Lawsuit: Virginia police officers threatened man during stop

  • In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, A police officer uses a spray agent on Caron Nazario on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP)
  • In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP)
  • In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, a police officer speaks with Caron Nazario during a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP).
1 / 3

Army Officer Traffic Stop Lawsuit

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, A police officer uses a spray agent on Caron Nazario on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP)
·2 min read

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Body camera footage shows Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was dressed in uniform with his hands held in the air outside the driver's side window as he told the armed officers, "I'm honestly afraid to get out.”

“Yeah, you should be!” one of the officers responded during the stop at a gas station.

Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. The two sides in the case are disputing what happened after a second police officer joined the first one in the stop.

Windsor Police Officer Daniel Crocker radioed he was attempting to stop a vehicle with no rear license plate and tinted windows. He said the driver was “eluding police” and he considered it a “high-risk traffic stop,” according to a report he submitted afterward and which was included in the court filing.

Another officer, Joe Gutierrez, was driving by when he heard Crocker’s call, saw him attempting to stop the SUV and decided to join the traffic stop.

According to the lawsuit, when the two officers got out, they immediately drew their guns and pointed them at Nazario as he sat in his SUV. The officers then attempted to pull Nazario out of the vehicle, who continued to keep his hands in the air. Gutierrez then stepped back and pepper-sprayed Nazario multiple times as officers yelled for him to get out of the car.

“I don't even want to reach for my seatbelt, can you please? ... My hands are out, can you please — look, this is really messed up,” Nazario stammered, his eyes clenched shut, upon being pepper-sprayed.

The officers shouted conflicting orders at Nazario, telling him to put his hands out the window while also telling him to open the door and get out, the lawsuit says. At one point, Gutierrez told Nazario he was “fixin’ to ride the lightning,” a reference to the electric chair.

Nazario got out of the vehicle and again asked for a supervisor. Gutierrez responded with “knee-strikes” to his legs, knocking him to the ground, the lawsuit says. The two officers struck him multiple times, then handcuffed and interrogated him.

The Associated Press reached out to Windsor police for comment, but an email was not returned and their voice mailbox was full.

Crocker and Gutierrez still work for the department, according to the town manager. Windsor is about 70 miles (112 kilometers) southeast of Richmond.

Recommended Stories

  • Vallejo PD lieutenant fired over threatening email to journalist

    Lt. Mike Nichelini is still the Vallejo Police Officers' Association President but he's no longer a Vallejo Police Officer.

  • NYPD Searching for Woman Who Brutally Beat Laundromat Worker in Brooklyn

    The New York Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who robbed a laundromat and then beat an employee in Brooklyn. The incident happened in East Flatbush near East 58th Street and Clarendon Road around 5 p.m. on Monday, according to PIX11. Security footage taken inside 6 Star Laundromat & Dry Cleaners shows the woman, wearing a shirt with the word “LOVE” printed in the front, going behind the counter and opening a cabinet.

  • Body camera footage released of Black man arrested while taking out trash

    Antone Austin and his girlfriend spoke with “GMA” about the two Los Angeles police officers who approached to arrest him in May 2019.

  • Philadelphia police officer shot while conducting traffic stop; suspect dead

    A Philadelphia police officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday night in the city's Logan neighborhood.

  • US Olympian Sakura Kokumai describes racist attack while training at park

    "I didn’t think it would happen to me at a park I usually go to to train. “

  • $1.3 million in counterfeit goods at ‘World’s Largest Flea Market’ in Texas, feds say

    Fake Gucci and Louis Vuitton merchandise was discovered at the large market in Texas.

  • Rusty Hardin admits that Deshaun Watson’s massages sometimes resulted in consensual sex

    On the heels of a pair of victories in court on the question of whether the women suing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson would be required to disclose their names, attorney Rusty Hardin held a press conference regarding the case. Hardin admitted that consensual sexual encounters sometimes occurred with massage therapists. Hardin insists, however, that he [more]

  • Matt Gaetz's Weekend Is Off to a Horrible Start

    If I were Matt Gaetz, I’d just turn off all of my social media and unplug every television set in my house because there is nothing positive about that man in the news. Thursday was perhaps his worst day yet, as at least five different damaging stories were published in connection to a federal investigation that he allegedly trafficked underaged girls for sex.

  • Biden’s southern border czar to step down just months into the job

    Southern border coordinator Roberta Jacobson’s last day in the Biden White House will be at the end of April before she retires, she announced on Friday.Why it matters: The former ambassador to Mexico has been at the forefront of the administration’s efforts to handle the surge of migrants at the border — which shows no sign of stopping. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeJacobson’s departure comes after there were more illegal border crossings in March than in any single month in 15 years on top of record numbers of unaccompanied minors overwhelming government immigration and shelter systems. Between the lines: Jacobson has appeared at the White House podium to explain the situation at the southern border and the administration’s efforts to manage it. Just more than two weeks ago, she and other top administration officials met with Mexican officials to address ways to stem the flow of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border. What they're saying: "Ambassador Roberta Jacobson's leadership in serving as the Special Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Southwest Border at the National Security Council has been an invaluable contribution to the Biden-Harris Administration and to the United States," National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement Friday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz Lightyear

