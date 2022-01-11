Lawsuit: Vanderbilt University among 16 institutions sued over illegal price fixing, financial aid conspiracy claims

The Vanderbilt University Campus in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, July 27, 2018.

Vanderbilt University is among 16 major U.S. universities sued in connection to an antitrust lawsuit filed in Illinois this week.

The suit, filed on behalf of five former students, claims the schools illegally engaged in price fixing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Attorneys for the students say the universities used a shared methodology to calculate applicants’ financial need, unfairly limiting the distribution of that aid.

The lawsuit calls the universities a "price-fixing cartel," arguing they worked together to make financial aid a noncompetitive element, "and that in fact has artificially inflated the net price of attendance for students receiving financial aid."

The suit was filed late Sunday in Illinois federal court. Also on the list are Yale University, Georgetown University and Northwestern University.

Vanderbilt University did not immediately return a request for comment.

The suit alleges these schools do weigh candidates’ ability to pay in certain circumstances, and therefore shouldn’t be eligible for the antitrust exemption, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The students seek personal damages, and the end of the collaboration calculating financial need and awarding aid.

It's possible more than 170,000 financial-aid recipients over the past 20 years could have been overcharged to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, the suit alleges. They could be eligible to join the suit down the line.

The lawsuit explains the universities are members of the “568 Presidents Group,” an organization that created common standards for determining a prospective student's ability to pay for college called the Consensus Approach.

The approach, or methodology, uses a determination of the student's ability to pay as an element of determining the price they will be charged for such items as tuition, fees and room and board.

"As a result of this conspiracy, the net price of attendance for financial-aid recipients at

Defendants’ schools has been artificially inflated," the suit claims. It also claims they look at finances when making waitlist and other program admission decisions.

