The lawyer accused of attacking a federal judge's family in New Jersey is also a suspect in another fatal shooting, FBI says

A New York State trooper stands guard near where attorney Roy Den Hollander was found dead. Den Hollander is suspected of killing the son of New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas and wounding her husband.

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The FBI said on Wednesday that it found evidence linking Roy Den Hollander, the man suspected of killing the son of a New Jersey federal judge, to the death of a California attorney.

Den Hollander is suspected of a shooting Sunday that killed the son of US District Judge Esther Salas and injured her husband at their North Brunswick, New Jersey home.

He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.

Now, the FBI says he may have killed a fellow men's rights lawyer, Marc Angelucci, in San Bernardino on July 11.

Federal investigators have unearthed evidence that connects Roy Den Hollander, the man accused of ambushing a federal judge's family in New Jersey, to the killing of a lawyer in California, the FBI announced on Wednesday.

Den Hollander, a 72-year-old self-proclaimed men's rights lawyer, is the "primary subject in the attack" on US District Judge Esther Salas' home in North Brunswick on Sunday.

Salas, 51, was in another part of the house, but Den Hollander shot and killed her son, 20-year-old Daniel Anderl, and seriously wounded her husband, 63-year-old Mark Anderl, according to the Associated Press.

The next day, Den Hollander was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Liberty, New York, authorities said.

The latest development in this investigation links Den Hollander to the killing of Marc Angelucci in San Bernardino, California, the FBI said in a tweet. The agency didn't offer details about the nature of the evidence.

A law enforcement official, who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity, said that Den Hollander carried out both attacks disguised as a delivery driver.

Like Den Hollander, Angelucci participated in gender discrimination lawsuits against men. He was fatally shot on July 11, the AP reported.

Before his death, Den Hollander ran a website where he argued against the "PC/Feminist collective," which ranged from ladies' nights at bars and nightclubs to the Violence Against Women Act. He described himself as an "anti-feminist" and unsuccessfully sued Columbia University in an attempt to end its women's studies courses.

