Lawyer arraigned on embezzlement charges from trust of late Carhartt heiress

A lawyer accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a trust of the late Carhartt heiress and philanthropist Gretchen Carhartt Valade was arraigned Wednesday in Grosse Pointe Farms.

David Sutherland is charged with two counts each of embezzlement of $100,000, one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $100,000 or more and one count of conducting criminal enterprises.

Embezzlement occurred during 2019 and 2020, according to the criminal enterprise count. The criminal complaint also lists dates from Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2022.

It states that Sutherland “using the resources of his law practice, exploited his position of authority to embezzle from a client’s irrevocable trust, serving simultaneously as lender, borrower, attorney and trustee over the money he took from his client’s account.”

More:Metro Detroit businesswoman Gretchen Carhartt Valade dies at age 97

More:Gretchen Valade's jazz gift grows to $9.5 million at Wayne State

Gretchen Carhartt Valade, metro Detroit businesswoman, philanthropist and "angel of jazz," died peacefully in her home on Dec. 30, 2022 at age 97.

Lawyer must surrender passport, wear tether

The complaint doesn’t provide specific dollar amounts, but Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court Judge Charles Berschback said: “the amount that is being alleged is staggering.”

Berschback imposed a $250,000 cash or surety bond. Sutherland must wear a GPS tether and turn in his passport. Berschback said “additional safeguards” are needed because of the seriousness of the charges.

Sutherland’s next court date is Jan. 25.

His attorney, James Joseph Sullivan, told Berschback that he didn’t know if Sutherland could pay the bond, adding “that’s a lot of money … I don’t know if he can really post that, judge.”

He said Sutherland is a resident of the area, has no criminal history and would be present. Sullivan requested a personal bond and no tether.

More:Lawsuit: Van Gogh painting at Detroit Institute of Arts exhibit is stolen

More:Carhartt chooses Dearborn over Kentucky, Mexico for 125 new jobs: Here's why

Carhartt CEO, Valade's son attends arraignment

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office filed the charges. Assistant Attorney General Dan Gunderson said he was unable to comment after the arraignment, for which Sutherland appeared in court and was escorted from the courtroom afterward by law enforcement.

Story continues

Each count is a 20-year felony offense.

Valade died Dec. 30 at the age of 97 at her Grosse Pointe Farms home. The metro Detroit businesswoman and arts patron was the granddaughter of Carhartt Inc. founder Hamilton Carhartt. She served as chairman emeritus for the workwear company, which is still family-owned.

Her son, Mark, who is chairman and CEO of the company, attended Sutherland's arraignment.

“The Valade family appreciates the diligent efforts of the Attorney General’s Office in investigating David Sutherland’s conduct and the filing of these criminal charges,” Valade family spokesman Ron Fournier said in a statement.

“They are confident in the legal process and optimistic that justice will prevail and that no other members of our community will become victims of Mr. Sutherland.”

Know locally as the "angel of jazz," Gretchen Valade established a foundation that has enabled the Detroit Jazz Festival to tout itself as the largest free jazz festival in the world. At age 74, she founded the Mack Avenue Records jazz label, which subsequently earned 11 Grammy Awards and more than 50 nominations. At age 82, she opened the Dirty Dog Jazz Café, an award-winning jazz and dinner club in Grosse Pointe Farms.

In late 2022, Wayne State University’s iconic Hilberry Theatre building was shut down to be transformed into the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center, a world-class performance hall. Valade made gifts to jazz studies and performance at Wayne State totaling $9.5 million.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lawyer faces embezzlement charges from trust of late Carhartt heiress