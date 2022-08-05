Lawyer to access confidential federal databases for Topekan Will Pope, Jan. 6, 2021, riot defendant

Topekan Will Pope, shown here, will serve as his own attorney to defend himself against federal charges he faces linked to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, but a stand-by attorney will be appointed to assist him by accessing sensitive computer databases.

Topekan Will Pope will serve as his own attorney to defend himself against federal charges he faces linked to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, but a stand-by attorney will be appointed to assist him by accessing sensitive computer databases.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras reached those conclusions Tuesday during a hearing held using Zoom, according to records posted on the federal court website.

"The court determines that the defendant is competent to proceed without counsel, and the court will appoint stand-by counsel to assist the defendant once confirmed," that site said. "Defense Counsel Gregory English will remain as counsel of record until stand-by counsel is confirmed."

Pope and English had asked in June that the court let English withdraw as Pope's attorney. Pope said English lacked the computer skills to access sensitive databases regarding the riot maintained by the government for purposes of discovery, a pre-trial procedure through which parties involved may obtain evidence from each other.

But prosecutors asked Contreras to appoint a stand-by attorney to aid Pope by accessing those databases, which so far have been available to attorneys representing defendants facing charges linked to the riot, but not to the defendants themselves.

Contreras agreed Tuesday to that request. He also scheduled the next hearing in the case to take place Sept. 1, court records show.

