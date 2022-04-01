Lawyer for accused Whitmer kidnap plotter: He was only a 'keyboard warrior'

Four men charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer listen as one of their co-defendants testifies against them on March 24, 2022 in U.S. District Court. From left to right are: Barry Croft, Brandon Caserta, Adam Fox and Daniel Harris.

Brandon Caserta may have said he wanted to kill lawyers, doctors and contact tracers, and blow up COVID-19 plants, but he never plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, his lawyer argued Friday.

It was the vaccine that had Caserta all riled up, the lawyer told jurors, and all he did was engage in “mean talk.”

“We’re not here for you to decide whether you liked what he said,” said Mike Hills, Caserta's attorney. “We’ve heard some talk, lots of talk, but we are here to determine whether Brandon Caserta by his words or actions agreed to a conspiracy to kidnap the governor of Michigan.”

Brandon Caserta, arraigned in federal court in Kent County, Michigan, faces charges related to what the FBI says was a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Since the start of the trial, the jury has heard recordings of Caserta saying he wanted to target contact tracers, and would retaliate against the government for any COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

"I will not tell you that wouldn't come out of my client's mouth," Hills said. "It would. But it didn't happen in the context of killing the governor."

Hills also pointed to a four-hour meeting between Caserta and "Big Dan," an FBI informant who testified previously in the trial, which took place Aug. 16, 2020. That day, Dan traveled to Caserta's Canton Township apartment, where the two worked on Caserta's car, visited AutoZone and ate a meal at McDonald's, which Dan paid for.

Dan, Hills said, was wearing a wire the entire time. But Caserta never said anything about wanting to kidnap Whitmer — when Dan asked Caserta for a target, he only brought up contact tracers.

"My client gives him contact tracers. My client isn't picking up what Dan's putting down," Hills said.

"That's the best they got. Out of four hours, they played contact tracers for you. Nothing about the governor."

Caserta was all talk, Hills argued, calling his client a "keyboard warrior," or someone who only engages in tough talk online.

"Don't judge a book by its cover, that's exactly what they're doing," Hills said. "My client's got a neck patch, he's got tattoos, that's why they want him. He looks the part."

Attorneys question reliability of snitches

Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks both pleaded guilty for their roles in the plot and agreed to testify in trial on the government's behalf in hopes of getting a lighter prison sentence.

Hills said the jury should consider what the pair is seeking from the government when weighing their testimonies. He also said Dan the informant worked to entrap the accused plotters, and his own testimony should be questioned.

Ty Garbin, 26, of Hartland, testifies on March 24, 2022 in U.S. District Court against four co-defendants charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Hills pointed to Garbin's testimony about a June 9 meeting in Munith, where Garbin testified that Franks, Caserta and Daniel Harris, another defendant, were all in attendance and nodding along to the discussion. But Harris was not at the June 9 meeting, which Hills asserted throws Garbin's entire testimony into question.

"He's lying. He's trying to get substantial assistance from the government," Hills said.

Harris' attorney, Julia Kelly, also said Garbin's testimony about Harris' conduct during a Sept. 11-13, 2020 field training exercise in Luther didn't match up with other witnesses' accounts.

Garbin testified that Harris did not come with others to scout Whitmer's vacation home near Traverse City because he had gotten so drunk he could no longer stand. A witness called by Kelly earlier in the trial, Megan Cooley, testified that she saw Harris and others buy beer at a nearby convenience store.

Kelly showed the jury photos captured of Harris and others leaving and returning to the property. She said the timeframe of Harris leaving to buy beer and being so drunk he couldn't stand didn't match up.

Kelly also said Garbin's story from the stand didn't match what he told police upon his arrest or FBI agents during proffer interviews.

"What he said to you all was that he was falling down drunk," Kelly said. "Every other time he said he couldn't find him. Ty Garbin is trying to get additional benefit by testifying."

Daniel Harris, arraigned in federal court in Kent County, Michigan, faces charges related to what the FBI says was a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Harris testified Thursday he had no idea of the recon of the governor's home, and thought others were leaving to go to a "strip club or bar."

"He wanted to get drunk with his boys in the woods," Kelly said, of Harris. "He had no idea what was going on."

'Not a word I'd like him to use'

Harris' testimony Thursday was arguably the most contentious point of the trial to date, as Harris, unprompted, called Dan the informant "a bitch" during cross examination by U.S. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Roth.

Kelly said Harris' outburst was a product of feeling betrayed — he looked up to Dan, who he sometimes called "Dad." Like Harris, Dan had served in the military, and Dan had seen combat in Afghanistan, Kelly argued, making him an aspirational figure for Harris.

"He's upset," Kelly said. "He has a right to be. Not a word I'd like him to use, but he as a right to be."

Closing arguments in the trial continue. Prosecutors will get the opportunity to provide a rebuttal to the defense's closing arguments, then the jury will begin deliberations.

