BRANCH COUNTY — A 69-year-old Livonia attorney is expected to be arraigned Friday in Branch County District Court following his arrest Thursday at Lakeland Correctional Center in Coldwater.

Michigan State Police said, with the assistance of the Department of Corrections, the attorney was taken into custody “for felony offenses involving illegal controlled substances being brought into the prison under the guise of an attorney-client visit.”

Michigan State Police

The investigation started in June, according to MSP.

Troopers lodged the attorney in the Branch County Jail pending arraignment.

MSP Det/Sgt. Matt Berry said, “The issue of smuggling drugs, cell phones, weapons, and other dangerous items is a serious matter with serious safety implications for all involved including the prison staff who have to deal with the results once the items are inside.”

MSP released no other information pending the arraignment.

Subscribe Follow this story. Subscribe to the Coldwater Daily Rewporter.

---Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Lawyer accused of smuggling drugs into Coldwater prison