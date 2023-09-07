Lawsuits filed against Xcel Energy in connection with Marshall Fire combined into one lawsuit
Seven lawsuits filed against Xcel Energy in connection with the Marshall Fire have been combined into one large lawsuit.
Seven lawsuits filed against Xcel Energy in connection with the Marshall Fire have been combined into one large lawsuit.
The innovative AeroPress serves up a single cup of hot (or cold!) joe with minimal effort. Could over 16,000 five-star fans be wrong?
Relativity Space is amping up its investment at NASA’s Stennis Space Center, with the company announcing today that it would lease a historic first stage test stand to advance the development of the Terran R launch vehicle. Per the new agreement, Relativity will lease the A-2 Test Stand from NASA for a seven-year period, at a price of $2.76 million. The new investment brings Relativity’s total footprint at Mississippi-based Stennis to over 300 acres.
The Biden administration announced Wednesday it was canceling seven oil drilling leases sold by the Trump administration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain.
Amazon is having a sale on a few of its streaming dongles, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $2 more than it sold for on Prime Day.
Snap up crazy-good bargains, like a retinol moisturizer that shoppers gush over for a mere $21.
U.S. and U.K. authorities have sanctioned more alleged members of the notorious Russia-based Trickbot cybercrime gang. The Treasury said that the U.S. Department of Justice is concurrently unsealing indictments against nine individuals in connection with the Trickbot malware and Conti ransomware schemes, including seven of the individuals designated today.
Fighting for relevance in the growing -- and ultra-competitive -- AI space, IBM this week introduced new generative AI models and capabilities across its recently launched Watsonx data science platform. The new models, called the Granite series models, appear to be standard large language models (LLMs) along the lines of OpenAI's GPT-4 and ChatGPT, capable of summarizing, analyzing and generating text. "These new IBM Granite series models have been developed using ... curated, enterprise-quality data rather than publicly scraped data," Chopra said.
The United Kingdom (U.K.) is set to rejoin the European Union's (EU) preeminent science R&D funding program, after a prolonged hiatus resulting from Brexit. The joint statement, issued by the European Commission (EC) and the U.K., hailed the news as a "landmark moment" for scientific collaboration between the U.K. and EU, with little acknowledgement of their former alliance that stuttered to a halt roughly two years previous. Horizon Europe, a successor to the previous Horizon 2020 program that the U.K. was part of, is a seven-year initiative designed to fund innovation and foster collaboration across the EU and beyond.
Google is rolling out a new feature that allows Workspace users to lock files. This prevents others from making unwanted changes.
It's a universal truth that cheese is the best way to fool people into thinking you actually have your life together.
Over 2,300 shoppers love this L'Oreal serum, too.
Happy Hump Day! Snap up new earbuds for just $14 (a sound 60% off), a top-rated retinol serum for $15 and more.
If you’ve ever been derailed from an on-time departure by a set of lost keys or misplaced wallet, you’ll benefit from a Bluetooth tracker. Here is a list of the best Bluetooth trackers you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Oil and gasoline prices are shooting up, and could stay there — which would be terrible timing for President Biden as he seeks a second term.
500 Global, the venture firm and seed accelerator, has closed $143 million in financing for what it claims is its largest Southeast Asia early-stage fund to date. The new tranche, 500 Southeast Asia III, or "500 SEA III" for short, counts a sovereign wealth fund, public and private pension funds, a university endowment and 500 Global portfolio companies valued at over $1 billion among its cohort of limited partners. Originally targeted for $75 million, 500 SEA III is 500 Global's third Southeast Asia-focused early-stage fund.
Here's a list of the best game consoles you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Snack company SkinnyDipped, known for its lightly dipped nuts, closed on $12 million in Series A funding in August to move into new retailers and new categories. Mother-and-daughter Val and Breezy Griffith founded the company, which had humble beginnings as part of the 2016 AccelFoods cohort, with a goal to provide better-for-you snacks with less sugar, non-GMO ingredients and no artificial sweeteners. Today, the Seattle-based company is more than almonds — of which there are now seven varieties — evolving into cashews, peanuts and a line of cups and bites launched last year, CEO Breezy Griffith told TechCrunch.
NYC officials have started enforcing new regulations mandating that hosts will have to file a registration application — and meet a set of requirements — to be able to rent homes to guests for less than 30 days.
Sonos just announced the Move 2, an update to the portable speaker it first released in 2019. In addition to an improved speaker array, it has double the battery life of the original.
EY economists called China's slowdown a "top risk" for the US economy, saying a "China growth scare" could result in tighter financial conditions.