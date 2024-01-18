Lawyer analyzes privacy risks, state control in new online system for military conscription records

On Jan. 16 the Ukrainian parliament adopted a bill that will provide for the digitalization of military registration and the ability to obtain a military service record online. The document still needs to be signed by the President of Ukraine or the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada to come into force.

NV consulted with lawyer Roman Lykhachov to understand how electronic military records will function.

“The document unlocks the digitalization of the Ukrainian army and will allow it to be more mobile and act efficiently both on the battlefield and in the rear," the department said.

The goal of the law is to expand the list of personal data of those liable for military service, conscripts, and reservists that can be entered into the Oberih electronic register without their personal consent. Non-disclosure of information entered into the register is guaranteed by the state. The law will optimize the process of registration and mobilization of persons liable for military service, conscripts, and reservists.

The Oberih system will store personal and service data of citizens, as well as provide access to certain services. However, these changes do not necessarily cancel visits to the military enlistment centers. Displaying the data of persons liable for military service in an online format will only make information more available to citizens themselves, as well as to the relevant agencies that keep records and conduct mobilization.

The adoption of the bill has both positive and negative aspects, Roman Lykhachov, a lawyer at the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, told NV.

On the positive side, data will be unified and conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists will be able to see all their personal information in the system. Generally speaking, the law governs what is permissible within the Oberih system, though many aspects still need to be finalized.

Personal data protection is an important topic in many countries. However, Ukraine is developing a system that does not even require a person's consent to process it.

"In fact, the state collects information about individuals in a single register, and this information about a person is provided to a wide range of people, including military enlistment centers," Lykhachov said.

“There is thus an infringement human rights in this aspect, which is consistent with martial law.”

The register will help to obtain a huge amount of data, starting with the state of health of a person liable for military service – whether he is fit or unfit – and ending with other personal data, such as knowledge of languages, all of which may be obtained without consent.

It is not yet clear how data will be used or who will be responsible in case of possible illegal use, the lawyer said.

"Our country is trying to make sure that everyone is registered, that we have a realistic picture of the situation and an understanding of the number of people liable for military service," says Lykhachov.

“But the question is how this electronic account will work in practice. It is not clear yet.”

He agrees nonetheless that the state is working to put military registration in order.

Such an electronic system could also facilitate border crossings. Despite the claims that border guards have access to the necessary services, border crossings take place after border guards contact representatives of the military enlistment center and check whether a document of unfitness, deferral, etc. was actually issued.

"This manual mode, according to this bill, should disappear,” Lykhachov concluded.

“But, given the mess we have, the adoption of a draft law does not mean its actual normal implementation."



