  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Bannon

MARY CLARE JALONICK, ERIC TUCKER, JILL COLVIN and MICHELLE R. SMITH
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has set a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House aide Steve Bannon after he defied the panel's subpoena on Thursday.

The chairman of the panel, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the committee will vote next Tuesday to recommend the charges. That would send the recommendation to the full House for a vote.

If the House votes to pursue the contempt charges against Bannon, the Justice Department will ultimately decide whether to prosecute. The committee had demanded documents and testimony from Bannon, who was in touch with President Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack.

“The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt,” Thompson said in a statement.

The committee had scheduled a Thursday deposition with Bannon, but his lawyer said that at Trump’s direction he wouldn't appear. Bannon also failed to provide documents to the panel by a deadline last week.

A deposition for a second witness that had been scheduled for Thursday, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel, has been delayed, but Patel is still engaging with the committee, a committee aide said.

Two other men who worked for Trump — former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and longtime Trump social media director Dan Scavino — were scheduled for depositions Friday, but they have both been pushed back as well, according to the aide. Meadows, like Patel, has been given a “short postponement” as he is in talks with the panel. Scavino's deposition has been rescheduled because there were delays in serving his subpoena.

Bannon’s testimony is just one facet of an escalating congressional inquiry, with 19 subpoenas issued so far and thousands of pages of documents flowing in. But his defiance is a crucial development for the committee, whose members are vowing to restore the binding force of congressional subpoenas after they were routinely flouted during Trump’s time in office.

“Mr. Bannon has declined to cooperate with the Select Committee and is instead hiding behind the former President’s insufficient, blanket and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke," Rep. Thompson said in his statement. “We reject his position entirely.”

Other witnesses are cooperating, including some who organized or staffed the Trump rally on the Ellipse behind the White House that preceded the violent riot. The committee subpoenaed 11 rally organizers and gave them a Wednesday deadline to turn over documents and records. They have also been asked to appear at scheduled depositions.

Among those responding was Lyndon Brentnall, whose firm was hired to provide Ellipse event security that day. “All the documents and communications requested by the subpoena were handed in,” he told The Associated Press.

Brentnall had previously said, “As far as we’re concerned, we ran security at a legally permitted event run in conjunction with the U.S. Secret Service and the Park Police."

Two longtime Trump campaign and White House staffers, Megan Powers and Hannah Salem, who were listed on the Jan 6. rally permit as “operations manager for scheduling and guidance” and “operations manager for logistics and communications,” have also provided documents or are planning to do so.

It remains unclear whether the others who were subpoenaed intend to cooperate. A committee spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday on the responses it had received and how many of the 11 were complying.

Two additional rally organizers, Ali Alexander and Nathan Martin, as well as their “Stop the Steal” organization, were also subpoenaed for documents, which are due Oct. 21.

Many of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 marched up the National Mall after attending at least part of Trump’s rally, where he repeated his meritless claims of election fraud and implored the crowd to “fight like hell.” Dozens of police officers were injured as the Trump supporters then broke through windows and doors and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

The rioters repeated Trump's false claims of widespread fraud as they marched through the Capitol, even though the results of the election were confirmed by state officials and upheld by the courts. Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, had said the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have overturned the results.

Also Wednesday, the panel issued a subpoena to a former Justice Department lawyer who positioned himself as Trump's ally and aided the Republican president's efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

The demands for documents and testimony from Jeffrey Clark reflect the committee's efforts to probe not only the insurrection but also the tumult that roiled the Justice Department in the weeks leading up to it as Trump and his allies leaned on government lawyers to advance his election claims.

Clark, an assistant attorney general in the Trump administration, has emerged as a pivotal character. A Senate committee report issued last week showed that he championed Trump's efforts to undo the election results and clashed as a result with Justice Department superiors who resisted the pressure, culminating in a dramatic White House meeting at which Trump ruminated about elevating Clark to attorney general.

The committee's demands of Trump aides and associates are potentially complicated by Trump's vow to fight their cooperation on grounds of executive privilege.

Biden has formally rejected Trump’s claim of executive privilege surrounding a tranche of documents requested from the former president’s time in the White House, and has set up the documents' potential release to Congress in mid-November. White House Counsel Dana Remus wrote to the National Archives in a letter released Wednesday that Biden believes that “an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States.”

__

Colvin reported from New York and Smith from Providence, Rhode Island. Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump campaign, others want Dominion worker's suit dismissed

    Attorneys for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, its onetime attorney Rudy Giuliani and conservative media figures asked a judge Wednesday to dismiss a defamation lawsuit by a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems who argues he lost his job after being named in false charges as trying to rig the 2020 election. Eric Coomer, a former security director at Colorado-based Dominion, says in the lawsuit he was driven into hiding by death threats after the Trump campaign and others publicized an unverified report that Coomer told activists of the Antifa movement in a pre-election telephone call that the vote could be fixed for Joe Biden. Despite repeated claims and lawsuits, there has been no evidence that the 2020 election was rigged or of widespread fraud.

  • Anti-Trump Republicans to back vulnerable Democratic lawmakers in 2022 congressional races

    A group of anti-Trump Republicans on Thursday will endorse a slate of Democratic lawmakers facing tough races in next year's midterm elections, in a bid to stop the Republican Party from retaking control of Congress. The officials, dismayed that most elected Republicans now embrace former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, told Reuters they are also backing vulnerable Republicans, including Representative Liz Cheney, who have rejected Trump's voter fraud allegations.

