Lawyer announces intent to run for DA

Aug. 13—Muskogee lawyer Matthew R. Price said philosophical changes are needed at Muskogee County District Attorney's Office.

His comments came Thursday during a launch party for his campaign to win the Republican nomination and the prosecutorial post during the 2022 election. Price is the first to formally announce plans to compete for the office next year.

Price said prosecutors must distinguish between two types of crimes when deciding which cases are prosecuted or how they are handled. Some defendants, he said, should be prosecuted as "monsters," but most should be treated as "mistakes."

"Monsters are rare. True evil is rare, but it exists, and when you see it, you punish it to the full extent of the law — the death penalty," Price said. "Mistakes are far more common — mental health problems, drug problems, negligence, anger — everybody's made mistakes."

Price said problems arise, not just for those who face criminal charges, but society as a whole, when prosecutors "treat mistakes like monsters."

"You create an underclass, you create a society of people who are paying fines. They can't pay the fines, so they end up in jail," Price said. "They lose their jobs, and when they get let out, they can't pay their fines."

Price said that often begins, or continues, the cycle of generational poverty that people have a difficult time escaping. That cycle, he said, produces "generational criminals" and perpetuates the mistake that prompted state action.

A greater effort, he said, must be made by the state prosecutor to forge public-private partnerships to deal with offenders who make mistakes. Price said those partnerships should include a number of nonprofits that address mental health, substance abuse, poverty and employment issues.

On the other hand, Price said defendants who commit "monster" crimes must be prosecuted accordingly. He said when prosecutors "treat monsters with kid gloves" society must deal with a "young man who's murdered five children, his brother, and with the mother of his children shot."

Story continues

Price said the district attorney's office should have declared its intent to seek the death penalty the same day Jarron Deajon Pridgeon was charged in connection with the Feb. 2 homicide he referenced. He said that is the way "you handle monsters."

With regard to office funding and staffing, Price said the next district attorney must take advantage of the numerous grants available for law enforcement and criminal justice efforts. He said grant funding is something past and present prosecutors have overlooked.

"That's money you're already paying that is being used to subsidize other communities," Price said to three dozen or more supporters who attended the launch of his campaign. "We don't want to subsidize other communities, we want to make this community great. We want to keep that money here in Muskogee County."

Price, who earned a teaching degree at Northeastern State University and law degree at Oklahoma University, has worked as an assistant district attorney and public defender in Muskogee County and elsewhere. During his time as prosecutor, Price said he helped "lead efforts focused on prosecuting domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking cases."