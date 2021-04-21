Lawyer accused of forging deed awaits trial

Apr. 21—SALEM — An attorney accused of forging his late father's signature on property documents filed days after his death is adamant that he wants a jury trial, his lawyer told a Salem District Court judge on Tuesday.

Michael Brophy, 43, who was living on Vale Street in Salem at the time, was charged back in 2019 after his soon-to-be ex-wife, Theresa Brophy, went to the South Essex Registry of Deeds in Salem and told an assistant register that she had notarized a deed transferring a Stearns Place, Salem home from Paul Brophy to her husband after the elder Brophy died in 2017.

While the deed was filed shortly after Paul Brophy's death, his son maintains that it was signed, along with a will, over a lunch with his father at the 99 in Lynnfield in July 2017.

Theresa Brophy admitted to sufficient facts in the case and surrendered her notary public license as a result of the incident.

Essex County prosecutors initially indicated that they would seek an indictment against Michael Brophy, a licensed attorney. But that did not happen, and the case has remained pending in Salem District Court.

Prosecutors have offered to continue the case without a finding if Brophy admits to sufficient evidence in the case.

But even without an indictment, any admission of wrongdoing could affect both Brophy's law license and a teaching job he holds, his attorney, John Morris, told a judge on Tuesday.

Morris called the charges the product of a "vindictive" spouse.

Prosecutor Erin McAndrews, meanwhile, said "I would not characterize her as angry."

Morris said the defense has also grown stronger with the discovery of old bank records that Paul Brophy signed while he was alive, which show a nearly-identical signature to the one on the deed filed in 2017. He has also argued that his client had nothing to gain, given that there were two mortgages on the property and that both lenders were seeking to foreclose.

It remains unclear when the court will be able to schedule a trial in the Brophy matter. It had been on the trial calendar for July, but court officials have been rescheduling cases, giving priority to the most serious cases and those in which a person is in custody. Morris is also handling three murder cases that are expected to go to trial this year, limiting his availability.

Another hearing in the case is scheduled for June 8.

