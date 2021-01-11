Fake news victims are using lawsuits to shut down the lies. Can courts cure this plague?

Kathy Kiely, Opinion contributor

It has been obvious for the past four years that President Donald Trump wants to muzzle the media. What divine justice that the outlets and platforms most likely to be muted after his four years as president come to an all-too predictably chaotic and violence-ridden end are those that bayed most loudly on his behalf.

Even before last week’s horrific scenes of a disinformation-addled mob at the U.S. Capitol trying to undo the results of a democratic election, even before the online platforms that for too long enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with the "poster in chief" finally were shocked into behaving like publishing grown-ups, there were signals that the era of media-enabled madness could be coming to an end.

In November, Trump’s formerly favorite network, Fox News, reached a settlement with Joel and Mary Rich, a couple whose personal tragedy in 2016 became a playground for conspiracy theorists.

Folding under threat of lawsuits

After their son, Seth, was gunned down in what police in Washington, D.C., say was a botched robbery, their personal tragedy became fodder for leading Fox News personalities. They helped fan a loopy and utterly unfounded rumor that the 27-year-old Democratic National Committee staffer was behind an infamous leak of party emails during the last presidential election.

Message from reality: Federal investigators concluded it was Russian hackers.

In December, Fox News ran several oddly stilted segments touting the trustworthiness of the voting technology used by Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, two companies that provide software to election officials. The lack of context must have confused viewers. Weeks earlier on the very same programs, Fox News personalities had been saying the exact opposite to suggest that tech grinches had somehow stolen Trump’s second term. Newsmax, an outlet that has been trying to peel off the most die-hard Trumpers from Fox Newss audience by peddling the same unfounded rumors, had to eat the same humble pie.

These ignominious 180s came in the face of defamation lawsuits, or threats of them, against a vast network of right-wing conspiracy theorists. The tactic was pioneered by parents of the kids massacred at Sandy Hook Elementary School, some of whom have won defamation lawsuits against media personalities who argued that their unspeakable losses were a hoax.

President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

There’s a good reason media companies strive to avoid lawsuits: Just ask the folks who worked for the once feisty gossip upstart Gawker, erased from the new media landscape after Peter Thiel, a deep-pocketed Silicon Valley investor with a grudge against the company, underwrote Hulk Hogan’s invasion-of-privacy suit.

Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network now need to tread very carefully.

Uninformed and irresponsible: Trump ban won't solve deeper Twitter problem: Vitriol and violence that threaten democracy

All three conservative news outlets already have been sued by Eric Coomer, a Dominion Voting executive whose name was bandied about in some of the loonier post-election rumors. He says death threats have forced him into hiding. Now Coomer’s company has jumped in, filing a $1.3 billion suit against Trump lawyer Sidney Powell.

Dominion CEO John Poulos emphatically has not ruled out suing “the news media outlets that have allowed these allegations to be amplified unfettered and unchecked." He told Axios, "We’re looking at everybody. ... We’ve got a pretty substantial legal team looking at that.”

Well. That should have the appropriate chilling effect.

It’s a phrase I use advisedly.

Lawsuits are bad for journalism. There’s a reason Trump kept pressing for a rewrite of the nation’s libel laws to make it easier for public figures like himself to sue: The costs of defending even the most frivolous suits are so high, they can stop legitimate stories even before they get started. Some First Amendment scholars are uncomfortable with internet platform providers' moves to ban Trump.

Reckless speech threatens free speech

Yet it must be said that right now the biggest threat to free speech is reckless speech — the kind that tolerates comfortable lies in place of hard truths; the kind that sent deluded crazies to attack a family pizzeria in Washington; the kind that this week led to guns being drawn in the people’s house; the kind that all too many media platforms have been unwilling to shut down.

Before critics of Fox and friends do a happy dance at the prospect a Gawker-like comeuppance, it’s worth remembering that other news outlets — including, as Dick Polman pointed out on this site, respectable, even storied ones — were only too willing to provide a platform for Trump’s dangerous Flat Eartherism. Why bother with niggling considerations like accuracy checks and reputation if it risks alienating the furthest fringe of an audience that’s increasingly hard to hold in today’s Balkanized digital media landscape?

Times are tough for news outlets, but the answer isn’t outsourcing our editorial judgment to the false “wisdom” of the crowd.

Take it from the CEO: Smartmatic voting systems have been smeared. We're going to fight the disinformation.

No wonder the victims of disinformation campaigns are asking the courts to do what the media won’t: Impose some professional standards.

As media zillionaire turned Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban pithily reminded Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., after his book was suddenly canceled, there’s nothing in the Constitution that prevents a private company from exercising editorial judgment.

In a democracy, everyone does have a right to their own opinion. But not every opinion has the right to publication on the World Wide Web. If we don’t want to be regulated by lawsuit or government fiat, we in the media — and yes, that includes social media — need to start regulating ourselves.

