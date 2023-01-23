Lawyer accuses deputy of assaulting defendant in YSL case. Sheriff says he spat in deputy’s face

An attorney for another defendant standing trial in the gang indictment against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and several others is accusing a deputy of assaulting her client.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the Fulton County courthouse Monday, where he talked with Sheriff Pat Labat, who said the defendant has been an ongoing problem and has refused to listen to deputies.

Labat said that this morning while he was waiting to be transported from the jail to the courthouse, he started spitting on the floor of the van and then eventually in the deputy’s face.

His lawyer said she is preparing to file a complaint against the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and claiming that her client was assaulted.

This is the second lawyer defending alleged members of the criminal street gang Young Thug to claim deputies assaulted defendants. Last week, a lawyer representing Kahlieff Adams said a deputy tased him to the point he had to go to the hospital after Adams allegedly passed Young Thug a Percocet in the courtroom during jury selection.

