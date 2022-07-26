Lawyer asks to delay Jan. 6 riot suspect Doug Jensen's trial until after midterm elections

The lawyer for an Iowan facing criminal charges related to his prominent role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol is asking a judge to delay the trial until a less "politically charged" time to select jurors.

Doug Jensen of Des Moines was caught on photos and video during the riot, chasing and confronting a police officer inside the Capitol while wearing a distinctive QAnon T-shirt.

Jensen's trial is currently scheduled to begin Sept. 19, but attorney Christopher Davis filed a motion in District of Columbia federal court on Monday to move the trial until as late as Feb. 2023.

David argued that ongoing publicity of the U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee hearings and the upcoming midterm Congressional elections will make it difficult, if not impossible, to find impartial jurors at the time of the original trial date.

Davis also asked the trial be delayed until at least October to accomodate a scheduled trial of another of his clients.

Jensen faces several charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot, including obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer; violent entry; and disorderly conduct.

Jensen is one of eight Iowans so far charged in relation to the Jan. 6 riot inside the capitol. Three of the other suspects have pleaded guilty so far:

According to court records, Jensen confessed to being there and told FBI agents he was "all about a revolution" during a voluntary interview within days of the attack.

Jensen ascribed his participation to the QAnon conspiracy theory and his belief that then-President Donald Trump was leading a secret war against child sex traffickers who would be arrested in an event known as "the storm."