Kathy Kiely is the Lee Hills Chair in Free-Press Studies at the Missouri School of Journalism. Follow her on Twitter: @kathykiely

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fake news victims deploy lawsuits to shut down lies and disinformation

Latest Stories

  • Acting Australian PM compares Capitol attack to BLM protests and says Twitter ‘censoring’ Trump

    'A lot of things on Twitter previously haven't received that sort of condemnation or indeed censorship,' says McCormack

  • In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

    In his first sermon since winning his Senate race on Tuesday, Rev. Raphael Warnock told worshipers at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta that he wanted to talk to them about "God's victory over violence."On Wednesday, one day after Warnock was elected Georgia's first Black senator and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff was elected the state's first Jewish senator, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. "Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story — our great and grand American story — began to emerge as we saw the crude and the angry and the disrespectful and the violent break their way into the people's house, some carrying Confederate flags, signs and symbols of an Old World Order passing away," said Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church."They were not protesters, they were rioters, tearing up the people's house, and they were handled with the kind of kid gloves with humanity," Warnock continued. "One could not help but juxtapose that to the response to those who were responding this summer to the deaths of George Floyd and the death of Breonna Taylor, those who rose up in peaceful, nonviolent struggle, and were met with brute force."The U.S. must face what happened on Wednesday, he said, acknowledging that "we cannot and we will not change until we confront or are confronted by the sickness of our situation. That applies to individuals, that applies to institutions, that applies to nations. You can never get better until you have an actual diagnosis."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt The White House reportedly resembles 'a ghost town' amid a rush of quiet, post–Capitol siege resignations

  • Mine-free River Jordan shrine ends 50 year wait for Epiphany

    QASR AL-YAHUD, West Bank (Reuters) - A shrine near the traditional site of Jesus' baptism on the River Jordan hosted an Epiphany procession for the first time in more than 50 years on Sunday after it was declared free of landmines. Father Francesco Patton, the custodian of the Holy Land for the Roman Catholic church, led Franciscan friars towards a shrine in what was once a war zone between Israel and Jordan. "Today, we are back to pray," Father Ibrahim Faltas, one of the clergymen at the ceremony, said.

  • Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump as she pushes the vice president and the Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority to force him out, warning that Trump is a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol. The House action could start as soon as Monday as pressure increases on Trump to step aside. A Republican senator, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, joined Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in calling for Trump to “resign and go away as soon as possible.”

  • American Airlines pilot says he will drop Trump supporters in Kansas

    An American Airlines pilot on flight 1242 from Washington D.C. to Phoenix threatened to divert his plane to Kansas if passengers didn’t behave. “We will do that if that’s what it takes, so behave, please.”

  • Trump rioter in full body armour and carrying zip-ties ‘is bartender who broke into Capitol with his mother’

    Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pointed, personal warning about the 'broken men' who believed Nazi lies

    Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) posted a video Sunday about Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, and he made some not-so-subtle comparisons to the Nazis. He said the "Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys" had terrorized and rampaged against the Jews in the 1938 "Night of the Broken Glass," or Kristallnacht, and "Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted."Then Schwarzenegger got personal, noting that he was born in 1947 Austria, "in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy." He shared a "painful story" about his father — and the other war-torn fathers who lived next door — getting drunk and beating their families."Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," Schwarzenegger said. "Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step, down the road. They were the people next door," and they got violently drunk because "they were in physical pain because of the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did. It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance.""President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election!" Schwarzenegger said. "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead." He called "a number of members of my own party" spineless cowards and said while Trump is "a failed leader" who "will go down in history as the worst president ever," the elected leaders who "enabled his lies and his treachery" should remember that patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president.The video could have gone off the rails when Schwarzenegger pulled out out his sword from Conan the Barbarian, but he used it to illustrate a hopeful message about the strength and resilience of American democracy.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

  • Scottish nationalists demand billions in 'Brexit compensation' for Scotland

    Brexit has strained the bonds that tie together the United Kingdom: England and Wales voted to leave but London, Northern Ireland and Scotland voted to stay. The SNP, which wants independence for Scotland and is pushing for a second referendum, said Scottish fishermen faced grave disruption due to Brexit.

  • Yemen, China, Cuba top Pompeo to-do list as time runs down

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday announced that he will designate Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels as a “foreign terrorist organization” as time runs down on the Trump administration. The designation will take effect on Jan. 19, one day before president-elect Joe Biden takes office. The announcement comes as Pompeo and his top aides rush to complete actions they believe will cement their legacy and the president’s. In addition to the Houthi designation, Pompeo in coming days is also expected to likely re-designate Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism," according to several admininstration officials.

  • Nancy Pelosi gives Mike Pence 24 hours to invoke 25th Amendment to oust Donald Trump

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday night said she would give Mike Pence, Vice President, 24 hours to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office before launching impeachment proceedings. Ms Pelosi, the most senior Democrat in the House, said in a letter to colleagues that she believed the president represents an" imminent threat" to democracy. “The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action," he said. On Monday, House leaders will work to swiftly pass legislation to do that. If it is blocked by Republicans, which is almost certain, the House will convene for a full House vote on Tuesday. Ms Pelosi explained that the resolution calls on Pence “to convene and mobilise the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office.” Under the procedure, the vice president “would immediately exercise powers as acting President,” she wrote.