  • U.S. Jan. 6 panel to advance contempt charges if subpoenas not followed -Cheney

    The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol will move criminal contempt charges against those who do not comply with its subpoenas, Representative Liz Cheney, the panel's vice chair, said on Tuesday. The committee late last month subpoenaed four members of former President Donald Trump's administration.

  • Republican Group Trolls Trump With Massive Billboard Reminding Him He's A Loser

    Republicans for Voting Rights takes on the former president in a very visible way.

  • Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid's death

    A prominent South Carolina lawyer has been charged with stealing insurance settlements meant for the sons of his late housekeeper that a lawsuit said total more than $4 million, state police said Thursday. Alex Murdaugh was arrested at a drug rehab facility in Orlando, Florida, where his attorneys said he has spent the past six weeks since claiming he was shot in the head on the side of a lonely road near his home, authorities said. The arrest is the latest development in six state police investigations into Murdaugh, including the deaths of his wife and son, millions of dollars missing from the huge law firm founded a century ago by his great-grandfather and trying to arrange his own death so his surviving son could collect on a $10 million life insurance policy.

  • Distance runner Mary Cain files $20M lawsuit against Nike, coach alleging abuse

    Mary Cain claims she was physically and emotionally abused during her time with the Nike Oregon Project.

  • Car buyers are paying big money for technology they don't use

    J.D. Power released the results of its Tech Experience Index study that measures "how much owners like [in-car] technologies and how many problems they experience with them." For example, owners report to J.D. Power that gesture controls, like those used by BMW (spinning a finger, for instance, can raise or lower the audio volume), don't improve the overall ownership experience. In another example, the study found that 61% of owners claim never having used "in-vehicle digital market technology," while 51% of respondents said they didn't need it.

  • Derek Carr suggests NFL 'open up everything' in team correspondence after Jon Gruden resignation

    Derek Carr spoke for the first time since head coach Jon Gruden submitted his resignation.

  • Fingers point to dragged-out NHTSA investigation after second death by ARC airbag inflator

    Safety advocates have increased criticism of the federal government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration after an exploding airbag inflator that's been under investigation for more than six years killed a second person. On Wednesday, NHTSA posted recall documents filed by General Motors that revealed the second death, the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse SUV with an inflator made by Tennessee company ARC blew apart, spewing shrapnel. NHTSA has said that ARC Automotive of Knoxville has manufactured about 8 million inflators used nationwide in vehicles made by General Motors, Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis), Kia and Hyundai.

  • Tia Mowry takes aim at ‘snapback' pressure on moms: ‘We can allow our bodies to just BE'

    The 43-year-old actress is loving her body in all its stages.

  • U.S. Senator Sinema rejects vote on big Biden package before infrastructure-source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a key moderate, told fellow Democrats in the House of Representatives this week that she will not vote for a multitrillion-dollar package that is a top priority for President Joe Biden before Congress approves a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, according to a source briefed on the meeting. Aides for Sinema, who has the power to stop legislation from advancing in the 50-50 Senate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In an online meeting, Sinema and fellow Senate moderate Joe Manchin said they would not abide by any deadlines adopted by leadership to force votes on the package.

  • Hockey world goes crazy for Charles Barkley's chaotic 'NHL on TNT' debut

    NBA legend and hockey diehard Charles Barkley struggled with goalie gear before getting lit up by Wayne Gretzky in a wild NHL on TNT appearance.

  • Howie Mandel says he's 'home and doing better' after report he collapsed at Starbucks

    Mandel, 65, had been rushed to the hospital just hours earlier.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema tells friends she's 'overqualified' to be President of the United States: report

    A new report details how the moderate Arizona Democratic Senator has increasingly alienated long-time friends and political allies.

  • Donald Trump Has An Election Take That Democrats Would Probably Support

    The former president suggested Republicans won't vote in 2022 or 2024 unless the so-called "Presidential Election Fraud of 2020" is solved.

  • Kyrie Irving stresses he isn't retiring in lengthy Instagram Live session

    The Nets guard remains away from the team.

  • Trump Tells GOP: Back My Big Lie or I’ll Burn the Party Down

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyDonald Trump is the biggest loose cannon in the world.If Joe Biden actually ends up spending trillions of dollars to radically transform America, it will be because Trump sabotaged not one, but two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia after refusing to accept his own defeat, giving Democrats a surprise majority in both houses of Congress to go along with the White House.He could have an even bigger, and more damaging, impact on Republicans

  • Chicago police union head urges cops to defy vaccine mandate

    The head of the Chicago police officers union has called on its members to defy the city's requirement to report their COVID-19 vaccination status by Friday or be placed on unpaid leave. In the video posted online Tuesday and first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara vowed to take Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration to court if it tries to enforce the mandate, which requires city workers to report their vaccine status by the end of the work week. After Friday, unvaccinated workers who won't submit to semiweekly coronavirus testing will be placed on unpaid leave.

  • Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal: Afghanistan War was a 'failure'

    Retired General Stanley McChrystal, who led coalition forces in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, called the Afghanistan War a "failure" in a new interview with Yahoo Finance.

  • England receives climate change warning: 'Adapt or die'

    A dire report released Wednesday by the United Kingdom’s Environment Agency warns that the ravages of climate change have already begun and will force the country to quickly adapt.