated Press investigation found that legislators in more than 20 states have introduced bills this year that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ teams, but in nearly every case, sponsors could not site a single instance where such participation has caused problems.

In Virginia, the model policies developed by the Department of Education do not address sports participation because high school sports are controlled by the Virginia High School League. The league's rules allow transgender student athletes to play on teams different from their biological gender, but consistent with the student’s gender identity under certain circumstances. The rules require documentation affirming the student’s “consistent gender identity and expression.” The student’s school principal must also provide a statement that says the expression of the student’s gender identity is “bona fide and not for the purpose of gaining an unfair advantage in competitive athletics."

Sarah Via, the mother of two children in the Hanover school district, said she is concerned that under the new policies, when her 10-year-old daughter reaches middle school next year, she could be forced to undress in a locker room in front of a biological male who identifies as female.

“Like most girls, she wants to be modest and wants to choose when a biological male can see her body. How is it appropriate for biological males and school administrators to take that choice from her?" said Via, a plaintiff in the suit.

“This policy concerns me because it usurps and undermines my authority — my parental authority — over my children," she said.

The General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 directing the Department of Education to create model policies on the treatment of transgender students. Named as defendants in the suit are the department and Education Secretary Atif Qarni. A department spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the department's review process was rushed and failed to address legal objections raised by parents and the Family Foundation during the public comment period, including claims that the policies violate the equal protection rights of non-transgender students and violate parental rights to direct the upbringing and education of their children. The lawsuit also claims the policies violate religious freedom because they do not include any religious exceptions or accommodations for faculty and students who “maintain orthodox religious precepts about the distinct and complementary nature of male and female.”

Vee Lamneck, executive director of Equality Virginia, said the guidelines are needed.

“We know that Virginia LGBTQ students, specifically transgender youth, face significantly higher rates of discrimination and harassment not only from their peers, but school staff as well. The Virginia Department of Education’s guidance is an important step in the right direction of making schools more inclusive so every child feels safe, welcomed and valued," Lamneck said in a statement.

Under the legislation, local school boards have been directed to adopt policies that are consistent with or more comprehensive than the model policies developed by the state by the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Recommended Stories

  • SC Democrats urge Republicans to expand Medicaid with help of new federal stimulus law

    Senate Democrats urged Republicans to get behind President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and expand Medicaid to give thousands more South Carolinians health insurance.

  • Syrian who fled to Germany drops out of race for parliament

    A Syrian man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker in 2015 and was running for a seat in parliament in his new country's September election said Tuesday that he is withdrawing his candidacy. Tareq Alaows, who joined the opposition Green party last year and was running as its candidate in a constituency in western Germany in the Sept. 26 vote, said in a statement that he made his decision for personal reasons. “The high threat level for me but especially for people close to me is the most important reason for withdrawing my candidacy,” Alaows wrote, without elaborating.

  • Volkswagen hoaxes media with fake statement on name change

    Volkswagen of America issued false statements this week saying it would change its brand name to “Voltswagen,” to stress its commitment to electric vehicles, only to reverse course Tuesday and admit that the supposed name change was a joke. Mark Gillies, a company spokesman, confirmed Tuesday that the statement had been a pre-April Fool's Day joke after having insisted Monday that the release was legitimate and the name change accurate. The company's false statement was distributed again Tuesday, saying the brand-name change reflected a shift to more battery-electric vehicles.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • White House clarifies VP Kamala Harris' role in border crisis response

    FOX News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher has the details on 'Special Report'

  • Myanmar death toll tops 500 as protesters defy junta's forces

    Another 14 civilians were killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said, as it also updated figures for previous days. The White House condemned the killings of civilians as an "abhorrent" use of lethal force and renewed a call for the restoration of democracy, while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Myanmar's generals to stop the killings and repression of demonstrations. Monday's dead included at least eight in the South Dagon suburb of Myanmar's main city, Yangon, the AAPP said.

  • Analysis: Inter-Korean missile race may leave North Korea with tactical nuclear weapons

    North Korea has surged ahead during recent years in an inter-Korean arms race that has led to a proliferation of short-range missiles on the peninsula and left Pyongyang closer than ever to deploying tactical nuclear weapons. North Korea's years-long quest to develop precision missiles capable of evading detection and striking targets in South Korea has accelerated in the wake of the country's 2018 self-imposed moratorium on testing its larger intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Meanwhile, a 2017 agreement between Washington and Seoul lifted bilateral limits on South Korean missile payloads, leading to the development of at least one heavier weapon that could play a key role in strategies aimed at preempting North Korean attacks or "decapitating" its leadership.

  • Consumer confidence surges in March to highest point in year

    The Conference Board said Tuesday its consumer confidence index rose to 109.7 in March, the best showing since it stood at 118.8 in March of last year as the pandemic was beginning to hit the United States. The present situations index, based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 110.0, up from 89.6 in February. The expectations' index, based on consumers outlook for income, business and labor market conditions six months into the future, also improved, rising to 109.6 in March, up from a reading of 90.9 in February.

  • Nearly 30 years after Bruins fell to Michigan, Tyus Edney wants UCLA to take its best shot

    With UCLA playing Michigan in the Elite Eight, Tyus Edney remembers another March Madness matchup between the two teams that did not end well for the Bruins.

  • Biden selects diverse raft of judicial nominees

    As president, Donald Trump appointed 226 judges to the federal courts, including three Supreme Court justices. Now President Biden is set to exert his own influence on the nation’s courts, with 11 nominations to circuit and district courts announced on Tuesday.

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray's new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • Man Hospitalized for 2 Months With COVID-19 Returns to Find Home Cleared Out

    A man in New York’s East Village who spent two months fighting COVID-19 in a hospital said it felt “like a nightmare” after finding nearly all of his belongings gone from his apartment. Ryo Nagaoka, 60, was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 27 after neighbors found him crying for help on the floor of his fifth-floor unit in Manhattan, New York, reports NBC NY. When Nagaoka returned home on Wednesday, he discovered that the locks of his front door had been changed. The building where the man’s apartment is situated is partly owned by “Shark Tank” investor Barbara Corcoran and former Yankee star Alex Rodriguez.

  • Couple adopts 7 siblings in foster care after parents die in car crash

    “I can’t explain it — I just knew I was supposed to be their mom.”

  • NATO fighters intercepted half a dozen groups of Russian military aircraft near alliance airspace in under 6 hours

    NATO scrambled fighters 10 times to intercept an "unusual peak" in Russian military aircraft flights near alliance airspace.

  • Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

    Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”

  • Rappers Quavo and Saweetie shown in violent altercation before they broke up

    Saweetie and Quavo, who recently split up, apparently had a physical altercation last year in an elevator, and it was captured on surveillance video.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."