  • Capitol rioters shown beating face-down police officer

    Information continues to be released regarding Wednesday’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and the new updates prove to be just as shocking as what we already know. A new video released on Sunday shows pro-Trump rioters beating an officer who is laying facedown on the ground. The rioters pull the officer down and use objects in their hands to beat him.

  • Pope Francis to have COVID-19 vaccine, says it is the ethical choice for all

    Pope Francis said on Saturday he planned to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as next week and urged everyone to get a shot, to protect not only their own lives but those of others. Vatican City, the smallest independent county in the world, home to about 450 people including Pope Francis, has said it will shortly launch its own vaccination campaign against the coronavirus. Pope Francis, 84, had part of one lung removed during an illness when he was a young man in his native Argentina, making him potentially vulnerable to the disease.

  • California is desperate, but volunteer health corps dwindles

    California desperately needs more medical workers at facilities swamped by coronavirus patients, but almost no help is coming from a volunteer program that Gov. Gavin Newsom created at the start of the pandemic. Very few volunteers actually met qualifications for the California Health Corps, and only a tiny sliver have the high-level experience needed to help with the most serious virus cases that are stretching intensive care units to the limit.

  • Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge

    President Trump was prepared to "do a number" on outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) last week on stage during the president's final pre-runoff rally in Georgia, a source familiar with the events told The Washington Free Beacon's Eliana Johnson, per Politico.The implication is that Trump told Loeffler what he said about her on stage was contingent upon whether she backed the Electoral College challenge championed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others.> Scoop in @playbookplus, guest-written today by @elianayjohnson:> > Trump “told Kelly Loeffler before he landed in Georgia for a final rally on Monday that if she didn’t back the Electoral College challenges, he would ‘do a number on her,’ from the stage.”https://t.co/qdxrdmRB1N> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 10, 2021Loeffler did plan to object, though it's unclear if the decision was directly related to Trump's alleged threat. Ultimately, the point was moot, since Loeffler lost to her Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, and wound up voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory afterwards. But the report still carries some significance for analysts, who think it's a microcosm of the larger issues that led to Loeffler's defeat.> In the end, it’s a symptom of the broader dynamic of Loeffler’s loss, one that was evident from the beginning of the year. She tried to transform herself into something she was not, alienating moderates while never being genuine enough to win over a skeptical Trump base.> > — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) January 10, 2021Johnson's scoop also further suggests that Trump was willing to let the Republican Party lose control of the Senate for personal gain.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

  • Airport security stepped up for members of congress

    Members of Congress are to get additional protection as they travel to and from Washington after a series of confrontations. Capitol Police will be stationed at three regional airports through Inauguration Day, January 20, as a precaution amid fears that politicians could be vulnerable without extra security. Members of Congress have been asked to submit their travel plans to security officials to make it easier to provide protection. With security being stepped up after last week’s assault on the Capitol, protecting members of Congress in Washington DC should be straightforward. But they are far more vulnerable when they are travelling on their own. A safety memorandum, which was obtained by the political website, Politico, was sent to members of Congress and their staff on Saturday night. The deployment of officers was intended to “assist with security coordination.”

  • China Has Reacted to the Storming of the U.S. Capitol by Comparing It to the Wrecking of Hong Kong's Legislature

    The storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6 stunned the world. In China, many watching the events in Washington D.C. immediately made comparisons to the violent occupation of Hong Kong's legislature in mid-2019.

  • Rep. Jordan on potential Trump impeachment: ‘I do not see how that unifies the country’

    Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, calls the Capitol riot ‘a tragedy,’ says he hopes House Democrats will not move forward with impeachment.

  • Trump's demoralized staff count down the final days

    President Donald Trump has lost the support of many former loyalists in his administration after a riot at the U.S. Capitol that he helped provoke, and his White House is in "meltdown" as it lurches through his final days, current and former officials said. While Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, many White House staff members are upset and embarrassed by the turn of events, and are eager to move on. Some who weighed resigning in the last few days have decided to stay on to help ensure a smooth transfer of power and, within the agencies that report to the White House, to protect against rash moves by the president or his remaining inner circle.

  • South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds

    A South Korean diplomatic delegation arrived in Iran on Sunday to negotiate the release of a vessel and its crew seized by Iranian forces amid an escalating financial dispute between the countries, Iranian state-run media reported. The South Korean-flagged tanker seizure by Iran's Revolutionary Guard in the crucial Strait of Hormuz came as Iranian officials have been pressing South Korea to release some $7 billion in assets tied up in the country's banks due to American sanctions. It appeared the Islamic Republic was seeking to increase its leverage over Seoul ahead of South Korea's pre-scheduled regional trip, which included a stop in Qatar.

  • Kamala Harris’ Vogue cover prompts backlash and outrage: 'Disrespectful'

    Vogue received similar criticism for the way it photographs Black stars when Simone Biles covered the magazine in July.