    Sidney Powell is evidently hoping she's got a friend in the court system. The attorney who served on former President Donald Trump's legal team in its failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election is back in court, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is motioning for sanctions in response to "meritless" election lawsuits, according to Business Insider. Powell's team in a new filing argued the motion is "without jurisdiction and is untimely." And as BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman reported, they also decided to cite clearly the greatest legal mind of our time: Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear. "Defendant would have this Court make new law, create an exception for a baseless and untimely motion, which — with no precedent in the case law or any rule — could extend the time for filing a sanctions motion 'to infinity and beyond' to harass a plaintiff in what amounts to nothing more than political grandstanding," the filing reads. Why the "infinity and beyond" quote was even necessary to make that point is anyone's guess, but perhaps the team simply enjoyed the novelty of seeing a footnote in a legal filing actually read, "Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story (Pixar 1995)." Don't be surprised if Evers seizes the opportunity to shoot back with a Buzz quote of his own: "There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere." Sidney Powell and her legal team filed their oppo to WI Gov. Tony Evers' motion for sanctions in one of her election challenge cases, and it quotes Buzz Lightyear, so that's where we are https://t.co/x3B3nQEHTC pic.twitter.com/fN1zwjOzSH — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comHow the failed union drive at Amazon may shape future labor organizingAmerica's bipolar summerThe cynic's case for democracy

  • Man Who Threw Rocks at Asian Mother and Child in Fullerton Charged With Hate Crime

    A Caucasian man in Fullerton, CA has been charged with a hate crime after throwing rocks at an Asian woman and her 6-year-old son last month. The incident, which resulted in damages to the woman's car, occurred while she was driving her son along a quiet stretch on March 31, according to the Washington Post. Roger Janke, 28, is accused of throwing rocks at the woman's vehicle.

  • A Surprising Opinion From Justice Thomas May Signal an Ominous Shift on Free Speech

    Clarence Thomas, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, listens during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. One of the justices, Clarence Thomas, broke from his traditional judicial role and weighed in on a matter of public policy. The issue is so-called Big Tech censorship.

  • DMX’s Manager Says He’s Still Alive, Pleads for People to ‘Stop With Posting These Rumors’

    Following a false report of his death Thursday night, DMX’s manager confirmed in an Instagram post that the rapper is still alive and on life support. “Everybody, please stop with posting these rumors. DMX is still alive,” Steve Rifkind said in the video. “Yes, he is on life support, but please, it’s not helping anybody by having them see these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night.” Earlier in the evening, rumors that DMX had died spread online after comedian Luenell posted a confusing Instagram Story in which she wrote, “It is over. My friend is gone. Soar with the eagles, join the best that ever did it RIP… DMX.” Two hours later, Luenell deleted that post and issued a clarification, saying, “When your spirit leaves and your organs fail you, the body becomes just a shell. One becomes wrapped in the Lord’s arms. That’s what *I* call gone, I’m sorry to all. #DMX.” Also Read: DMX's 8 Most Memorable Film and TV Roles, From 'Belly' to 'Top Five' (Photos) Luenell’s post was the second false report of DMX’s death this week; on Tuesday, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Claudia Jordan erroneously tweeted that the rapper had died. She later deleted the tweet and apologized. DMX has been in a White Plains, N.Y., hospital since Saturday morning, following a heart attack at his home Friday night that unconfirmed reports attributed to a drug overdose. According to TMZ, some sources said he has “some brain activity,” while another said he is in a “vegetative state.” TheWrap confirmed from a rep that DMX has been hospitalized but did not receive any more information on his condition. DMX broke out in the ’90s and was a staple of the Ruff Ryders hip-hop collective and label. He’s best known for his 1999 album “And Then There Was X” and its lead single, “Party Up (Up in Here),” which hit the top 10 on the hip-hop charts and helped the album go six-times platinum. Read original story DMX’s Manager Says He’s Still Alive, Pleads for People to ‘Stop With Posting These Rumors’ At TheWrap

  • Toronto police reprimand landlord for lying about Black family having gun

    ‘Is every black kid a criminal or owns a gun because they have dreads?’ a family member questioned after the traumatic incident. A viral video shows a family lying to the Toronto Police during a disagreement, claiming the Black family on the opposing side had a gun. In video footage uploaded to Instagram by Tessah Janae Munroe, a professional hairstylist, her family is threatened with police presence by landlords of a rental property last Saturday.

  • Taxpayers spent nearly $650K on Gov. Cuomo's 'King One' state-owned plane, where a former aide said the governor asked her to play strip poker

    One former aide familiar with Cuomo's air travel described the New York governor's plane as "crazy old" and "terrifying to fly on."

  • Why Miley Cyrus’ NSFW Bathtub Selfie Is Golden

    Miley Cyrus grinned for the camera to show off her grills while lounging naked in her bathtub. Scroll to see the NSFW Instagram pic.

  • White House border coordinator Jacobson leaving at month's end -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson is leaving her job at the end of April, the White House said on Friday, a move that comes weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris took over U.S. diplomatic efforts in Central America. While the White House insisted Jacobson's departure was planned, the announcement still came as a surprise as she had been engaged in media interviews in the days leading up to her announcement and had shown no sign of planning to step down. "Consistent with her commitment at the outset to serve in the administration's first 100 days, Ambassador Jacobson will retire from her role as coordinator at the end of this month," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

  • Big rig driver ends California chase by crashing into murder suspect's pickup

    A good Samaritan in a semi truck put an end to a California car chase the hard way Tuesday by putting his big rig in the path of a fleeing murder suspect. While police officers hung back during the two-hour pursuit, Ahmed Shabaan decided to take matters into his own hands. "I just thought to get him off the street," Shabaan told Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

  • George Floyd's breathing was so restricted that it was almost as if his lung had been removed, expert says

    Derek Chauvin and two fellow Minneapolis police officers had restricted George Floyd's breathing so severely that it was almost “as if a surgeon had gone in and removed” his lung, Dr. Martin Tobin testified Thursday at Chauvin's trial.

  • Officer shot in foot, suspect dead after police return fire

    Authorities have identified the man who Philadelphia police say shot an officer during a traffic stop on Wednesday night in the city's Logan neighborhood. The man died in a gun battle with police.