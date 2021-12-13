Lawyer asks to move Oxford school shooting suspect out of adult jail; judge says no

Accused Oxford High School gunman Ethan Crumbley is video-conferenced in to the 52-3 District Courtroom of Judge Nancy Carniak in Rochester Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, for a probable cause hearing in his case. Crumbley was represented by attorney Paulette Michel Loftin.

The defense team for Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley argued in court Monday that an adult jail is not the right place for their teenage client and sought to have him moved to a juvenile facility pending the outcome of his case.

The defense expressed concerns that Crumbley can hear the adult prisoners in nearby cells, which is a violation of court rule, and argued that the teen's mental and emotional wellbeing may be harmed in that environment. A juvenile facility is more fitting, where he could go to school and get more help with what he's going through, they argued.

"This is someone who has never been in trouble before. This is not someone who has a history of assaulting kids, or any other negative contact with his peers. This one isolated incident is all that we are looking at here today," Crumbley's lawyer, Paulette Loftin argued to the court, adding: "There are other juveniles housed at children’s village charged with murder. This would not be the first time."

But the prosecution objected, saying Ethan Crumbley is where he belongs given what happened..

"This was a a mass murder at a school judge. It was planned. It was premediated ... he targeted juveniles," said Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast, who scoffed at the defense lawyer's characterization of the shooting.

"This cannot be compared to any other case that this court or any court in this county has seen before," Keist said. " And calling this an isolated incident frankly does not do it justice."

Oxford High School was the scene of a mass shooting on Nov. 30, 2021. The shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged as an adult and is being housed in the Oakland County Jail.

District Court Judge Nancy Carniak concluded that Ethan Crumbley, who has been charged as an adult, belongs in jail.

"His conduct could be a menace to other juveniles. I think his placement is appropriate," said Carniak, who did, however, take into account the defense's concerns that Crumbley can hear other adult prisoners.

Deborah McKelvy, a guardian assigned to Crumbley, raised this issue in court, telling the judge: "I’m not sure that he is fully away from the sounds of the adult inmates I understand the severity of what occurred. I think everybody does, including Mr. Crumbley."

But, McKelvy added: ",I do have concerns for him and his mental and emotional wellbeing ... the jail is not conducive, not designed for juveniles.

McKelvy urged the judge to consider sending him to Children's Village in Pontiac where he could attend school and have "more human services to help him through this."

"I’m imploring you," McKelvy told the judge, "he should be allowed to go back to the village."

The judge disagreed.

This debate over Crumbley's incarceration occurred during a probable cause conference, though both sides agreed to adjourn it until Jan. 7 due to the large amount of evidence in the case.

During the live-streamed hearing, Crumbley sat quietly in front of a video camera at the Oakland County jail, with his face covered in a white mask. He now has a second lawyer, Amy Hopp, appointed to his case, which involves hundreds of interviews, video surveillance, social media posts and text messages.

More than a dozen journalists were in the courtroom Monday afternoon. They took pictures, shot video and wrote on computers.

Lawyers in the case appeared via Zoom on a television screen hung on the wall on Carniak’s courtroom in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

The hearing lasted about 15 minutes Monday afternoon.

Booking photograph of Ethan Crumbley, arrested and charged as an adult in the Oxford High School shooting on November 30, 2021.

Crumbley, 15, has been charged with first-degree murder and terrorism causing death stemming from the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured, including a teacher.

The high school sophomore is accused of murdering four people — Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17 — and injuring seven others during the rampage. According to police and prosecutors, Crumbley shot up his school using a gun that his parents had bought him four days earlier as a Christmas present.

The purpose of Monday's hearing was to prepare for the preliminary hearing, set for Dec. 20, at which time a judge would hear evidence and decide whether there's enough evidence to send Crumbley to trial. It's possible that the case could be delayed if his attorney seeks a mental competency exam.

Ethan Crumbley is being housed in the Oakland County Jail along with his parents, Jennifer Crumbley, 43, and James Crumbley, 45.

Jennifer and James Crumbley each have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and are scheduled to appear in court at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the same courthouse. Each manslaughter charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. According to prosecutors, the parents did not have the gun properly secured.

All three Crumbleys have pleaded not guilty.

Separately, a civil lawsuit seeking $100 million has been filed against the school district on behalf of a student who was shot in the neck and survived, and her younger sister who watched her sibling get shot.

Contact Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

