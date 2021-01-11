Fake news victims are using lawsuits to shut down the lies. Can courts cure this plague?

It has been obvious for the past four years that President Donald Trump wants to muzzle the media. What divine justice that the outlets and platforms most likely to be muted after his four years as president come to an all-too predictably chaotic and violence-ridden end are those that bayed most loudly on his behalf.

Even before last week’s horrific scenes of a disinformation-addled mob at the U.S. Capitol trying to undo the results of a democratic election, even before the online platforms that for too long enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with the "poster in chief" finally were shocked into behaving like publishing grown-ups, there were signals that the era of media-enabled madness could be coming to an end.

In November, Trump’s formerly favorite network, Fox News, reached a settlement with Joel and Mary Rich, a couple whose personal tragedy in 2016 became a playground for conspiracy theorists.

Folding under threat of lawsuits

After their son, Seth, was gunned down in what police in Washington, D.C., say was a botched robbery, their personal tragedy became fodder for leading Fox News personalities. They helped fan a loopy and utterly unfounded rumor that the 27-year-old Democratic National Committee staffer was behind an infamous leak of party emails during the last presidential election.

Message from reality: Federal investigators concluded it was Russian hackers.

In December, Fox News ran several oddly stilted segments touting the trustworthiness of the voting technology used by Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, two companies that provide software to election officials. The lack of context must have confused viewers. Weeks earlier on the very same programs, Fox News personalities had been saying the exact opposite to suggest that tech grinches had somehow stolen Trump’s second term. Newsmax, an outlet that has been trying to peel off the most die-hard Trumpers from Fox Newss audience by peddling the same unfounded rumors, had to eat the same humble pie.

These ignominious 180s came in the face of defamation lawsuits, or threats of them, against a vast network of right-wing conspiracy theorists. The tactic was pioneered by parents of the kids massacred at Sandy Hook Elementary School, some of whom have won defamation lawsuits against media personalities who argued that their unspeakable losses were a hoax.

President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

There’s a good reason media companies strive to avoid lawsuits: Just ask the folks who worked for the once feisty gossip upstart Gawker, erased from the new media landscape after Peter Thiel, a deep-pocketed Silicon Valley investor with a grudge against the company, underwrote Hulk Hogan’s invasion-of-privacy suit.

Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network now need to tread very carefully.

Uninformed and irresponsible: Trump ban won't solve deeper Twitter problem: Vitriol and violence that threaten democracy

All three conservative news outlets already have been sued by Eric Coomer, a Dominion Voting executive whose name was bandied about in some of the loonier post-election rumors. He says death threats have forced him into hiding. Now Coomer’s company has jumped in, filing a $1.3 billion suit against Trump lawyer Sidney Powell.

Dominion CEO John Poulos emphatically has not ruled out suing “the news media outlets that have allowed these allegations to be amplified unfettered and unchecked." He told Axios, "We’re looking at everybody. ... We’ve got a pretty substantial legal team looking at that.”

Well. That should have the appropriate chilling effect.

It’s a phrase I use advisedly.

Lawsuits are bad for journalism. There’s a reason Trump kept pressing for a rewrite of the nation’s libel laws to make it easier for public figures like himself to sue: The costs of defending even the most frivolous suits are so high, they can stop legitimate stories even before they get started. Some First Amendment scholars are uncomfortable with internet platform providers' moves to ban Trump.

Reckless speech threatens free speech

Yet it must be said that right now the biggest threat to free speech is reckless speech — the kind that tolerates comfortable lies in place of hard truths; the kind that sent deluded crazies to attack a family pizzeria in Washington; the kind that this week led to guns being drawn in the people’s house; the kind that all too many media platforms have been unwilling to shut down.

Before critics of Fox and friends do a happy dance at the prospect a Gawker-like comeuppance, it’s worth remembering that other news outlets — including, as Dick Polman pointed out on this site, respectable, even storied ones — were only too willing to provide a platform for Trump’s dangerous Flat Eartherism. Why bother with niggling considerations like accuracy checks and reputation if it risks alienating the furthest fringe of an audience that’s increasingly hard to hold in today’s Balkanized digital media landscape?

Times are tough for news outlets, but the answer isn’t outsourcing our editorial judgment to the false “wisdom” of the crowd.

Take it from the CEO: Smartmatic voting systems have been smeared. We're going to fight the disinformation.

No wonder the victims of disinformation campaigns are asking the courts to do what the media won’t: Impose some professional standards.

As media zillionaire turned Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban pithily reminded Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., after his book was suddenly canceled, there’s nothing in the Constitution that prevents a private company from exercising editorial judgment.

In a democracy, everyone does have a right to their own opinion. But not every opinion has the right to publication on the World Wide Web. If we don’t want to be regulated by lawsuit or government fiat, we in the media — and yes, that includes social media — need to start regulating ourselves.

Kathy Kiely is the Lee Hills Chair in Free-Press Studies at the Missouri School of Journalism. Follow her on Twitter: @kathykiely

