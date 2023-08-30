Lawsuit: Third woman accusing Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter of rape

TechCrunch

Once again, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is requesting more information from Tesla regarding the safety of Autopilot. In a special order dated July 26, the regulator shared concerns about a change to Tesla's advanced driver assistance system that allows drivers to use the system for extended periods of time without prompting the driver to place their hands on the steering wheel. NHTSA ordered Tesla to answer questions and produce documents, according to the letter released Tuesday.